(Atlas Obscura)   How we get words like dagnabbit and dadgummit. It's a taboo deformation, and it's what we say when we can't say what we want to say. What do you say?   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
    Profanity, Names of God, Names of God in Judaism, Ra, True Names of our enemies, God, Indo-European languages, Vowel  
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IIIIIIIt's a clinkerrrr!!!
Youtube fjNqLOorulI
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurry up with that swear jar, Drew.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh smeggen 'ell.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I said it, the filter would change it.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I say, no talking like a grizzled 1890's prospector, consarnit!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mein Neger
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bugs Bunny taught me all I need to know
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who gives a Farking shiat?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Authentic Frontier Gibberish
Youtube ke5Mr5eCF2U
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: I say, no talking like a grizzled 1890's prospector, consarnit!


Hey now...That's authentic frontier gibberish...
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Successful and Attractive African American, please.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I say Fark that shiat.
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is this like the evangelicals and mormons saying frick or frickin so they don't offend their stupid asshole god by saying fark like a normal human?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

A snake wearing a sweater: Is this like the evangelicals and mormons saying frick or frickin so they don't offend their stupid asshole god by saying fark like a normal human?


I guess their god is easily deceived.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Heck, yeah!

It's also like like saying "oh, jeez!"
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fak!
 
kokomo61
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I will swear, but once i had kids, i started doing this....which I still do, even thougj they're adults.

Muttley Swearing
Youtube yj3DBcpfMNQ
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kokomo61: I will swear, but once i had kids, i started doing this....which I still do, even thougj they're adults.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yj3DBcpf​MNQ]


shiat!! became SCHEISS!! when I had kids.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tarnation!

/and reintarnation
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Godfrey Daniels"
- WC Fields
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that we use the word "bear" in english instead of the Proto-Indo-European guttural noises that someone else used to call them.

/lost interest in the article after that hogwash
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, let's see.  There's oh spit, well's bells, and cheesy rice.  That's three off the top of my head.  But then, I do some part time work for a church, and even they know to stay away from me when I'm dealing with Outlook.  Fortunately, I work for a liberal denomination that knows it's more for the delicate ears of the easily offended members than God, who hears our innermost thoughts.  May as well say it, since you've already thought it.

I quit considering delicate ears and social conventions when our last administration thought describing other countries as shiatholes was just fine and dandy.  And until that cabal abjectly and utterly apologizes for being so disrespectful of others, I will continue to call them and their followers the same.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well f-word THAT s-word, man!
 
jimjays
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Arkanaut: I say, no talking like a grizzled 1890's prospector, consarnit!

Hey now...That's authentic frontier gibberish...


I call it bigotry. It's because of treatment like that we don't have 1890's prospectors anymore. It's hard enough panning or digging for riches based on bar talk without being mocked. We all talk funny to people somewhere or some when else.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Except on Fark, I generally say exactly what I think; I'm old and completely out of both shiats and farks and haven't ordered replacements.

Do not ask me questions you don't want answered.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Also, I'm partial to 'Jeez-o-Pete', which was in my family when I was growing up.

/and 'dangnangit' which I'm pretty sure was from The Dukes Of Hazzard
 
Rent Party
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Swear, or do not swear.  There is no farking  taboo deformation.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not and never have been a practicing christian, but I invoke j-man by name umpteen times per day. it's a weird thing.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Do not ask me questions you don't want answered.


I say this verbetim at least twice a week.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Frig off, Randy
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Flowery Twats:

Will need to remember that one. We try "shrimp" but I never remember and I just say shiat anyway. It's hilarious to hear a kid say "oh shiat"
 
jimjays
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I like to say "Todd knows." In part out of respect for the very religious and potentially keeping at least that one sin off my final tally, maybe a bit of mockery, but mainly because practically everybody knows Todd that the usage has more credibility.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mother Trucker.

Felgercarb!
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yagottabrfarkinkiddinme.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think the best one ever created was "Shut the F...ront door!"

Also, obvious headline is obvious.  It is also the reason that words like heck and darn were created.  And if you really want a lesson in how this works, watch a the first episode of The Good Place.  Holy forking shirt.
 
orbister
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My favourite sillyness is "cuss", used by people too refained (sic) to sully their lips with "curse".
 
baorao
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fradge
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There hasn't been any dadgum taboo deformation round these parts for twenty five years!
 
Jeff5
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And as for the "bear" and "smiting" thing, it depends entirely on the bear. Some bore all the way in for a bite attack to the body while others prefer to get close and lead with a paw stroke; if a 1,000 pound grizzly gets you with a good right you have forevermore been smitten.

There are reliable reports of the prairie grizzly, which may have been a separate subspecies or just a population of big bears that refused to retreat into the mountains like the rest of the bears, killing grown bison with this paw stroke, instant broken neck. (These are the bears the Lewis and Clark gang had to shoot a dozen times to kill)

Needless to say (but I will anyway) a right hook that will break a bison's neck would make a medical examiner wait for DNA results before committing to what species you were...
 
LiveDemo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Motherchucker.
 
