(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Airplane crash lands into pond at local country club. Rare Florida aircraft water landings trifecta now in play   (nbc-2.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If only "heading to Florida" counted in this:

https://wsvn.com/news/us-world/son-ki​l​led-father-hospitalized-after-opa-lock​a-bound-plane-crashes-after-takeoff-fr​om-bimini/
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Airplane crash? What is it?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fore!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Airplane crash? What is it?


It's when a man made flying apparatus impacts the ground at high speed, but that's not im...

Actually, that is pretty important right now.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's a two stroke penalty. You may drop your ball anywhere behind the water hazard.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is the pilot:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

