 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Weather Channel)   What, you thought it was already Spring? Mother Nature laughs at your calendar   (weather.com) divider line
18
    More: Cool, Snow, wet snow, Precipitation, cold front, Michigan, Moderate snow, northern Rockies, Weather Company's primary journalistic mission  
•       •       •

670 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2021 at 10:30 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In the 80os today.  I know.  Usually get a week or so of decent weather in May, then back to overcast until July or so.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like I'll be shoveling som global warming off my driveway tomorrow.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
According to my spiffy web app, it is absolutely spring time.  That's all I need to know.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
May really mess with my apple trees. I hope they can hold off blossoming until after the cold snap. Last year they got wrecked.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Predicted snow in northeast Ohio this week. Hooray Ohio.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: Sounds like I'll be shoveling som global warming off my driveway tomorrow.


So edgy! You tell them libs, boy!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

H31N0US: BigGrnEggGriller: Sounds like I'll be shoveling som global warming off my driveway tomorrow.

So edgy! You tell them libs, boy!


And don't forget to roll coal!  Whooooooeeeeee!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
April snow is completely normal here. We got 6" of tree-wrecker accumulation overnight on Thursday.
 
GORDON
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: May really mess with my apple trees. I hope they can hold off blossoming until after the cold snap. Last year they got wrecked.


Same same, northwest ohio.  The last few years it seems like the apple trees blossom, then we get two days of cold and wind that kills the blossoms before the get pollinated.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kozlo: Predicted snow in northeast Ohio this week. Hooray Ohio.


Yep.  Was 32 here last night in my neck of the woods in Ohio.  I live close to akron
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Spring is 3+ weeks early this year (rural Eastern Ontario)

My data:  First lawn mowing of the year.
2019, May 12
2020, May 10
2021, April 18 (going out later today to do it).....

Also partial leaves out, Daffodils and Tulips in bloom.... weeks sooner than normal....

Snow on Wednesday will probably slide north and west of me....  But hard frost Wed. night....
 
jake_lex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

H31N0US: BigGrnEggGriller: Sounds like I'll be shoveling som global warming off my driveway tomorrow.

So edgy! You tell them libs, boy!


That's probably going to be an effect of climate change -- the only two seasons will be winter and summer, pretty much.  Say goodbye to spring and autumn.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: May really mess with my apple trees. I hope they can hold off blossoming until after the cold snap. Last year they got wrecked.


Well it is still April, so let's wait and see about what things are like in May.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jake_lex: H31N0US: BigGrnEggGriller: Sounds like I'll be shoveling som global warming off my driveway tomorrow.

So edgy! You tell them libs, boy!

That's probably going to be an effect of climate change -- the only two seasons will be winter and summer, pretty much.  Say goodbye to spring and autumn.


Welcome to Georgia.  Spring is a week of everything turning yellow from pollen, then the outside oven get set to 100+ until about October.  Where it is nice for about 10 days. Bonus: you don't know if it will be 80 or 38 when you are selecting your Halloween outfit.

I seriously miss the middle seasons of spring and fall from growing up in Maryland.  where they last for the season and really do their things.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Enjoy your reopening.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Its the $2 a bag mulch sale week at the big boxes. That is spring in my book.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.