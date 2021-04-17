 Skip to content
 
How did Pfizer become the prestige status vaccine?
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, conversations with assholes? Fascinating.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
who says it is? everyone i know here in FL has moderna, save a few who are holding out because they prefer the single-shot idea of J&J.

as long as the vaccine works, who gives a damn?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, conversations with assholes? Fascinating.


Seriously. All I got from that is that Tom Cox is a douchebag
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got Pfizer because that is what the hospital was offering the day of my appointment. I didn't go shopping.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Phizer is the good vaccine.  There is a chance it gives you a prehensile tail.

Moderna gas a probability of giving you a larger penis, but only for women .

J&J just makes peanut butter taste like smoked Salmon
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once Drew started getting TFers to the front of the line with Pfizer vaccinations, leaving the Moderna for liters (at least for the few who aren't anti-vaxxers).
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All I care about is that I'm fully vaccinated

/The tail takes some getting used to
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After consulting with Ryan Reynolds in customer service, I was told that Pfizer worked better with my Mint Mobile Clever AF 5G cellular plan.

Moderna is more for Verizon customers.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They ALL cause autism.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First to market, very high efficacy, and no strange clotting disorders associated with it (yet).

Moderna is equally good if you can get it.

J&J seems to be a decent vaccine but you are settling for a single dose, skipping the extra immune boost from encountering an antigen for the second time.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: who says it is? everyone i know here in FL has moderna, save a few who are holding out because they prefer the single-shot idea of J&J.

as long as the vaccine works, who gives a damn?


J&J only has a 66% protection rate. Moderna & Pfizer have nearly 95%.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: They ALL cause autism.


All vaccines help increase diagnoses of autism. Corpses don't get put on the spectrum.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which reminds me. What is the effectiveness rate of Jeebus Blood?

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Hubris Boy: They ALL cause autism.

All vaccines help increase diagnoses of autism. Corpses don't get put on the spectrum.


Not until they come back to life. I've seen this movie; I know how it ends.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a Pfizer. Suck it, peasants.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it? I got Moderna because that's what was offered when I was at the doctor's office. People had been shopping around (thanks, Boomers!) and taking the first appointment they could get, then cancelling or not showing up to their appointments at my mom's office. She works for a doctor. So, they had extra vaccines that day and asked me if I wanted one at my appointment. I said, "Does a chicken have a pecker? Yes!" It never even entered my mind that it might be dangerous.
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much like the iPhone/android debate, I can't just be expected to become a moderna guy midstream and learn a whole new system.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: Moderna is more for Verizon customers.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got what the state distributed to the hospital for the vaccine clinics, which was Pfizer in my town.  I don't know how the state determines which vaccine clinic gets what batch of vaccines, I just rolled with it.  The people I know who got the Moderna skipped ahead by going to Lubbock for their vaccines.  I don't personally know anybody who got the J&J.  So I don't know about the "prestige" thing, it's all just the luck of the draw.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting my first shot (Pfizer) on Tuesday. The reason I'm getting the Pfizer shot is because that's what they have here in Alaska and I didn't really have much say in it. They just told me I'd be getting that one.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: J&J seems to be a decent vaccine but you are settling for a single dose, skipping the extra immune boost from encountering an antigen for the second time.


Eminem - Lose Yourself [HD]
Youtube _Yhyp-_hX2s


                             YOU ONLY GET ONE SHOT!
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: luna1580: who says it is? everyone i know here in FL has moderna, save a few who are holding out because they prefer the single-shot idea of J&J.

as long as the vaccine works, who gives a damn?

J&J only has a 66% protection rate. Moderna & Pfizer have nearly 95%.


Pretty much this. I would've liked the J&J because it was one dose, but I had to sign up to specifically get the J&J, otherwise I would get Pfizer. After reading about its poor efficacy, I did not sign up for it. Moderna wasn't available only Pfizer. That's fine. I'd rather have a 95-96% efficacy versus a 66%.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: luna1580: who says it is? everyone i know here in FL has moderna, save a few who are holding out because they prefer the single-shot idea of J&J.

as long as the vaccine works, who gives a damn?

J&J only has a 66% protection rate. Moderna & Pfizer have nearly 95%.


Yeah, but J&J protects against all the variants, and even if you get sick it's mild enough to avoid hospitalization.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one is it that has a chance of making you dance until you die of exhaustion?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfark if I know.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Which one is it that has a chance of making you dance until you die of exhaustion?


Bacconizine? Good luck getting ahold of that.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
since they put  π in their name
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, and many thousands of others locally, got the Pfizer vaccine from the county under a large canopy set up for drive-trough in the parking lot of a nearby sports arena.

Ain't nothing elite about that.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Team moderna. The tail isn't so bad, just gotta be careful to avoid sitting on it like your balls. The dorsal fin however...
 
hchaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: NewportBarGuy: So, conversations with assholes? Fascinating.

Seriously. All I got from that is that Tom Cox is a douchebag


I'm convinced that was the actual point of the article. Everything else was just filler.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ravage [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We ended up with Pfizer because we took the first appointment we could get, and that's what they had. In my personal case I'm glad it was one of the two-dose mRNA vaccines because I still have some of the long term effects of my first go-around with COVID. "Not dead" is not much of a consolation if I get diabetes or some of the other side effects you can end up with after a moderate case.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spiralscratch: I, and many thousands of others locally, got the Pfizer vaccine from the county under a large canopy set up for drive-trough in the parking lot of a nearby sports arena.

Ain't nothing elite about that.


Yep - welcome to the tent so to speak.  Just got my first dose done yesterday in the lovely Lake Elsinore Storm parking lot at the stadium.

/also Pfizer, cause it's what they had that bad
//kicked my ass pretty good - that was not a fun fever/oof night
///still a hell of a lot better than the alternative - twiddling thumbs till the 7th and my second shot
 
ng2810 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

krispos42: AAAAGGGGHHHH: luna1580: who says it is? everyone i know here in FL has moderna, save a few who are holding out because they prefer the single-shot idea of J&J.

as long as the vaccine works, who gives a damn?

J&J only has a 66% protection rate. Moderna & Pfizer have nearly 95%.

Yeah, but J&J protects against all the variants, and even if you get sick it's mild enough to avoid hospitalization.


I got J&J cuz it was the vaccine they had at the clinic when I walked in.

I figured I'd get it because I'm not hight risk: Single, healthy, working from home, no reason to leave the house. Let those who need to interact with large groups of people in close quarters get the high efficacy vaccines. Im ok with the shot I got.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut: /also Pfizer, cause it's what they had that bad day.

No idea wtf that was all about.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL I got my shots in the parking lot of the building where they invented the Pfizer vaccine
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: They ALL cause autism.


Excellent. The ones I have with autism are less likely to tell other people I'm keeping them in a cage in the basement while collecting welfare checks.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the Pfizer elite hooked on their blue product too?

Here there is a limited supply of Pfizer and lots of the AstraZeneca one.  They have banned AZ for people under 50 very recently and are now trying to figure out what to do next.  AZ isn't used for people with a long list of mostly heart and blood related issue and now there is a supply issue for Pfizer.  On the other hand there are only 10 active cases in the entire state and they are all in quarantine so it makes sense to send the vaccines other places.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Are the Pfizer elite hooked on their blue product too?

Here there is a limited supply of Pfizer and lots of the AstraZeneca one.  They have banned AZ for people under 50 very recently and are now trying to figure out what to do next.  AZ isn't used for people with a long list of mostly heart and blood related issue and now there is a supply issue for Pfizer.  On the other hand there are only 10 active cases in the entire state and they are all in quarantine so it makes sense to send the vaccines other places.


You're lucky.  We had over 200 new cases just today (and have been averaging around 200 new positive tests daily since March), and finally hit 4000 deaths.  In a state of two million people.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
all the religious fundies were running around screaming that the J&J one had an aborted baby in every vial for a while.  i can't imagine that helped their acceptance rate.
 
thisispete
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Human beings are a strange lot, aren't we? NZ is going to be all Pfizer, but we've only just started our rollout - it only really gathers steam in the later half of the year.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
what REALLY matters about getting ANY covi vaccine is will it stop you from dying?

While J&J's vaccine has 66.3% effectiveness overall and 74.4% effectiveness in the United States, it has "100% efficacy against hospitalization and death from the virus," said Dr. Irons. "That's really what we have to focus on."

https://www.ama-assn.org/delivering-ca​re/public-health/what-doctors-wish-pat​ients-knew-about-johnson-johnson-vacci​ne

https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2021/03/420​0​71/how-effective-johnson-johnson-covid​-19-vaccine-heres-what-you-should-know​

https://www.verywellhealth.com/johnso​n​-and-johnson-efficacy-comparison-51159​81

so, from that perspective, get any vaccine you CAN.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
HRH the Duke of Edinburgh was given the Pfizer vaccine just a fortnight ago, so what's the problem?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
and don't even be friends with COVID anti-vaxxers. cut them out of your lives....
 
HempHead
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Double Pfizer's are the Pfinest sort of people. Big overlap with the horsey set.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pxlboy: leeksfromchichis: Hubris Boy: They ALL cause autism.

All vaccines help increase diagnoses of autism. Corpses don't get put on the spectrum.

Not until they come back to life. I've seen this movie; I know how it ends.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Of course when they come back, they're on the spectrum.  It's all the fleshtone makeup
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

krispos42: AAAAGGGGHHHH: luna1580: who says it is? everyone i know here in FL has moderna, save a few who are holding out because they prefer the single-shot idea of J&J.

as long as the vaccine works, who gives a damn?

J&J only has a 66% protection rate. Moderna & Pfizer have nearly 95%.

Yeah, but J&J protects against all the variants, and even if you get sick it's mild enough to avoid hospitalization.


Pfizer does that too.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
