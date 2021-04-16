 Skip to content
(CNN)   FTFA: "When he was interviewed by the FBI, he denied that he was a Nazi sympathizer". *checks pic in article*. Riiiiight   (cnn.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His lawyers have repeatedly insisted that he is not a member of any White supremacist organizations

Neither was Hitler, which is why he had to start his own.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How embarrassing must it be hanging out with your nazi buddies to have so little testosterone that you can't even grow a proper hitler mustache when you wanted to?

Perhaps he should have tried that spray on hair by Ronco, or a little shoe polish
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ya think?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every time I see a picture of the mass murder I hear banjo music and think about the scene in Deliverance
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And I'm not a furry.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: And I'm not a furry.


I'll take a furry over a nazi hitler wannabe.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is a kickable face.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Not much fun in Stalingrad, no."
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a hipster channeling Hitler to be ironic?

That's a helluva sell.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: MattytheMouse: And I'm not a furry.

I'll take a furry over a nazi hitler wannabe.


I'm calling it now: somebody is going to post a picture of Foxler in response to this pic.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he's just a Nazi cosplayer.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He seems like exactly the sort of 98 lb asshat who'd attack an elderly Hassidic Jew walking home from Temple. But is going to cry himself to sleep in lockup.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: BizarreMan: MattytheMouse: And I'm not a furry.

I'll take a furry over a nazi hitler wannabe.

I'm calling it now: somebody is going to post a picture of Foxler in response to this pic.


Why you gotta do me like that, Matty?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems legit.

He probably sings "Haben Sie Gehort Das Deutsche Band?" like a mousy little mamma's boy
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: MattytheMouse: BizarreMan: MattytheMouse: And I'm not a furry.

I'll take a furry over a nazi hitler wannabe.

I'm calling it now: somebody is going to post a picture of Foxler in response to this pic.

Why you gotta do me like that, Matty?


[Fark user image image 400x600]


I'm not complaining. I made a bet with my friend as to whether somebody would post that picture because of my self-aware comment and I just won $50.

I wonder what he's up to these days... Last I heard, he was on trial for grooming children, and he tried the Trumpian "the deep state is after me," defense lol.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just looks like a typical Republican to me.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Even if you are a Nazi sympathizer (neo-Nazi/whatever), you have to admit that the Hitler mustache looks stupid AF.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: foo monkey: MattytheMouse: BizarreMan: MattytheMouse: And I'm not a furry.

I'll take a furry over a nazi hitler wannabe.

I'm calling it now: somebody is going to post a picture of Foxler in response to this pic.

Why you gotta do me like that, Matty?


[Fark user image image 400x600]

I'm not complaining. I made a bet with my friend as to whether somebody would post that picture because of my self-aware comment and I just won $50.

I wonder what he's up to these days... Last I heard, he was on trial for grooming children, and he tried the Trumpian "the deep state is after me," defense lol.


To be fair, the deep state got to FA too, at least that's what they think.  Nazifur stuff is now banned on FA.

Also why do these assholes end up being pedos?
 
kukukupo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Theeng: MattytheMouse: foo monkey: MattytheMouse: BizarreMan: MattytheMouse: And I'm not a furry.

I'll take a furry over a nazi hitler wannabe.

I'm calling it now: somebody is going to post a picture of Foxler in response to this pic.

Why you gotta do me like that, Matty?


[Fark user image image 400x600]

I'm not complaining. I made a bet with my friend as to whether somebody would post that picture because of my self-aware comment and I just won $50.

I wonder what he's up to these days... Last I heard, he was on trial for grooming children, and he tried the Trumpian "the deep state is after me," defense lol.

To be fair, the deep state got to FA too, at least that's what they think.  Nazifur stuff is now banned on FA.

Also why do these assholes end up being pedos?


Generally speaking, people who have no sense of empathy or compassion have trouble in a wide array of disciplines.
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That picture makes it fairly obvious that people become white "supremacists" due to their inadequacy.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Today ze Capitol, tomorrow ze ... you know
 
dryknife
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think he is doing an impression of Moe Howard doing an impression of Hitler.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: How embarrassing must it be hanging out with your nazi buddies to have so little testosterone that you can't even grow a proper hitler mustache when you wanted to?

Perhaps he should have tried that spray on hair by Ronco, or a little shoe polish


Something tells me this guy is used to putting a lot of shoe polish on his face.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I just snarfed tofu
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
a Nazi sympathizer....no he's a national socialist worker
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: MattytheMouse: And I'm not a furry.

I'll take a furry over a nazi hitler wannabe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nakmuay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A Nazi poses a threat to Jews? What will the world think of next....
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Right! 
He doesn't just sympathize - he EMPATHIZES. That's an emotional connection and a sign of dedication...

//also, he should be shot as a traitor. < not empathy.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BizarreMan: MattytheMouse: And I'm not a furry.

I'll take a furry over a nazi hitler wannabe.


Especially since the furries kicked out their nazis rather decisively long  ago.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MattytheMouse: foo monkey: MattytheMouse: BizarreMan: MattytheMouse: And I'm not a furry.

I'll take a furry over a nazi hitler wannabe.

I'm calling it now: somebody is going to post a picture of Foxler in response to this pic.

Why you gotta do me like that, Matty?


[Fark user image image 400x600]

I'm not complaining. I made a bet with my friend as to whether somebody would post that picture because of my self-aware comment and I just won $50.

I wonder what he's up to these days... Last I heard, he was on trial for grooming children, and he tried the Trumpian "the deep state is after me," defense lol.


Who? Your friend or foxler?
 
