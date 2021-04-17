 Skip to content
(imradio.fm WYEG)   At 11PM EST it's time for Noise Factor Episode 4. The knob has been cranked to eleven and busted right off. Really, no one knows where it is   (imradio.fm) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HEY GUYS, MY SHOW IS ON TONIGHT!!!


HOW MANY MORE THREADS SHOULD I SUBMIT?!?!?


FOURTEEN?!?! I'M THINKING FOURTEEN!!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...

Actually, I'm over here right now:
https://www.fark.com/comments/1134073​8​/Pauls-Memory-Bank-8PM-EDT-returns-ton​ight-Mrs-Conklin-is-trying-to-play-mat​chmaker-Liz-Iris-want-to-go-to-a-dance​-the-boys-refuse-the-crooked-oil-man-C​heney-is-about-to-get-his-then-a-new-S​uperman-story-starts
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Party?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So I'm turning in early - last week's Blake's Takes ended with this number:


We Can't Make It Here - James McMurtry w/ Steve Earle & Joan Baez
Youtube z2I0QqjxU0s


A great song, and demonstrates I'll listen to anything.

/ and Clark and Jimmy are trapped in a cave!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TUNING, not turning GDISM!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I actually really like a couple songs he played.

Whitehouse Road by Tyler Childers blew my mind.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's Green.... it's really, really green..... so green...

Drew loves you.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Like you said, HE F*CKIN' OWES ME!
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, you're intending to play some music tonight then, eh, and curate it in ways both entertaining and informative, perhaps even charming, and send it out online. That's what you're basically sayin here?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I yell at things at a microphone and push buttons, and they are magically teleported to the interwebs.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

What a time to be alive
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't worry 'bout your laundry
Forget about your job
Just crank up the volume
And yank off the knob
We got it all, we got it all, we got it all on UHF

"Weird Al" Yankovic - UHF (song) [HD]
Youtube cWVDbCfYXlc
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Twinkie wiener sandwiches for all!!
 
