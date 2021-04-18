 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Zealand Herald)   Owner of fleapit boarding house for alcoholics and transients dies. Entrepreneurial tenant spots a business opportunity, buries landlord under 400kg of concrete and takes over his identity. And nobody notices   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
12
    More: Strange, Criminal Investigation Department, Crime, Death, The Police, person of interest, case of David Hart, Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin, 400kg of concrete  
•       •       •

756 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2021 at 8:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes you wonder how far back the original owner goes.  Kind of like a Dead Pirate Roberts.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe the guy is undead. All that concrete was poured just to keep us safe.
 
chewd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Its like when a cat lady dies & her cats bury her corpse in the basement.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope when I die I will be so beloved that my followers will build me a massive concrete tomb and one of them will symbolically reincarnate as me.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Maybe the guy is undead. All that concrete was poured just to keep us safe.


Checks out.,
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I didn't know that "crims" was a word.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Makes you wonder how far back the original owner goes.  Kind of like a Dead Pirate Roberts.


"All right, David, I've never had a valet. You can try it for tonight. I'll most likely bury you in concrete in the morning."
 
nobody11155
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
400kg of concrete is not that much.  Think filling a few potholes in the driveway, not a burial vault.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Somebody noticed, hence the article.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Makes you wonder how far back the original owner goes.  Kind of like a Dead Pirate Roberts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I didn't know that "crims" was a word.


Well, now we do. And we now know that this is a two storey building in NZ.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Exluddite: Somebody noticed, hence the article.


Only when the 2nd guy died and quit paying the bills.

No doubt the tenants were just happy to have a roof over their heads, regardless of who owned the place.  After a few months, it's likely none of the new boarders had ever seen the rightful owner, so no one knew to raise the alarm.

Interesting that a violent criminal managed to maintain the façade for that long.  Not that I condone the ID theft (and possible murder), but it seems like he cleaned up his act and stayed out of trouble. Might have been the last stint in prison, might have been a sense of duty to care for other down-trodden folks needing a hand.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.