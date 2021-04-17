 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) returns tonight. Mrs Conklin is trying to play matchmaker, Liz & Iris want to go to a dance and the boys refuse, and the crooked oil man Cheney is about to get his, then a new Superman story starts   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Weekend at Crystal Lake - 8/21/49 - Summer school is over and Mrs. Conklin invites Connie to their cottage to help the Conklins celebrate their anniversary and also suggests she invite Mr Boynton along as well.

My Favorite Husband - Country Club Dance - 2/3/50 - Liz and Iris want to go to a Country Club dance and when George and Rudolph refuse the girls threaten to go with someone else.  You'll hear Dick Crenna from Our Miss Brooks as one of the boys.

Superman - Crooked Oil Association - Parts 8 to 10 - 10/22 to 10/27/41 - Things are starting to come to a head now as Larsen has had it with being ordered around by the crooked oil pipeline owner Cheney, and pulls a gun on him after Cheney orders him to kill Tumbleweed Jones by luring him into a quicksand pit.

The Silver Arrow - Parts 1 & 2 - 10/29 & 10/31/41 - A new Superman 7 parter picks up the story where Jimmy finds a silver arrow with interesting writing on it.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
I'm looking forward to this, there was some Our Miss Brooks on XM today and the way back from lunch with my brother. The Japanese Hibachi place uses lots of grease when the cook so I wasn't dawdling on the way home.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
MY BOX, human!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'Standing' by...
 
