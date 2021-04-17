 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   National Realtors Association trying to lift the ban on eviction so they have more homes to sell   (nytimes.com) divider line
83
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

371 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2021 at 11:41 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



83 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If we boot out the nonpaying renters can the Millenials finally afford a home?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: If we boot out the nonpaying renters can the Millenials finally afford a home?


Ha. The only reason the sellers are in a hurry to evict is they're looking at the best prices in like forever.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: If we boot out the nonpaying renters can the Millenials finally afford a home?


hahaha, no. Go be poor somewhere else.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: The Googles Do Nothing: If we boot out the nonpaying renters can the Millenials finally afford a home?

hahaha, no. Go be poor somewhere else.


Ok.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And then the murders began.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Anyone who is at risk of eviction needs to take a good look in the mirror and ask themselves why they suck so hard at life that they literally need to steal from others.

Go try and stay at a hotel indefinitely if you think you have a right over someone else's property without payment for services rendered.

Stop. Enabling. Thieves.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
fark the NRA.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The vast majority of the United States has been open for close to a year (notwithstanding the fact that most of the USA never shut down in the first place.) If you still don't have a steady paycheck this late in the game, you need to accept that you're probably moving down a peg on the income scale permanently. The moratorium is going to end eventually, so for many in difficult financial situations this is just prolonging the inevitable. I'd be making plans to GTFO like it was 2008 and taking everything of value with me before the bank forecloses.
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Anyone who is at risk of eviction needs to take a good look in the mirror and ask themselves why they suck so hard at life that they literally need to steal from others.

Go try and stay at a hotel indefinitely if you think you have a right over someone else's property without payment for services rendered.

Stop. Enabling. Thieves.


This needs to be said twice.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This thread will be a winner.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They're fighting the wrong people.
Landlords need tenants, and if they evict them, 1/3 of tenants are going to have black marks on their record, and landlords' standards aren't going to make sense any more.
Their problem is with the banks.
The government can easily tell the banks to stop, tell them to hold off, or pay them.
But the landlords have no influence over the government. The banks do.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Anyone who is at risk of eviction needs to take a good look in the mirror and ask themselves why they suck so hard at life that they literally need to steal from others.

Go try and stay at a hotel indefinitely if you think you have a right over someone else's property without payment for services rendered.

Stop. Enabling. Thieves.


I'm not even going to entertain a response to this post.
/hope those that get evicted end up in your neighborhood.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Man, I'm bad at economy, but when we have 27 times as many empty houses as homeless people, I figured this'd be an easy problem to overcome.
 
powhound
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This thread is Germany after Hitler offed himself. At least he had one small modicum of self-respect left.

Anyone heard of Pavlov's pyramid?

/s
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope the housing bubble bursts soon, taking with it the real estate investment companies, contractors, builders and property owners too.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Their problem is with the banks.
The government can easily tell the banks to stop, tell them to hold off, or pay them.
But the landlords have no influence over the government. The banks do.


You do know that every GSE, FHA, and VA mortgage has been under a foreclosure moratorium for over a year, right?  Cripes, that's not also not counting state/local moratoriums...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ever met a realtor who is living in an unsold empty property.  It's a perk.

Now that lumber has quadrupled in price since last year, those house prices have jumped one entire level.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Realtors:We make the housing crisis worse®
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Anyone who is at risk of eviction needs to take a good look in the mirror and ask themselves why they suck so hard at life that they literally need to steal from others.

Go try and stay at a hotel indefinitely if you think you have a right over someone else's property without payment for services rendered.

Stop. Enabling. Thieves.


Ahem. GFY. Strongly worded letter to follow.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Man, I'm bad at economy, but when we have 27 times as many empty houses as homeless people, I figured this'd be an easy problem to overcome.


People are allowed to own things in this country. If someone wants to own an empty house, why shouldn't they be able to?

This is no different than you trying to force owners of cars to allow people to use them at night since there are tons of people who need cars and millions of cars sitting idle in garages overnight.

Trying to upend private property laws simply because you disagree with the manner in which some people use their property is unconscionable cowardice. You are allowed to use your stuff in whatever manner you want.

Want to burn down your home? You can.

In fact, the local fire department would be happy to use it as a local training action. Hell, even the EPA likes this idea ...

https://www.epa.ohio.gov/portals/41/s​b​/publications/burninghouse.pdf

If you try to take my shiat, I'll just burn it down. Fark around and find out.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: take a good look in the mirror


Not surprised that 1) you're a landlord or 2) that you're incapable of doing this yourself.

Owning something isn't work. Your money never "works" for you. You feed off of other people's work in a system that's disqualified those people from the ownership you take for granted.

For once, someone's sitting on the other side of the see-saw, and you can't do anything but cry about being a tiny bit lower than the top.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

powhound: Anyone heard of Pavlov's pyramid?

/s


Is that where he put the dog in the pyramid and rang a bell and the dog was simultaneously salivating and not salivating?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Wanderlusting: take a good look in the mirror

Not surprised that 1) you're a landlord or 2) that you're incapable of doing this yourself.

Owning something isn't work. Your money never "works" for you. You feed off of other people's work in a system that's disqualified those people from the ownership you take for granted.

For once, someone's sitting on the other side of the see-saw, and you can't do anything but cry about being a tiny bit lower than the top.


The Uber-liberal EPA literally tells me how I can burn down my house and you're getting mad ... at ME?

https://www.epa.ohio.gov/portals/41/s​b​/publications/burninghouse.pdf

Private property is a cornerstone of our country. I'd sooner burn it all down than watch some scumbags get use of my shiat without recompense.

Again. It's MINE. If I want to throw MY car in the shredder, it's MINE to do with what I want.

If you want use of it, pay for it or find someone else to give it to you for free.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: The Googles Do Nothing: If we boot out the nonpaying renters can the Millenials finally afford a home?

hahaha, no. Go be poor somewhere else.


I live under the Poverty line, and I own my House. so I guess I'll just keep being Poor right here.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When your association has the same initials as a right wing 2nd amendment association maybe its time to rethink your message.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: The vast majority of the United States has been open for close to a year (notwithstanding the fact that most of the USA never shut down in the first place.) If you still don't have a steady paycheck this late in the game, you need to accept that you're probably moving down a peg on the income scale permanently. The moratorium is going to end eventually, so for many in difficult financial situations this is just prolonging the inevitable. I'd be making plans to GTFO like it was 2008 and taking everything of value with me before the bank forecloses.


Or the government can just seize all the property and abolished rent all together?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: MattytheMouse: Man, I'm bad at economy, but when we have 27 times as many empty houses as homeless people, I figured this'd be an easy problem to overcome.

People are allowed to own things in this country. If someone wants to own an empty house, why shouldn't they be able to?

This is no different than you trying to force owners of cars to allow people to use them at night since there are tons of people who need cars and millions of cars sitting idle in garages overnight.

Trying to upend private property laws simply because you disagree with the manner in which some people use their property is unconscionable cowardice. You are allowed to use your stuff in whatever manner you want.

Want to burn down your home? You can.

In fact, the local fire department would be happy to use it as a local training action. Hell, even the EPA likes this idea ...

https://www.epa.ohio.gov/portals/41/sb​/publications/burninghouse.pdf

If you try to take my shiat, I'll just burn it down. Fark around and find out.


My Dog, what a very telling reaction to me idly musing "isn't it weird that we have more empty houses than homeless people?"

I didn't even get around to saying landlords are ghouls, but thank god you were here to say you'd rather burn houses down than have somebody live in them without paying you!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Man, I'm bad at economy, but when we have 27 times as many empty houses as homeless people, I figured this'd be an easy problem to overcome.


Make it illegal for property to sit idle.
After 6 months the government should be able to seize it and rent it at a reasonable price to people who need it
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When the eviction ban is finally lifted, a whole lot of people are going to be completely surprised that they do, in fact, have to pay all the rent they owe.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just have the BidenHarris eminent domain all the homes in the US.  Then put people in them according to their need, and location based on their skills.  Problem solved.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Wanderlusting: MattytheMouse: Man, I'm bad at economy, but when we have 27 times as many empty houses as homeless people, I figured this'd be an easy problem to overcome.

People are allowed to own things in this country. If someone wants to own an empty house, why shouldn't they be able to?

This is no different than you trying to force owners of cars to allow people to use them at night since there are tons of people who need cars and millions of cars sitting idle in garages overnight.

Trying to upend private property laws simply because you disagree with the manner in which some people use their property is unconscionable cowardice. You are allowed to use your stuff in whatever manner you want.

Want to burn down your home? You can.

In fact, the local fire department would be happy to use it as a local training action. Hell, even the EPA likes this idea ...

https://www.epa.ohio.gov/portals/41/sb​/publications/burninghouse.pdf

If you try to take my shiat, I'll just burn it down. Fark around and find out.

My Dog, what a very telling reaction to me idly musing "isn't it weird that we have more empty houses than homeless people?"

I didn't even get around to saying landlords are ghouls, but thank god you were here to say you'd rather burn houses down than have somebody live in them without paying you!


Can I use your car while you're sleeping? I could use something to joyride in for free.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MattytheMouse: Man, I'm bad at economy, but when we have 27 times as many empty houses as homeless people, I figured this'd be an easy problem to overcome.

Make it illegal for property to sit idle.
After 6 months the government should be able to seize it and rent it at a reasonable price to people who need it


Why would that be an option? I have a truck I use **maybe** 3 times a year. It's paid off, insured and cometely mine.

Because I don't use it the govt should take it for someone who doesn't have a truck?

Nice socialism you have there.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Make it illegal for property to sit idle.
After 6 months the government should be able to seize it and rent it at a reasonable price to people who need it


Why is it your farking business what I do with my own property.  Why don't we extend that to your spare bedroom.  You aren't using it.  You should be required, by law, to take in a homeless crackhead.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's even completely mine... 🤷♂
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kendelrio: waxbeans: MattytheMouse: Man, I'm bad at economy, but when we have 27 times as many empty houses as homeless people, I figured this'd be an easy problem to overcome.

Make it illegal for property to sit idle.
After 6 months the government should be able to seize it and rent it at a reasonable price to people who need it

Why would that be an option? I have a truck I use **maybe** 3 times a year. It's paid off, insured and cometely mine.

Because I don't use it the govt should take it for someone who doesn't have a truck?

Nice socialism you have there.


These people have completely lost their minds. I wonder what other unused equipment they are willing to seize because it's unused for part of the time.

Maybe we should convert elementary schools into homeless shelters since they aren't used 12+ hours a day.

Surely, your kids aren't going to mind the used syringes, piss in the corner, and shiat smeared on the walls each morning either?
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

g.fro: fark the NRA.


Yes, fark both organizations. And it's nice to see you try for some levity but no, guns are bad and you should feel bad.

Thank you for you help and and have good night.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image image 425x499]


Not even an exaggeration.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: The Uber-liberal EPA


Citation please.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kendelrio: waxbeans: MattytheMouse: Man, I'm bad at economy, but when we have 27 times as many empty houses as homeless people, I figured this'd be an easy problem to overcome.

Make it illegal for property to sit idle.
After 6 months the government should be able to seize it and rent it at a reasonable price to people who need it

Why would that be an option? I have a truck I use **maybe** 3 times a year. It's paid off, insured and cometely mine.

Because I don't use it the govt should take it for someone who doesn't have a truck?

Nice socialism you have there.


Why should I even consider anything you're saying when you think a truck is a piece of property that is in the middle of infrastructure that everyone else is paid for????????
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Owning something isn't work. Your money never "works" for you. You feed off of other people's work in a system that's disqualified those people from the ownership you take for granted.
For once, someone's sitting on the other side of the see-saw, and you can't do anything but cry about being a tiny bit lower than the top.


"Rent" is another name  for unearned income.

Quoted for truth.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image image 425x637]


We don't actually need memes there's an actual building that was listed for several hundred thousand dollars and it was literally a shack
 
aremmes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kendelrio: waxbeans: MattytheMouse: Man, I'm bad at economy, but when we have 27 times as many empty houses as homeless people, I figured this'd be an easy problem to overcome.

Make it illegal for property to sit idle.
After 6 months the government should be able to seize it and rent it at a reasonable price to people who need it

Why would that be an option? I have a truck I use **maybe** 3 times a year. It's paid off, insured and cometely mine.

Because I don't use it the govt should take it for someone who doesn't have a truck?

Nice socialism you have there.


Trucks are not real estate, no matter how much #vanlifers try to convince you otherwise.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: kendelrio: waxbeans: MattytheMouse: Man, I'm bad at economy, but when we have 27 times as many empty houses as homeless people, I figured this'd be an easy problem to overcome.

Make it illegal for property to sit idle.
After 6 months the government should be able to seize it and rent it at a reasonable price to people who need it

Why would that be an option? I have a truck I use **maybe** 3 times a year. It's paid off, insured and cometely mine.

Because I don't use it the govt should take it for someone who doesn't have a truck?

Nice socialism you have there.

These people have completely lost their minds. I wonder what other unused equipment they are willing to seize because it's unused for part of the time.

Maybe we should convert elementary schools into homeless shelters since they aren't used 12+ hours a day.

Surely, your kids aren't going to mind the used syringes, piss in the corner, and shiat smeared on the walls each morning either?


Dude, you're the one conjuring up these weird hyperboles about the end of private ownership just 'cause you're threatened by the prospect of getting a real job that's not just buying up the housing market and slapping paint over a heater whenever your tenants complain that it's not working lol.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Maybe we should convert elementary schools into homeless shelters since they aren't used 12+ hours a day.


Malls, specifically closed ones, would be a smarter option. But you're just going for argumentum ad ridiculum so I don't think you actually care.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image image 425x637]

We don't actually need memes there's an actual building that was listed for several hundred thousand dollars and it was literally a shack


The property alone could easily be worth that.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Wanderlusting: Maybe we should convert elementary schools into homeless shelters since they aren't used 12+ hours a day.

Malls, specifically closed ones, would be a smarter option. But you're just going for argumentum ad ridiculum so I don't think you actually care.


I'd agree with you, but Amazon is buying those up as fast as they can to make them distribution centers.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aremmes: kendelrio: waxbeans: MattytheMouse: Man, I'm bad at economy, but when we have 27 times as many empty houses as homeless people, I figured this'd be an easy problem to overcome.

Make it illegal for property to sit idle.
After 6 months the government should be able to seize it and rent it at a reasonable price to people who need it

Why would that be an option? I have a truck I use **maybe** 3 times a year. It's paid off, insured and cometely mine.

Because I don't use it the govt should take it for someone who doesn't have a truck?

Nice socialism you have there.

Trucks are not real estate, no matter how much #vanlifers try to convince you otherwise.


Never mind he probably drives his gas guzzling piece of shiat truck on roads that were made using imminent domain would he like to give those roads back to the original owners of that property with interest?
What a farking chucklehead motherfarker
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We're so close to achieving consensus in this thread you guys, I can just feel it.

/burned down houses for some
//miniature american flags for others
 
Displayed 50 of 83 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.