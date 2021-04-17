 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   The hottest housing market in America is A. Austin. B. Phoenix. C. Manchester, NH?   (yahoo.com) divider line
9
    More: Unlikely, Manchester, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New England, new article, Vermont, low-key college town of Manchester, unexpected real estate hotspot, Connecticut  
•       •       •

112 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2021 at 2:50 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Manchvegas is a litttttttttttttle rough. So, bear that in mind.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Znuh: Manchvegas is a litttttttttttttle rough. So, bear that in mind.


They said that about Tacoma, but here we are.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Manchvegas? Anybody who calls it that deserves to be flogged to death in public.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Manchvegas? Anybody who calls it that deserves to be flogged to death in public.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Znuh: Manchvegas is a litttttttttttttle rough. So, bear that in mind.


How rough are we talking? Do they use Mrs. Buttersworth as opposed to real maple syrup?

I mean, that's rough livin'.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Znuh: Manchvegas is a litttttttttttttle rough. So, bear that in mind.

How rough are we talking? Do they use Mrs. Buttersworth as opposed to real maple syrup?

I mean, that's rough livin'.


They know how to tap the sugar bush if that's you mean.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Znuh: Manchvegas is a litttttttttttttle rough. So, bear that in mind.

How rough are we talking? Do they use Mrs. Buttersworth as opposed to real maple syrup?

I mean, that's rough livin'.


The Waffle House is no longer cheap.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That 400 year old witch on SNL Weekend Update said she was from NH -- when was this thread submitted?
 
Alunan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
People don't want to live in a barren, sweltering hell hole filled with ethnics living in stucco houses and zero-scaped rock lawns in a cities that are devoid of any history or culture and will be soon devoid of water within the next ten years?

They want to live in a lush, historic New England community with easy access to New York, Boston, and the Atlantic coast filled with Mr. Roger types?

I'm shocked.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.