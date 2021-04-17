 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Go be press somewhere else   (twitter.com) divider line
112
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

3150 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Apr 2021 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



112 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 Everyday there is more evidence that most cops should be in prison , not wandering the streets with guns.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welcome to Ferguson, guys. Cops target the journalists before they let it rip.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now we see the violence inherent in the AGGGHHHH MY EYES
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So will the officer be identified and charged with assault and battery and maybe throw in a 1983 civil rights suit?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The revolution will not be televised?
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

farkingismybusiness: The revolution will not be televised?


Ginger Wildheart said it would!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: So will the officer be identified and charged with assault and battery and maybe throw in a 1983 civil rights suit?


Probably not, since they declared the gathering an unlawful protest. Once they do that, journalists are fair game. That's not my personal opinion, it's the opinion of some legal website that doled out advice to journalists.

What's even more infuriating is that the second they declare an unlawful assembly, anyone there is immediately assumed to be breaking the law. So you can go from a perfectly legal assembly to an illegal one based on the whims of a police commander.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Newark all the police forces. Every one.

Tear 'em down, and rebuild them as community safety focused units.

They create far more violence than they prevent.

We need mental health units, and de-escation focused training led by members pf the communities that are being policed.

Not 40 hours of paramilitary training for every hour of empathy training.

fark... this... system... it ain't working.

No more bullshiat qualified immunity, not at the existing levels. Military gear only for mass shooters and terrorists (one and the same really), not for apartment level drug busts with a brick of cocaine or whatever.

If you don't double check the arrest before bulldozing down the door, straight to jail.

And fark these rubber stamp warrants.

Rebuild this system, fark this fascist, racist shiat and its "blue wall of silence". Garbage ass motherfarkers.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: eurotrader: So will the officer be identified and charged with assault and battery and maybe throw in a 1983 civil rights suit?

Probably not, since they declared the gathering an unlawful protest. Once they do that, journalists are fair game. That's not my personal opinion, it's the opinion of some legal website that doled out advice to journalists.

What's even more infuriating is that the second they declare an unlawful assembly, anyone there is immediately assumed to be breaking the law. So you can go from a perfectly legal assembly to an illegal one based on the whims of a police commander.


That is a disturbing article. I still can't see saying a magic phrase means it is legal to assault anyone without any threat or  action. Just randomly spraying people in the face with pepper spray should be a criminal act
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: I still can't see saying a magic phrase means it is legal to assault anyone without any threat or  action.


That's the pretext. They declare an unlawful assembly and that gives them (in most jurisdictions) emergency powers that include the right to search people without a warrant, detain people until they decide order is restored, and arrest anyone they want simply for being there. The act of being present is automatically deemed illegal.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I'm just wondering when the UN is going to start sanctioning us.  We damn well deserve it.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murica tag has never been more apropos
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ready to abolish the police yet?

I'm not really sure how much more evidence you need that they are irredeemable. These are entire departments. How do you fix that? You don't.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't record cops beating helpless protesters if your washing mace from your eyes.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked this show better in the original German.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: So will the officer be identified and charged with assault and battery and maybe throw in a 1983 civil rights suit?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of mace.  I let a gal spritz my arm with her keychain pepper spray once and it burned for a long time.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
be nice if antifa were a real thing.

would love to see an organized beat down on these lawless armored thugs.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I wasn't sure cops were, en masse, intentionally attacking our social contracts until now. Between this, the kid getting shot, the patterns arising...

The 'thin blue line' is trying to become the de facto power in America. I can't think of another explanation--they want practical rule, if not legal. I can't imagine what even to say to that, but that's what the evidence is supporting.

/I mean, my default position on wanting to take over America is 'why do you WANT to piss off a nation of that many gun-owners? Do you have ANY idea how much paperwork rule by fiat entails? Why aren't you just getting a legislative job like a normal person?', so there may be some things going on in my head that don't occur to the average wannabe-supervillian.
//possibly that I've actually led large gatherings of small children and have no desire to scale it up, add guns, and add bigotry to the mix...
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Everyday there is more evidence that most cops should be in prison , not wandering the streets with guns.


Yet this has been common knowledge to anyone paying passing attention at any moment in their entire lives.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: be nice if antifa were a real thing.

would love to see an organized beat down on these lawless armored thugs.


I won't ever say it's what I want to see, but damn it if I don't sometimes genuinely believe it is what is needed.
 
ceejayoz [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/webster/status/13​8​3236359066853376

"JUST NOW: A federal judge has just issued a temporary restraining order barring Minnesota state law enforcement from arresting or using force against journalists covering protests; journalists do not have to disperse."

The next day...

https://www.10tv.com/article/news/loc​a​l/oshp-being-sent-to-minnesota-after-n​ight-of-protests/530-231bc5d5-ab1f-437​5-aae6-92e091c43a53

"COLUMBUS, Ohio - A group of Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are being sent to Minnesota after the state requested additional assistance, according to OSHP."

Guess who that restraining order doesn't apply to?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ceejayoz: https://twitter.com/webster/status/13​8​3236359066853376

"JUST NOW: A federal judge has just issued a temporary restraining order barring Minnesota state law enforcement from arresting or using force against journalists covering protests; journalists do not have to disperse."

The next day...

https://www.10tv.com/article/news/loca​l/oshp-being-sent-to-minnesota-after-n​ight-of-protests/530-231bc5d5-ab1f-437​5-aae6-92e091c43a53

"COLUMBUS, Ohio - A group of Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are being sent to Minnesota after the state requested additional assistance, according to OSHP."

Guess who that restraining order doesn't apply to?


AYFKM
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: [preview.redd.it image 350x227]


*yoink*
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ceejayoz: https://twitter.com/webster/status/13​8​3236359066853376

"JUST NOW: A federal judge has just issued a temporary restraining order barring Minnesota state law enforcement from arresting or using force against journalists covering protests; journalists do not have to disperse."

The next day...

https://www.10tv.com/article/news/loca​l/oshp-being-sent-to-minnesota-after-n​ight-of-protests/530-231bc5d5-ab1f-437​5-aae6-92e091c43a53

"COLUMBUS, Ohio - A group of Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are being sent to Minnesota after the state requested additional assistance, according to OSHP."

Guess who that restraining order doesn't apply to?


Apparently MN to OH is how long the pole needed to be for another department to touch that situation, unless someone from the MN side has an existing contact in OH that he could bluntly be like "If you have anyone that wants to stomp some faces, now's your chance"
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A citywide curfew goes into effect at 11 p.m., and Mayor Mike Elliott has asked law enforcement not to use tear gas, rubber bullets, marking rounds or other devices on protesters.

lockdownsceptics.orgView Full Size
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops are still rioting. ACAB.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: [preview.redd.it image 350x227]


And that's even considering the most popular pastime of fire fighters is arsonist.  At least they put out the fires they start and don't brag about the arson.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Everyday there is more evidence that most cops should be in prison , not wandering the streets with guns.


They've become active combatants against the citizenry.
 
wesmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: eurotrader: So will the officer be identified and charged with assault and battery and maybe throw in a 1983 civil rights suit?

Probably not, since they declared the gathering an unlawful protest. Once they do that, journalists are fair game. That's not my personal opinion, it's the opinion of some legal website that doled out advice to journalists.

What's even more infuriating is that the second they declare an unlawful assembly, anyone there is immediately assumed to be breaking the law. So you can go from a perfectly legal assembly to an illegal one based on the whims of a police commander.


I live in Florida where we're passing this popular new anti-rioting bill
F*cking facists
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wesmon: I live in Florida where we're passing this popular new anti-rioting bill
F*cking facists


I wonder how any bill is going to matter if Derek Chauvin gets off.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Do you even grift bro: Not 40 hours of paramilitary training for every hour of empathy training.


And the empathy training is about what to say to the ADA to avoid criminal chargers, not how to be more empathetic and less of a fascist.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How were they to know that they were journalists?!
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stuffy: Can't record cops beating helpless protesters if your washing mace from your eyes.


I can see a real use for follower drones recording / live uploading video.  If you can get nice documentation of sharks following kayakers, why not monitor cops?
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: Everyday there is more evidence that most cops should be in prison , not wandering the streets with guns.


This. American PDs are no better than gangs. Hell, they don't even prevent crime; they respond to it. Sometimes. If it's profitable or not too difficult.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: How were they to know that they were journalists?!


Cameras an yellow vest that says "Press" is a pretty big clue.  But don't let me ruin a "papas, pleeze" moment.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: I can see a real use for follower drones recording / live uploading video. If you can get nice documentation of sharks following kayakers, why not monitor cops?


I agree but soon Halliburton will start selling baseball bats at $500 a pop as "drone defense".
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

johnny queso: be nice if antifa were a real thing.

would love to see an organized beat down on these lawless armored thugs.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Antifa couldn't fight the cops. At this point, the only organization that could possibly take down our police is our military, and they're getting indistinguishable from one another.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: How were they to know that they were journalists?!


The large camera, lighting, tripod, equipment bag, press credentials are all pretty good evidence that they are journalists.  It does get a little more difficult when its someone just holding up a iPhone stating they are press and working for F*CKthePolice news.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

austerity101: Ready to abolish the police yet?

I'm not really sure how much more evidence you need that they are irredeemable. These are entire departments. How do you fix that? You don't.


Yes.

As someone who thought of it as a bad slogan that would push people against the goals it is trying to achieve, I'm ready.
 
Owangotang
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

phoenix352: austerity101: Ready to abolish the police yet?

I'm not really sure how much more evidence you need that they are irredeemable. These are entire departments. How do you fix that? You don't.

Yes.

As someone who thought of it as a bad slogan that would push people against the goals it is trying to achieve, I'm ready.


It's still all of those things - a bad slogan, pushing people against the goals that it is trying to achieve, and 100% necessary.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [preview.redd.it image 350x227]


It's not a song, but f*ck the fireman's wife is a very popular dance within their departments.
"48 on, 48 off, it all runs together so let's all do cocaine" is another popular one
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ceejayoz: https://twitter.com/webster/status/13​8​3236359066853376

"JUST NOW: A federal judge has just issued a temporary restraining order barring Minnesota state law enforcement from arresting or using force against journalists covering protests; journalists do not have to disperse."

The next day...

https://www.10tv.com/article/news/loca​l/oshp-being-sent-to-minnesota-after-n​ight-of-protests/530-231bc5d5-ab1f-437​5-aae6-92e091c43a53

"COLUMBUS, Ohio - A group of Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are being sent to Minnesota after the state requested additional assistance, according to OSHP."

Guess who that restraining order doesn't apply to?


I would say it still applies to those out of state troopers since they are operating under the laws of Minnesota.

They just don't get to come in and enforce the law in another state, let alone another jurisdiction.  I'm pretty sure they have to be authorized in some formal capacity to carry out law enforcement duties in the state of MInnesota.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Abox: That's a lot of mace.  I let a gal spritz my arm with her keychain pepper spray once and it burned for a long time.


Gotta teach reporters not to report.

/Q said the press was the enemy
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

AlexKentTN: @AFPphoto journalist @EleonoreSens and another member of the press is maced by Minnesota Police after an unlawful assembly is declared in Brooklyn Center, MN https://t.co/WD2fC0KwvO


They should not be able to just call UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY

That is some dictatorial shiat
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: The revolution will not be televised?


Buddy the revolution is literally LIVE
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: They should not be able to just call UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY

That is some dictatorial shiat


I get the reasoning behind why unlawful assembly rules were implemented in the first place - it's the same logic that set up Executive action for nuclear war: during an emergency you can't rule by committee. However, at some point Donald Trump gets elected and then you have to re-think your willingness to eliminate checks and balances.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: The revolution will not be televised?


Rooftops
 
Displayed 50 of 112 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.