(Fox 7 Austin)   Toddler comes home after spending nearly 700 days in the hospital due to a congenital heart defect. Since this happened in the United States, you better believe a GoFundMe page was set up   (fox7austin.com) divider line
posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Apr 2021 at 4:05 AM



NephilimNexus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let's see... 700 days times cost of US healthcare... and we get a total of... oh, I'm sorry, but there just isn't that much money on this planet.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here we go again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As my late grandmother would say "your ruined a good story "
The Dystopian Reality Of All Those "Inspirational" Stories - SOME MORE NEWS
Youtube fYOA8gXpios
 
quatchi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wow, that story hurt to read.

Hope this kid has a long and happy life and that the US at some point gets some 1st world HC system where these crowdfunded lives saved thing isn't needed any more.
 
ThunderPelvis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All health care for my kids is completely free because I live in a civilized f*cking country.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ThunderPelvis: All health care for my kids is completely free because I live in a civilized f*cking country.


I've been assured that universal healthcare is impossibly expensive, therefore your country must be a hallucination.
 
skubwa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
1. End the filibuster
2. It's reasonable to expand medicare, FOR NOW, to the 0-18 and 50+ demographics
3. It's actually reasonable to expand to medicare for all, but let's at least propose steps to it that are within the Overton Window, because the Right has never been right, except in how to abuse their power, but there's still a 35% chunk of idiots who watch and support everything Fox, OAN, and NewsMax (or whatever those newer and further to the Right fascist echo chambers call themselves - not bothering to look to see if I spelled them correctly)
4. Profit (actually, no profit)

/Dems still won't do it
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ThunderPelvis: All health care for my kids is completely free because I live in a civilized f*cking country.


I was going to make a joke about how paying taxes makes you a Stalinist, but there are so many douche canoes in the US who actually think it's true (including one particularly unInsightful person on Fark) that it's not even worth doing sarcastically.

Eventually America will stop using dystopian scifi as a how-to guide, but when that will happen is anyone's guess.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Murkanen: ThunderPelvis: All health care for my kids is completely free because I live in a civilized f*cking country.

I was going to make a joke about how paying taxes makes you a Stalinist, but there are so many douche canoes in the US who actually think it's true (including one particularly unInsightful person on Fark) that it's not even worth doing sarcastically.

Eventually America will stop using dystopian scifi as a how-to guide, but when that will happen is anyone's guess.


Given the people that want that are called "unrealistic radicals" by both Republicans and Democrats, I doubt it.
 
ISO15693 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have a newborn granddaughter going into the hospital for a suspected heart defect this evening. Her arm blood pressure is different than her leg blood pressure, and she hasnt put on weight in a week, and the doctors suspect a heart valve issue. So I am not getting a kick, etc... :(

Will know more tomorrow though.
 
ISO15693 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At least on the plus side, all her care is free, this being new zealand.
 
