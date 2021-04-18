 Skip to content
 
(Travel and Leisure)   10 mistakes people make when visiting a National Park. Number 11 should be not going to one of them at all   (travelandleisure.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Yellowstone National Park, national park, National Park Service, Kings Canyon National Park, experienced hikers, Denali National Park, General Sherman, United States  
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Okay subby, I'll bite; which one should I not go to?
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I was assuming they were referring to covid. I've never been to a national park, but I'd think it would be fairly easy to stay 10ft away from other people at a place like a national park
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Most parks I've been to did not have any noticeable wildlife, unless I sat down on a log for a bit and picked up ticks or chiggers.  I see far more in my parents' backyard at any given moment.

Yellowstone was a BIG exception to that.  Like 'I guess we're not going anywhere for a while until these bison clear the road.'
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just watch "Rock the Park" and see it all from my recliner.
 
salsashark1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
# 1. Make everything blurry until you enter an email address. Or whatever it is one has to do to unblur it.

Meh.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I read that as "it's a mistake if you don't visit even one park"
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't walk off trails to take selfies near thermal pools in Yellowstone, unless you want to flash-boil yourself and die in unimaginable agony.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't bring your dog to Glacier unless you want to be confined to the campground.  Seems like a wise policy given that we managed to see a 200+ lb male mountain lion despite being confined to the main drag.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd say that Article amounted to generic obvious advice, then I remember that there are always people who don't understand that wildlife are wild.

That being said, here's a lesser known park that worth a visit, and is reasonably close to Great Sand Dunes as well.


https://www.nps.gov/blca/index.htm
 
LaChanz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Subby sounds citified.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Subby needs to get out more.

There are free passes for veterans and for individuals with disabilities. Senior lifetime passes are also a great deal.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't dump used motor oil in Old Faithful. . . that's all I'm saying.  They have no sense of humor.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Brecon Beacons national park. Wales.
Pictures taken 3 hours apart.  Be prepared!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you go to the popular ones, go when no one is there.  Yellowstone is nice in winter on snowmobile.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I always wondered why they talked funny.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Too blurry, didn't read.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The fluffy cows do not like to be in your selfies.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rainier National Park looks like Disneyland on a nice summer day.

Americas parks are genuine treasures.   We treat them like shiat.  My rules after not tossing people off a cliff.

1.  Stay on the farking paths and keep your bastard little kids on the paths, too.

2.  Keep your farking animals at home.

3.  Pack out what you packed in.

4. Do not feed or interact with the animals, unless you are a chronic violator of 1, 2, or 3.  In that case that bear would probably love a potato chip.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

https://www.nps.gov/findapark/index.h​t​m

Here you go.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

That type of weather change is why Rainier kills more people than Everest.
 
