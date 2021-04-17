 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Unknown comic somehow is a Doctor, on a school board, and an antimasker. Nice trifecta, but Fark has a tag for it   (wtae.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Management, Board of directors, Fiduciary, Stock, Corporate governance, Chairman, Southmoreland School Board member, district's mask policy  
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, this content is not available in your region.

I'm starting to think that living in the EU is probably a good thing - We're actually protected somewhat from the derposphere of the US.

I used to be upset that it's been 3 or 4 years that American websites have had to add a simple cookie permission popup, but in retrospect, it's probably reduced the amount of exposure to the QVID-19 virus that appears to have infected so many of your citizens.

Of course, it's easy for me to dismiss the conspiracy theories surrounding mask effectiveness. I'm from Sweden, and we never really got a mask mandate to rebel against. Or any real 'lockdown', for that matter. I mean, I didn't even hear of any witches 5G antennae being burned to help stop the spread of COVID here!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ben Carson is doing stand-up now?
 
flamesfan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She must have received her diploma from Trump University with a doctorate in asshattery.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Paper bag? I would have suggested plastic
 
IDisME
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Remember when mom said "quit acting like a baby" ?  THIS is what she was referring to.  A life lesson totally missed by half of current society.
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We need to bring back the acceptable use of the 'C' word for people like this, regardless of gender.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She sounds fun
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"This motion is a clear example of what is to come in terms of Communism," Fike said during the meeting. "I believe that the day will come when, if you can ever walk up to a building for a meeting, you will be met by an armed guard asking for your papers. We are the last leg of democracy in this country and this is an absolute move towards depriving us of our individual rights and freedoms."

I'm starting to wonder where she got that "doctorate" from.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: "This motion is a clear example of what is to come in terms of Communism," Fike said during the meeting. "I believe that the day will come when, if you can ever walk up to a building for a meeting, you will be met by an armed guard asking for your papers. We are the last leg of democracy in this country and this is an absolute move towards depriving us of our individual rights and freedoms."

I'm starting to wonder where she got that "doctorate" from.


Bovine University?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 400x377] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was more of a Gene Gene the Dancing Machine guy. Dude had more moves than Michael Jackson.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
