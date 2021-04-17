 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 833: "Psychedelics 2".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Psychedelics 2

Description: Photos that are trippy, hypnotizing and zany! Post-processing affects that warp or alter an image's overall content or color are allowed for this contest only. (Oversaturate good; HDR/multiple combined photos/exposures bad; kaleidoscope effect good; adding or removing Elvis bad.)

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

If you can remember the 1960s you didn't experience the 1960s.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In camera, I have no idea how.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
I was playing with an app and came up with this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  



Pan, the god of the wild
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  



/Deep Dreamed a sunrise photo
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Yellowstone - Mammoth Hot Springs - Solarize
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Stonehenge - posterize
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
St Edwards Door - Cotswolds - Posterize
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSCN7312-3 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rainbow Ripples by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thalia on a day trip
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Military Macaw.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Train Car Tagged.    Note this photo was taken from a public right of way.  I did not trespass on railroad property
 
DrWhy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The floor is lava.  The wall is ice
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mmojo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Liza. 27 year old textile artist. Pansexual. Brooklyn. That's everything I know about her.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Candy Acid Sunset
 
ImOscar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Neighborhood sunset, 2019
 
ImOscar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Abandoned Catholic day school, 2019
 
