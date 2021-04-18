 Skip to content
 
(Stoke Sentinel)   First it was the cabbages. Then came the broccoli. But now it's reached new, terrifying heights with feta cheese   (stokesentinel.co.uk) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I couldn't find any sauerkraut in my local mega-grocery store tonight.  I asked the woman stocking yogurt and she said, "sorry, no sour cream."  English wasn't her first language, so I re-iterated, "I'm looking for sauerkraut."  She replied the (massive) grocery store had no sauerkraut.

I made another pass on all the obvious places and damned if the store didn't have any fresh sauerkraut.  Not sure where I started with this.  Maybe the cabbage?  I feel bad about the language difference, but we were both wearing masks and she was re-stocking diary, which is at best, sauerkraut-adjacent.  F*ck, I want some sauerkraut.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clare is worried that children will be injured by vegetables.  This is breaking news.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would worry about what would happen to my dogs if someone threw a wheel of cheese in the yard. They wouldn't poo for a month.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Potency of one's flatulence stench? Without RTFA, that's gonna be my guess.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Try looking in the Deli Boar's Head display. Their sauerkraut is pretty tasty IMHO.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's usuallly by the pickles.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had hoped there would still be opportunities form negotiating before the cheese actions were finished, but apparently it was a feta complis.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JRoo: [Fark user image image 611x442]


FINE!

Green Jello - Bear Song
Youtube QV6RMVnk0C8
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clare says she originally decided against contacting police officers worrying they might 'laugh at her'.

"But, I will share my story with the local media, which will in turn share it with the world, so not only can the police laugh at me, SBinRR on the other side of the pond can set in his recliner and laugh at me while drinking his coffee."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
SCTV Evening News - Zontar Prevails!
Youtube SemK2k9sVrM
 
goodncold
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This isn't a very gouda story.
 
jimjays
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Read a line yesterday re a Sheboygan, Wisc. woman that kept telling a British traveler he should visit Sheboygan:

"What's so great about Sheboygan?"

"We have the best cheese in America!"

"That's not hard. America has some of the worst cheese in the World."
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm familiar with the Phantom of the Opera.

Less so with weird lady throwing food.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like the beginning of a good dinner. Is she going to throw some sausages next?
 
Dinodork
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Oh yes, there are still weird holes at the store every time I go. Random stuff not stocked for weeks. Haven't been able to find mozzarella cheese sticks for over a month, even large bags of frozen veggies were all sold out for weeks on end.

With all the stuff I buy where I get the last of the item (or lose to it) I'm shocked the supply chains haven't recovered a year later.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weird Al Yankovic - Albuquerque: THE MOVIE
Youtube JE37e1eK2mY
 
Mouser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My first guess would be a cranky neighbor with a catapult.  Because wouldn't you?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They throwing muff cabbage?
 
