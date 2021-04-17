 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Global News (Canada))   Please return stolen unicorn   (globalnews.ca) divider line
13
    More: Dumbass, Unicorn, A Couple More Years, unicorn statue, Delia resident Jaydee Bixby, residents of Delia, beloved community members, RCMP investigators, store owners  
•       •       •

522 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2021 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tag is for the thief
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bixby added he's surprised the town's security system - a man named Keith - didn't hear any commotion when Morgan was stolen.

/heh
 
Eravior
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Bixby added he's surprised the town's security system - a man named Keith - didn't hear any commotion when Morgan was stolen.

/heh


They should have gone with Doug.
 
Eravior
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
. . . does that unicorn have a dick?

I mean, I don't object to it, but I'm always a little weirded out when sculptors take the time to craft a horse dick
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
RCMP is on it. They always get their man.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size



Wanted for questioning.
 
arsonik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Morgan the missing unicorn has been found: Alberta RCMP
 
alice_600
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Morgan the missing unicorn has been found: Alberta RCMP


Well your national nightmare is over. Good Job everyone. Hit the lights.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Told yah so. Can't hide from the Horsemen.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If they're dumb enough to steal a 600 pound unicorn, I hope they're also stupid enough to post some selfies with Morgan on social media.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Bixby added he's surprised the town's security system - a man named Keith - didn't hear any commotion when Morgan was stolen.

/heh


Farkin' Keith.  Way to go, buddy.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.