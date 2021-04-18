 Skip to content
 
(Some Amateur Lawyer)   From our good advice department: If you're driving around with 22 pounds of the best plant we have, make sure that you have plates on your vehicle. This is true even in Mendocino County, CA   (kymkemp.com) divider line
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What is this site? "Redheaded blackbelt"? Appears to be one woman's personal blog website that mostly rehosts press releases and asks for paypal donations?

Here's a choice quote from the woman that runs the site:  "Which is worst? the Capital Insurrection or the BLM? A proxy war between left and right."
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Traffic stop near Black Bart Rock. Hilarious.

That large rock next to the road got its name from Black Bart, a highwayman famous for hiding behind that rock to rob stagecoaches. I don't  know why the guy riding shotgun never said, "There's Black Bart Rock. I better get prepared for it!"

Beautiful country near Willits.
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The "article" says they're from Florida. How did they get to California with no plates?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
$20 says that they were high as a kite and came up with the grand idea to remove their plates so they couldn't be tracked with their 222 122 22 lbs of weed. Little did they realize...


Spice Must Flow: Traffic stop near Black Bart Rock. Hilarious.

That large rock next to the road got its name from Black Bart, a highwayman famous for hiding behind that rock to rob stagecoaches. I don't  know why the guy riding shotgun never said, "There's Black Bart Rock. I better get prepared for it!"

Beautiful country near Willits.


Was Black Bart black? Just asking... *shrug*
But yes, lots of beautiful, rugged country in NorCal (none of this "rolling hills" bullschitt). Willits itself is a schitthole though. Unless you need gas, step on the gas.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Since I live near there, I'm getting a kick. Not news in these parts, though, just a day that ends in y.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
 I'll never understand why people who are rolling dirty don't follow the rules of the road and keep their vehicle legal. Don't speed, don't drive drunk, and FFS have your tags and inspection in proper order. Even if the light over your plate isn't on, don't drive the f*cking car if you're packing 22 pounds of weed. And check your turn signals and other lights before getting on the road. Harvey Keitel told you in Pulp Fiction.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dickfreckle: I'll never understand why people who are rolling dirty don't follow the rules of the road and keep their vehicle legal. Don't speed, don't drive drunk, and FFS have your tags and inspection in proper order. Even if the light over your plate isn't on, don't drive the f*cking car if you're packing 22 pounds of weed. And check your turn signals and other lights before getting on the road. Harvey Keitel told you in Pulp Fiction.


As far as I know, the motherfarker's tip top.
 
