(Yahoo)   Sure, put "Dr." Drew on a homelessness commission. While we're at it, why not put Andrew Wakefield on America's vaccine response? Maybe Dr. Oz for Surgeon General. Or why not have some Flat Earthers run NASA?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
21
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OK seriously WTF though. The dude's an ignorant choad.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All very good ideas. Well done, subs.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yes, let's continue to out white men in charge of the health of everyone else. What could possibly go wrong?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pinsky disputes the idea that homelessness is caused primarily by a lack of housing.

That's ... quite literally what homelessness is.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The only Republican on a 5 member commission nominated him, as he was the only candidate who embodied her particular blend of ignorance, arrogance, and cruelty towards those she feels are a "burden" on society.
 
thamike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Great, just what we needed--more homeless people masturbating in public.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: Yes, let's continue to out white men in charge of the health of everyone else. What could possibly go wrong?


Out them from what?  I, for one, don't care what they stick their dicks into.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
jesus F*CKING shiatlib christ, what the fark?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dr. Drew is an duplicitious dickbag.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: PanicAttack: Yes, let's continue to out white men in charge of the health of everyone else. What could possibly go wrong?

Out them from what?  I, for one, don't care what they stick their dicks into.


You sound white.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Next up, nominate Adam Corolla for the gender sensitivity committee.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nice headline, +1 subby!
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's Los Angeles. If it ain't a celebrity they ain't listening. But honestly a Kardassian would've been a better pick.

/ Heck one of them could just buy the homeless.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I mean Dr. Oz is/was a cardiac surgeon. Not saying I'd want him to be but he does have a legitimate experience and education to do it?
 
mamoru
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: Pinsky disputes the idea that homelessness is caused primarily by a lack of housing.

That's ... quite literally what homelessness is.


Well, in some places there is quite a lot of housing. It's just that no one can afford it. Homelessness is partly, perhaps largely, caused by the fact that landowners' profits are more important than guaranteeing people shelter in our society. 

So, it's not that housing doesn't exist, at least in some places. It's that the combination of housing being expensive and many jobs not paying a living wage means people can't afford to live in the housing that is available.

In short, it's just another example of our style of capitalism poisoning everything.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kozlo: I mean Dr. Oz is/was a cardiac surgeon. Not saying I'd want him to be but he does have a legitimate experience and education to do it?


Yeah, but he decided that cash was more important than science and reputation. The dude sold out to pseudoscience, cashed in, and didn't look back. I mean, he tweeted about how astrology can affect your health, among other bullshiat. Fark that guy.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The only thing I can kinda-sorta agree with is that homelessness is not about a housing shortage.  Well, obviously it is on an individual level.  Like, by definition.  But on a larger level, there are lots of different reasons for that and so simply making more housing available can only get you so far.  Making people able to stay in the housing and maintain themselves is harder.

Will you address how hard it is to get a job for someone without clean clothes or a resume?  How well you address the pervasive idea that they are all on drugs?  (And I wouldn't blame them a bit.  I was.) How will you help them form a peer network to keep them off the street and moving forward?  And, for a few, how do you help them through the mental issues that won't be resolved by a stable living situation?  And so on.

Because so many people don't treat the homeless as real people, it's hard to address any one thing, nevermind all the things that need to be done.  And so many programs that are promising fizzle out because they just can't do it all and get no support.

His idea seems to be to lock them all up in an asylum.  That might meet the criteria of "a roof and walls" but seems to miss the point.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby, Trump is no longer the President, he already did most of those things, I'm pretty sure.

So some republican LA county commissioner put him on the committee...why is this surprising?
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
eddie_irvine:

Yeah, no I'm with you. He's a POS that reneged on his Hippocratic oath, I guess I'm just playing devils advocate to subs because he has a legitimate education to be a surgeon general. Not saying he should be or needs to be anywhere our healthcare leadership.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kozlo: eddie_irvine:

Yeah, no I'm with you. He's a POS that reneged on his Hippocratic oath, I guess I'm just playing devils advocate to subs because he has a legitimate education to be a surgeon general. Not saying he should be or needs to be anywhere our healthcare leadership.


Near! Near our healthcare leadership!
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Celebrity rehab guy?  Really?
 
