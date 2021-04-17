 Skip to content
 
reagabeast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
My son and I just spent an hour helping spy Dave load his uhaul. The sooner he's packed up, the sooner he'll leave.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
This happened back in the mid-80s when I was moving from a tiny one bedroom apartment to a duplex. Has a good friend and neighbor helping me and things were going smoothly. I couldn't afford to rent a U-Haul so she borrowed her dad's large pickup truck and we put a tarp over the boxes so nothing would be lost on the freeway. We had already hauled two loads and were taking a lunch break at her apartment (All my dishes/glasses were packed in boxes) before packing up the 3rd and last load when her drunk brother and his equally drunk buddy showed up in the brother's pickup truck. He offered to help, but I said no because he was obviously drunk and I said no because you shouldn't be driving drunk and I don't trust you to handle my possession with care.

They left and I thought that was the end of it until we went back to my apartment to start loading the last lot of boxes and found that they were all gone. In one of those boxes was a collection of old recipe books, which included a handwritten one started by my grandma in the early 1940s, all put down in an old clothbound ledger book. This was something that was absolutely irreplaceable and I was devasted. The other box also contained most of my collection of old childrens' books, including a couple of hardbound copies of Chatterbox, a Victorian era magazine for children. One was from 1880, the other from 1898 and both had been given to me as a high school graduation present in 1970. The two drunk idiots decided to "help" by loading the remaining boxes into the brother's pickup and take them to my new place, but apparently were too drunk that they didn't notice the tailgate wasn't latched shut and those two boxes fell out of the truck somewhere on the freeway between old place and new place. They apologized, but I never forgave either of them. Never will either.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

reagabeast: My son and I just spent an hour helping spy Dave load his uhaul. The sooner he's packed up, the sooner he'll leave.


The aforemention Drunk Dave that hassled and harassed you and yours?

Good riddance to bad rubbish! I'm so happy to hear he'll no longer be living next to you.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I moved 4 years ago. Gave my house and contents away to my neighbor who wanted the antiques for his wife and himself, and the double wide for a rental. Which worked out for the lady I gave the land to, because she built her net 0 dream house on it.
Everybody was happy.
The wife loves the heated, massage chair.
Oh, and he loves the sears riding mower with the bagging system.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I was moving a lot of things in my place, and helper cat wouldn't get off his arse. The end.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Story one:
My mother collected a lot of porcelain, some actual Chinese trade porcelain, some reproduction, and mostly modern knock offs. When my parents moved in the late 1980s, I was living out of town. My mother had an exchange student from Poland living in their house, and my brother was back home at the time.
They are going through the house one last time, thinking they have everything. They open the kitchen pantry, which mom used as a storage closet for stuff she didn't display. They are staring at eight shelves, about ten feet long each, filled with porcelain.
The Polish guy, according to my brother, in accented English says "(brother's first name)...this is all...bullshiat."

Story two:
One of my brother's friends is living in an apartment with his dad. They have inherited dad's sister's house. I'm not directly involved in the move until I get a call."We need your help with some stuff." I go, and because I had the most experience with firearms, they ask me to clear all of dad's weapons before they move them. There's about a dozen, mostly long guns, but also two revolvers and a semi-auto handgun. Most of them are not loaded, except the handguns and a Remington semi-auto shotgun (with birdshot).
Stupidly, I ask if that's it. "Uh could you help with those boxes?" "Those boxes" have some *really old* fireworks. One had a postmark on it from the 1960s. I have no idea who *mailed* fireworks. Oh well, at least it wasn't old dynamite (which would have landed this whole fiasco on the news, because I know better). There weren't any large shells that looked like professional display fireworks. Still, the quantity was impressive. I improvised and soaked the fireworks in the bathtub.
Of all the stuff, that wasn't the most memorable. This guy's dad had "block of steel." Literally a block of steel about 9" square. I guess you never know when you'll need an ersatz anvil.
The guy's dad died shortly after they moved, and he's become a crazy cat guy. The house is just disgusting. I helped with an intervention with him where we sort of cleaned up the house. We filled a roll-off dumpster, and the "vapor rub under the dust mask" trick depicted in Silence of the Lambs does work.

Epilogue:
I think "block of steel" is still in the guy's basement.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Today is Saturday
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
My four siblings and I were born in three different cities, because we moved every few years after my parents got married. When we moved to Kansas City in 1970, I just assumed the pattern would repeat and we'd be off again.

Fifty years later, I locked my house for the last time, with most of its possessions still inside, and began to travel.

Now, I'm homeless, jobless, useless and broke. But I wouldn't trade the last three years of freedom from stress for anything. It was nice to experience it for the only time in my life.

I'm ready to die.
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
My best worst moving story is when two friends of mine were evicted from their house while they were in the middle of a months long cross-country road trip from CA to FL. My roommate and I ended up being the poor schmucks that got to pack up their stuff and move them out. I did draw the line at actually moving or storing much of anything for them, so they at least long-distance organized someone to come pick up the stuff and move it into a self-storage unit. But we had to go through and box up/stage everything for the movers to come do their thing. And their other roommate who was still at the house was completely useless as she basically refused to touch anything that wasn't hers.

The one thing (at least that I recall) that we did store for them was a potted pineapple one of them was trying to grow. And that ended up having/getting an ant colony that made it into our apartment that we ended up getting rid of anyway. We are all still good friends but I still hold that moving assist over their heads from time to time if they need a reminder of why they should do me a favor or stop giving me shiat about something.

/I do still have a poseable Gumby thing that I grabbed from their place when clearing them out
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
My friend Carl was a big drug dealer in Midtown Kansas City. One day he saw his house on the news during a teaser about an upcoming drug raid story.

A bunch of us moved him that very weekend. He was never raided or arrested, and I was the one who found his body a week or so after he had died years later.
 
Lenny_da_Hog [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Now, I'm homeless, jobless, useless and broke. But I wouldn't trade the last three years of freedom from stress for anything. It was nice to experience it for the only time in my life.

I'm ready to die.


I did that for one year. I put all of my useful possessions in my truck, and put The Truck on a boat to America. When I got there - Washington -, I started driving East, weaving to catch the National Parks and all the states I'd never been to..

When I hit the East Coast, I started weaving South, then West, and finally North back to Portland, where I rented a room and unloaded all my goods.

I guess that turned into a moving story. But the people, the land, the wildlife I saw in that year was priceless.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: This happened back in the mid-80s when I was moving from a tiny one bedroom apartment to a duplex. Has a good friend and neighbor helping me and things were going smoothly. I couldn't afford to rent a U-Haul so she borrowed her dad's large pickup truck and we put a tarp over the boxes so nothing would be lost on the freeway. We had already hauled two loads and were taking a lunch break at her apartment (All my dishes/glasses were packed in boxes) before packing up the 3rd and last load when her drunk brother and his equally drunk buddy showed up in the brother's pickup truck. He offered to help, but I said no because he was obviously drunk and I said no because you shouldn't be driving drunk and I don't trust you to handle my possession with care.

They left and I thought that was the end of it until we went back to my apartment to start loading the last lot of boxes and found that they were all gone. In one of those boxes was a collection of old recipe books, which included a handwritten one started by my grandma in the early 1940s, all put down in an old clothbound ledger book. This was something that was absolutely irreplaceable and I was devasted. The other box also contained most of my collection of old childrens' books, including a couple of hardbound copies of Chatterbox, a Victorian era magazine for children. One was from 1880, the other from 1898 and both had been given to me as a high school graduation present in 1970. The two drunk idiots decided to "help" by loading the remaining boxes into the brother's pickup and take them to my new place, but apparently were too drunk that they didn't notice the tailgate wasn't latched shut and those two boxes fell out of the truck somewhere on the freeway between old place and new place. They apologized, but I never forgave either of them. Never will either.


I guess the use of "somewhere on the freeway" suggests you never found any of it? Sad day.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I'm moving to my new house next weekend, so I'm (not) getting a kick...
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fireproof: Bathia_Mapes: This happened back in the mid-80s when I was moving from a tiny one bedroom apartment to a duplex. Has a good friend and neighbor helping me and things were going smoothly. I couldn't afford to rent a U-Haul so she borrowed her dad's large pickup truck and we put a tarp over the boxes so nothing would be lost on the freeway. We had already hauled two loads and were taking a lunch break at her apartment (All my dishes/glasses were packed in boxes) before packing up the 3rd and last load when her drunk brother and his equally drunk buddy showed up in the brother's pickup truck. He offered to help, but I said no because he was obviously drunk and I said no because you shouldn't be driving drunk and I don't trust you to handle my possession with care.

They left and I thought that was the end of it until we went back to my apartment to start loading the last lot of boxes and found that they were all gone. In one of those boxes was a collection of old recipe books, which included a handwritten one started by my grandma in the early 1940s, all put down in an old clothbound ledger book. This was something that was absolutely irreplaceable and I was devasted. The other box also contained most of my collection of old childrens' books, including a couple of hardbound copies of Chatterbox, a Victorian era magazine for children. One was from 1880, the other from 1898 and both had been given to me as a high school graduation present in 1970. The two drunk idiots decided to "help" by loading the remaining boxes into the brother's pickup and take them to my new place, but apparently were too drunk that they didn't notice the tailgate wasn't latched shut and those two boxes fell out of the truck somewhere on the freeway between old place and new place. They apologized, but I never forgave either of them. Never will either.

I guess the use of "somewhere on the freeway" suggests you never found any of it? Sad day.


Nope and my friend and I tried to retrace drunk brother's steps too, but either he was mistaken about where he was at when the boxes fell out of his truck (They were nearest the open tailgate) or maybe someone ran over them and destroyed the contents as neither box was very big.

More furiously angry day than sad, though. It took all my self control not to start whaling on him and I'm ordinarily not a physically violent person but these were not ordinary circumstances either.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I moved every four months for five years 2003-2008 while doing a co-op program at school. The sun total of my possessions had to fit in a 1994 Corolla. I miss being able to travel that lightly... right now my kids' toys alone could probably fill that car.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: The aforemention Drunk Dave that hassled and harassed you and yours?


What did I do?

Oh, nevermind, you're not talking about me.

Sorry, I'm drunk.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
So anyway...

My favorite moving story was the time I drove from San Diego to Portland.  I took a job in Oregon, but had never been there.  On the west coast I hadn't really been too far north of San Francisco, so I didn't really know where I was going but hey...  New job and I was kind of sick of San Diego.

So I'm driving north on I-5, and I keep seeing signs for Weed, so I figured I must be going in the right direction.  Eventually (around 3 or 4 am) I found truck pull out and parked my 17 foot box truck with my car behind it, and slept in the car on the trailer.

I woke up wondering WHAT THE fark IS THAT MOUNTAIN FILLING MY ENTIRE WINDSHIELD?!?!?!!?

It was Mt Shasta.  Welcome to the Northwest.

The next morning I went to Weed to have doughnuts after smoking a joint, then took another nap.  I figured when in Rome...
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The Evolution To My Attitude Toward Helping People Move

Young Brap:  Actively seeks moving opportunities as a means of earning money.  Will also help friends move in exchange for beer and pizza.

Middle Age Brap:  Actively avoids moving opportunities as a means of avoiding back pain.  Will write a check to pay for the moving company to help friends move in exchange for beer and pizza.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I once moved an entire apartment, including a 1990's sectional living room set, in a Suzuki Samuari.

Fark user imageView Full Size


18 trips. We got pulled over three times by the police. Most everything was placed in the back vertically with bungee cords to keep it in place. Even if we wanted to, we never got above 40 mph because the car couldn't do it.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Lsherm: I once moved an entire apartment, including a 1990's sectional living room set, in a Suzuki Samuari.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

18 trips. We got pulled over three times by the police. Most everything was placed in the back vertically with bungee cords to keep it in place. Even if we wanted to, we never got above 40 mph because the car couldn't do it.


I moved in a Smart car once. It wasn't smart.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
on the first day of moving in after buying our house we discovered our neighbors were....let's say stereotypical redneck types. they were sitting in their front yard in a circle of lawn chairs drinking beer, and in the center of the lawn chair was a pile of empty beer cans(that pile stayed there for a couple weeks). They were friendly enough and didn't really cause any issues other than being an eyesore. later that summer they got a puppy and the two kids showed it to my wife and acted really excited about it.

then fall rolls around and they mention that they were moving soon because the husband got "a really good job offer in North Carolina. it pays ten dollars an hour!". maybe a week later they all 4 pile into their early 90s s10 blazer with everything they could pack into it.and started the trip from Kansas to NC for the amazing job that paid $10 and hour.

then next day I walk outside and discover that they abandoned the dog they had got during the summer. just drove off and left it outside. no food. nothing. so I named him "lonesome fred" and he moved in with us.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not my story, but I'll share it.

A couple of years ago, my twenty-something cousin relocated from South Carolina to New York City.  He and his roommate went to pick up the 10' moving truck they had reserved, only to be told there was a scheduling error, and all the small trucks were rented out.  So the company rented them the largest truck instead at the same price (very decent of them).

Cousin and roommate were making good time up I-95, and when they reached Washington DC, one of them said, "Hey, I've never seen the White House before.  Wanna go look at it?"  So they pulled up as close as they could get, at 15th or 17th, they can't remember which, in their 26' rental truck, and were standing there looking around when numerous Capitol law enforcement officers descended on them.  Some hours later they were released, with a warning to never do that again, and finally reached New York City, well after sunrise.
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The family and I were moving from southern Illinois to upstate NY in the late summer of 99 because the military said so.  My wife had just expressed an interest in gardening and nothing worked out except for this one tomato plant.  Everything else around died so she pruned it... watered it... trimmed it... talked to it... everything just so it would make it and she could get one good tomato to eat at the end of a hot summer.  On the day of the move, she planned to finally pick it and enjoy this product of her toil and affection.  You know what happens next... she went to pick it and one of the movers must've gotten hungry and ate it.  Actually, he only ate half and threw the rest away in the middle of our driveway.  She noticed this after they had left which was probably a good thing because I know that 20 years on... she'd still kill that man without a second thought.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

8 inches: I'm moving to my new house next weekend, so I'm (not) getting a kick...


I just moved into my first house and still have a farkload of unpacking to do, so I...

...decided to submit this thread.
 
tenalquot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Many years ago I helped a friend move between cities. It was a fair distance so we wanted to do it in one trip. We managed to get everything in his station wagon and my truck, although we had to tie his mattress to the roof of the wagon.

As we neared his new place the mattress slipped off and I ran over it, leaving a perfect image of my left front and rear tire treads diagonally across it. It was a fairly clean new mattress so he decided to live with it. He would sometimes pull back the sheets to show house guests.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When we moved from MN to FL a little over two years ago the moving company lost dozens of boxes. We still had to pay for the weight of those items and we have no pay to prove something did exist that no longer does so we are left hung out to dry.

Lots of kids clothing, shoes, tools, small appliances, dishes, almost new pots and pans.

/ on a prior move a different company decided not to strap my large upright freezer onto their dolly and dropped it down a flight of stairs.  It was 14 months old, the company offered me $75 to take it off my hands.  I got them to pay 75% of what I paid for it and I kept it.  It works fine 7 years later but looks like hell.
// we're moving to VA soon, we're doing it ourselves.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Moving from Orillia to Sudbury, I had a handful of people helping - friends I'd made in the community theatre scene and one fellow sessional instructor from the university.  Dude managed to step in dogshiat and track it back into my apartment without noticing.  By the time someone commented on the smell, there were footprints all over the place.  We shooed him outside to clean his shoe and handle loading duties on the U-Haul...and after we'd mopped up the first mess, he did it again.

This is the same guy I had to warn about revealing student grades to other students.  Some people's kids...
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Moved to a new house at about 13. My bedroom had a drop ceiling with panels that were easily slipped up and out. I was thinking it would be a great place to hide stuff. Knew the bedroom had previously been occupied by an older teen. Heard the parents talking that the previous owners moved out on short notice.

"I wonder if he hid stuff up there and didn't have a chance to get it?..." A panel had fingerprint smudges...He did hide stuff. $40 and about an ounce of pot. (They were called "lids" in those days, the usual explanation that, spread out, they covered the lid of a coffee can.) What a housewarming gift for a teen!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Once I moved across the street. It was super easy.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The worst move I was ever involved in wasn't my own, but a friend's. He's a very smart, very sweet guy who has serious problems with thinking practically. He had just gotten married, and needed to get himself, his wife, and everything they owned from the Midwest to California. He decided to do this by renting a sedan. His new wife was getting her apartment cleaned out, so for most of the move, it was just me and him, packing up his place in December in Wisconsin.

We crammed that car so goddamned full of stuff that there was no way it was legal. By the end, we were squeezing things through the rear windows that we'd cracked open an inch. He tried to fill the front passenger seat with books before I reminded him that he had a wife who needed to sit there.

He'd arranged for a subletter to take over the place when he left, so fortunately, all the furniture was staying behind. But he started using that subletter as an excuse to leave everything in the apartment we were having trouble squeezing into the car. "How about all your kitchen stuff?" "Leave it for the subletter." "Want this fur hat in the back?" "Nah, leave it for the subletter." I had to convince him at one point that it was not okay to leave two gallon-capacity freezer bags full of wine corks "for the subletter." (Apparently, he had been saving them to make a homemade corkboard, but that clearly wasn't happening now.) I dragged them out to the curb, where they disappeared within five minutes, along with most of the other stuff I tossed out there in the snow. I cleaned the place as best I could while he took boxes of books to the post office to ship them to CA, because there was no way they were fitting in that car.

By the end, he had a car full of Tetris-ed stuff; every square inch of the trunk and back seat was full of his squished belongings. His wife was from Italy and basically didn't own anything in the US beyond a suitcase full of clothes. I assume she managed to squeeze herself and her stuff into the front seat for the drive. But god, that experience was miserable.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In my 50+ years of life, I have never moved. I'm really, *really* hoping I can rectify that sometime later this year.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I moved 4 years ago, for the first time in 15 years. I am too old and have too much stuff to move myself so I had the movers pack my things. I went from a 1200 square foot apartment to a 1500 square foot townhouse condo with a basement.

Anyway, the move went OK and the unpacking was a PITA. I was all done and missed 3 things: my grandma's teapot (I had the lid), the top to the domed cheese server I bought in Scotland (I had the plate) and the glass shade to my office lamp. I looked, and dug, and even called the movers thinking they may have missed unloading a box.

Fast forward to this winter. I have been doing a bunch of family history stuff. off and on and decided this was a good time to dig into it again. I had all of Mom's photos and memorabilia in addition to mine on shelves in the basement. Started digging into the boxes and there was this smallish box still taped up. Sure enough, it was 2 of the missing items plus a couple of things I forgot I even had. Still missing the shade but a replacement cost $8 at Home Depot.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was all packed  to move into a new place. Go over there and open the door and the whole place is full of fleas. They had hatched in the day since I'd signed the lease. I got bit up just roaming through to determine, holy shiat it's full of vermin.

The landlord didn't want to do anything when I called, just wanted to collect my deposit so I said fark this I'm out.

Spent the night in a truck filled with stuff reading the rental ads. Found a good place the next day.
 
