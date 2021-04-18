 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The six Chinese survivors of the Titanic whose stories weren't shared due to anti-Chinese sentiment in the West   (bbc.com) divider line
starsrift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Raise your hand if you are stupid enough to believe any film coming out of China, much less one explicitly being a propaganda film.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why is no one shocked at the "convenient" timing of the release of this in china?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

starsrift: Raise your hand if you are stupid enough to believe any film coming out of China, much less one explicitly being a propaganda film.


Wait, you mean "Anal Asian Nurses" didn't really happen?
 
starsrift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: starsrift: Raise your hand if you are stupid enough to believe any film coming out of China, much less one explicitly being a propaganda film.

Wait, you mean "Anal Asian Nurses" didn't really happen?


I can't vouch for that sort of highbrow artiste drama.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

starsrift: Raise your hand if you are stupid enough to believe any film coming out of China, much less one explicitly being a propaganda film.


The BBC article is a Chinese propaganda piece?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Why is no one shocked at the "convenient" timing of the release of this in china?


Please explain the convenient timing.  Aside from the anniversary of the titanic sinking I mean.
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yikes. That one has part of his forehead missing.
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

starsrift: Raise your hand if you are stupid enough to believe any film coming out of China, much less one explicitly being a propaganda film.


FTFA: "Arthur Jones, British filmmaker and the director of The Six"

You know how I know you didn't read the article? The six mostly ended up in the UK, but got deported because the British were as racist as you
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: starsrift: Raise your hand if you are stupid enough to believe any film coming out of China, much less one explicitly being a propaganda film.

The BBC article is a Chinese propaganda piece?


Ssh. This was produced by James Cameron, written and directed by two other guys from the US. Clearly this is a propaganda piece.

/The writer is even from New Jersey...
/Eww
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

starsrift: Raise your hand if you are stupid enough to believe any film coming out of China, much less one explicitly being a propaganda film.


Arthur Jones, British filmmaker and the director of The Six, tells the BBC.

I think you might have certain issues that need addressing.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Concrete Donkey: Why is no one shocked at the "convenient" timing of the release of this in china?

Please explain the convenient timing.  Aside from the anniversary of the titanic sinking I mean.


Aside from the anti Asian thing the the press is trying to pump up lately ?
 
starsrift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

r1niceboy: starsrift: Raise your hand if you are stupid enough to believe any film coming out of China, much less one explicitly being a propaganda film.

FTFA: "Arthur Jones, British filmmaker and the director of The Six"

You know how I know you didn't read the article? The six mostly ended up in the UK, but got deported because the British were as racist as you


It doesn't matter who the filmmaker is or who the actors are.

The Chinese film board overrules them to ensure Chinese movies present whatever story they want. They don't just have powers of censorship, but also authorial control. They do exercise a lighter touch on 'foreign' films like this, largely because they don't want Chinese citizens abroad to discover that there could be two versions of a movie, but make no misteak about Chinese cinema.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

starsrift: r1niceboy: starsrift: Raise your hand if you are stupid enough to believe any film coming out of China, much less one explicitly being a propaganda film.

FTFA: "Arthur Jones, British filmmaker and the director of The Six"

You know how I know you didn't read the article? The six mostly ended up in the UK, but got deported because the British were as racist as you

It doesn't matter who the filmmaker is or who the actors are.

The Chinese film board overrules them to ensure Chinese movies present whatever story they want. They don't just have powers of censorship, but also authorial control. They do exercise a lighter touch on 'foreign' films like this, largely because they don't want Chinese citizens abroad to discover that there could be two versions of a movie, but make no misteak about Chinese cinema.


The "Chinese Film Board" "overruled" the British production company?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"The men were identified as Lee Bing, Bang Ding Ow, Sum Ting Wong, Wi Tu Lo, Ho Lee Fuk and Ling Hee. They were believed to be sailors heading to the Caribbean for work."

This sounds suspicious.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: "The men were identified as Lee Bing, Bang Ding Ow, Sum Ting Wong, Wi Tu Lo, Ho Lee Fuk and Ling Hee. They were believed to be sailors heading to the Caribbean for work."

This sounds suspicious.


Which part?
 
