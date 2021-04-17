 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Here we see a perfectly executed landing on a top secret submarine aircraft carrier
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you have to put it down & can't use the landing gear, that's about as good as you could ask for. Might take a few days to get it out of the water & they will have to do a heck of a clean up job, but I highly doubt this is the last time that warbird will be in the air.

/hopefully it's last time in water though
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy crap, did he take out a swimmer or was that just a wave below the fuselage as he touched down?
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I used to work on one of those. Can hold 7 people if you're friendly.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
nailed it.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Air shows are stupid.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Outstanding job by the pilot to ditch that safely. Crowd is safe, he walks away (hopefully), and the airframe is recoverable.

Not many of those TBD/TBF/TBM Avengers left.  Low, slow, and straight in meant far too many litter the bottom of the Pacific.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

isamudyson: If you have to put it down & can't use the landing gear, that's about as good as you could ask for. Might take a few days to get it out of the water & they will have to do a heck of a clean up job, but I highly doubt this is the last time that warbird will be in the air.

/hopefully it's last time in water though


And the lady watching it was freaking out like something bad happened
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

solokumba: Air shows are stupid.


Don't cut yourself on that edge
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: solokumba: Air shows are stupid.

Don't cut yourself on that edge


So are tractor pulls.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: nailed it.


Any crash you can dog-paddle away from...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: Holy crap, did he take out a swimmer or was that just a wave below the fuselage as he touched down?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: HighlanderRPI: Holy crap, did he take out a swimmer or was that just a wave below the fuselage as he touched down?

[pbs.twimg.com image 397x527]


no, just after that in the video

that guy just has a new bulge in the back of his speedo
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: HighlanderRPI: Holy crap, did he take out a swimmer or was that just a wave below the fuselage as he touched down?

[pbs.twimg.com image 397x527]


Luckiest guy at the air show and the best view too!
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was a fantastic ditch by the pilot.  Kudos on him for pretty much everything involved in this.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a seaplane.  Now.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

solokumba: cretinbob: solokumba: Air shows are stupid.

Don't cut yourself on that edge

So are tractor pulls.


Tell me how you feel about NASCAR.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: solokumba: cretinbob: solokumba: Air shows are stupid.

Don't cut yourself on that edge

So are tractor pulls.

Tell me how you feel about NASCAR.


Watching Nascar is the same as watching golf.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

solokumba: Marcus Aurelius: solokumba: cretinbob: solokumba: Air shows are stupid.

Don't cut yourself on that edge

So are tractor pulls.

Tell me how you feel about NASCAR.

Watching Nascar is the same as watching golf.


How about that Masters tournament!  Loved the Tokyo broadcast.  Cinderella story....
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So inspirational.
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taking the whole re-enactment thing a bit too far there.

Also, salt water is hell on aluminum.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: solokumba: cretinbob: solokumba: Air shows are stupid.

Don't cut yourself on that edge

So are tractor pulls.

Tell me how you feel about NASCAR.


And we can care even less
 
cwheelie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
George HW Bush wants to know what's happening in this thread
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
2 respawns left
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
...and just like that, the water near shore suddenly turned brown.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
TBM Avengers were made to be ditched in water landings. Pilot is a badass.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Excellent job all around.  Any landing you can walk away from (or swim away from) is a good one.  Airframe looks intact so hopefully they can get that pulled to shore quickly to minimize the corrosion and we will probably see it in the air in the future.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Holy crap, did he take out a swimmer or was that just a wave below the fuselage as he touched down?


No. He made it past the swimmer.

That was a Sully style water landing. +1
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Video prior to the landing:

1941 (5/11) Movie CLIP - Lost (1979) HD
Youtube jJZ5x-zUx28
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

solokumba: Marcus Aurelius: solokumba: cretinbob: solokumba: Air shows are stupid.

Don't cut yourself on that edge

So are tractor pulls.

Tell me how you feel about NASCAR.

Watching Nascar is the same as watching golf.


I bet youre a blast at parties.

Parties in your pants.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He's no Sully, but you know what they say. Any landing you can swim away from is a good landing.
 
daffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That was awesome. He managed not to hit anyone and land so they could save the plane. That is a very cool guy.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Taking the whole re-enactment thing a bit too far there.

Also, salt water is hell on aluminum.


It's hell on nearly everything, thats what paint is for.  Paint it enough and it's fine!

/once for dust
//twice for rust
///Navy ships progressively replace the metal in the hull with layers of paint.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cretinbob: isamudyson: If you have to put it down & can't use the landing gear, that's about as good as you could ask for. Might take a few days to get it out of the water & they will have to do a heck of a clean up job, but I highly doubt this is the last time that warbird will be in the air.

/hopefully it's last time in water though

And the lady watching it was freaking out like something bad happened


Sounded like Fran Drescher. Heavy Long Island nasal twang.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

solokumba: Marcus Aurelius: solokumba: cretinbob: solokumba: Air shows are stupid.

Don't cut yourself on that edge

So are tractor pulls.

Tell me how you feel about NASCAR.

Watching Nascar is the same as watching golf.


Only tune in for the crashes.
 
