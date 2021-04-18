 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Because a spring football exhibition is clearly more important than trying to stop the spread of COVID-19, 47,218 idiots show up to watch Alabama in a scrimmage   (sports.yahoo.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mass culling event"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My takeaway is there's a venue that can seat 100,000 people so they can watch live ball fondling.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to optimize conditions and utilize all the open space.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You're talking Big Time College Football here.

And Big Time College Football is above everything else.

Those who dare question the way that Big Time College Football is operated is ostracized and looked down upon.

I'm not talking like being judged as if one wore white after Labor Day or put dark meat on their chicken salad, but seething hatred.

You would become one of 'those people', and the townsfolk don't look or treat 'those people' kindly.

Prepaying for gas becomes standard.  And if you just put $20, they'll set the prepay amount to $19.00 just so you have to go back inside to get your dollar.

At the grocery store, a few items will be 'accidentally' be rung up twice, and the manager is 'too busy' to help you right away to give you that $2.49 refund.

Avoiding getting it 'Smothered and Covered' because there's no telling just how much cheese they're not adding.

The 'nickle and dime-ing' is adding up to some serious coin.

All because of not respecting Big Time College Football...
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At this point, I think a major league team should change their name to The Variants, because obviously their sonsors are putting a lot of effort into developing a new strain. Vegas Variants, Vermont Variants, Virginia Variants, there are plenty of options.
 
ENS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'll spoil the ending. They're going to be in the BCS playoffs even if they somehow stumble against the Fashion Institute of Technology or Hamburger University. Barely beating Auburn every 12 months is apparently all that matters.

Stay home idiots.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
three states over, Gov Abbott takes note and signs an executive order making it compulsory for every Texan to attend high school football games and practices. unmasked and open carrying, of course.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
every High School in the state has continued with every sport they have baseball softball basketball football etc and has not let up. SO why should the college level be any different? I was told by the superintendent of education for the system that I work for that the only reason we came back from the early shutdown March 2020 is because its the only way to justify continuing sports and that some leagues etc had gone so far as to have lawyers calling threatening lawsuits. Life gets interesting when most of your population lives vicariously through their children
 
IndianaJohn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Roll Tide Died
 
BravoEcho
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As a LSU fan I 100 percent approve this,

Let 'em die,
 
ssa5
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark this, I am now at the point that these infantile adults need to go to Kentucky where we wall them in, or hunt them down like rabid animals. These utter morons are going to continue spreading and incubating the virus, and it is just a matter of time before we next see the variants immune to current vaccines and we are right back to where we started.

*#&@ up to say, but maybe the problem with Covid is that it needed to be 200% more deadly. At what percentage of death toll does it take for these pseudo freedom fighters need to take this seriously? Should the families of those who died be able to sue the living hell out of these idiots for denying their loved one liberty and freedom? Who would have thought this nation's greatest threat since WWII was infantile insignificant losers crying about their pseudo freedoms and liberties.
 
Tallman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: My takeaway is there's a venue that can seat 100,000 people so they can watch live ball fondling.


There's 11 active stadiums in the world that have room for 100,000 people or more. 8 of them are college football stadiums; the others are cricket grounds in India and Australia, and the national stadium in North Korea.
 
