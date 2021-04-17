 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   He's going to use this as a defense for racism, just watch   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
41
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

1277 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2021 at 4:06 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA:

Deandre had been facing charges of trespass and animal cruelty from different incidents, but he has now been determined mentally incapable of standing trial

Wonder if the folks who come out of the woodwork to proclaim that animal abusers should be put to death will show up.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're both mentally ill, and they're both probably going to get "the treatment".  Which will only make their illnesses worse.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gar1013: FTFA:

Deandre had been facing charges of trespass and animal cruelty from different incidents, but he has now been determined mentally incapable of standing trial

Wonder if the folks who come out of the woodwork to proclaim that animal abusers should be put to death will show up.


Can't we have a trial first?  I feel much better about putting people to death after they've had a trial.  Unless of course my cats take a disliking to him, then we can skip the trial.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I look forward to the dishonorable discharge.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: I look forward to the dishonorable discharge.


His little tirade there on the sidewalk WAS a dishonorable discharge!
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: gar1013: FTFA:

Deandre had been facing charges of trespass and animal cruelty from different incidents, but he has now been determined mentally incapable of standing trial

Wonder if the folks who come out of the woodwork to proclaim that animal abusers should be put to death will show up.

Can't we have a trial first?  I feel much better about putting people to death after they've had a trial.  Unless of course my cats take a disliking to him, then we can skip the trial.


No trial - not mentally fit to stand trial.

This of course means that the other guy's defense has gotten a boost.  All his lawyers need to do is to call people who will testify about what the victim was accused of in terms of touching a woman and repeatedly attempting to pick up a baby. The prosecution is going to have trouble using the victim as a witness to refute any such statements.

My prediction:  plea deal for a lesser charge, with a fine for $350-$500 and no jail time.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's just bullying then.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: All his lawyers need to do


You say that like he committed a crime.  Has he been charged with one?  Why would you accuse that poor stressed out roid raging maniac of a crime?  Do you hate America?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The daily heil is already doing the work of excusing his racism
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gar1013: FTFA:

Deandre had been facing charges of trespass and animal cruelty from different incidents, but he has now been determined mentally incapable of standing trial

Wonder if the folks who come out of the woodwork to proclaim that animal abusers should be put to death will show up.


Why not? The racism defenders already have.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And I'm sure army guy knew his history when he confronted him
 
my_links_never_get_greenlighted
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The mental guy should not have been in that neighborhood. It is a shame we have to move to gated communities to get away from those type people  that could never afford to live there.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gar1013: FTFA:

Deandre had been facing charges of trespass and animal cruelty from different incidents, but he has now been determined mentally incapable of standing trial

Wonder if the folks who come out of the woodwork to proclaim that animal abusers should be put to death will show up.


Thankyou for highlighting one of the biggest problems in todays society - the idea that if someone does something wrong it somehow makes crimes against them acceptable. All crimes are unacceptable and all criminals should face proper due process.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like this guy should be a cop rather than a soldier.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is a very odd world and situation.
Jonathan Pentland appears to think that man is a danger. Sadly the man isn't a danger. And many other people must not be dangerous, either. If this Man's fears were real his house will be burnt down to the ground with him in it screaming and crying in pain but that's not going to happen so I'm not sure why this man is so scared of the other guy. I can only conclude one of two things he's completely utterly stupid and or completely utterly racist or a combination of the two because the guy didn't do anything to him and I'm fairly certain no one's going to burn his house down so he just acted like a jerk for no reason whatsoever it's bizarre he needs to get his head checked and evaluate his ability to accurately determine if something is dangerous
 
Loucifer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now look, I don't go into black neighborhoods wearing a top hat, tails, monocle and cigarette holder...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gar1013: FTFA:

Deandre had been facing charges of trespass and animal cruelty from different incidents, but he has now been determined mentally incapable of standing trial


He seems perfectly rational, calm and appropriately assertive to me.
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

my_links_never_get_greenlighted: The mental guy should not have been in that neighborhood. It is a shame we have to move to gated communities to get away from those type people  that could never afford to live there.


Well, apparently he could - he did.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The drill sergeant is not right in the head, but he needs to get treatment. We need to do a better job treating the mentally ill.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Now look, I don't go into black neighborhoods wearing a top hat, tails, monocle and cigarette holder...


If I looked like a giant peanut, I wouldn't either.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow, that article is really making it sound like, somehow, Deandre is at fault.

Mentally ill people are most likely to be victims of crimes, not perpetrators. The article was written in about as prejudiced a manner as it could be. An editor should have made the writer rearrange those paragraphs. I won't even get into the mess that some of those thematically disorganized paragraphs are.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least he didn't shoot him.
 
NilartPax
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This article is so poorly written, by the end it sounds like they're both being committed.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA: Brigadier General Milford Beagle Jnr, commander of Fort Jackson, said...

MIlford BEAGLE? MWAHAHAHAHA!

And he's a junior, so his Dad is called that too?

MWAHAHAHAHA times two here!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He wouldn't have done that if it was a bigger man. People like this are always ultimately pussies.
 
my_links_never_get_greenlighted
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jso2897: my_links_never_get_greenlighted: The mental guy should not have been in that neighborhood. It is a shame we have to move to gated communities to get away from those type people  that could never afford to live there.

Well, apparently he could - he did.


that means it is time to move to  a more expensive area then with better vetting of people they allow to buy homes there..
 
johnphantom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The drill sergeant is not right in the head, but he needs to get treatment. We need to do a better job treating the mentally ill.


Why is a legitimately mentally ill person a DRILL Sergeant?
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: gar1013: FTFA:

Deandre had been facing charges of trespass and animal cruelty from different incidents, but he has now been determined mentally incapable of standing trial

Wonder if the folks who come out of the woodwork to proclaim that animal abusers should be put to death will show up.

Can't we have a trial first?  I feel much better about putting people to death after they've had a trial.  Unless of course my cats take a disliking to him, then we can skip the trial.


Well, he must have done those things.
I mean, who ever heard of a mentally disturbed black teenager being falsely accused of anything, amirite?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The drill sergeant is not right in the head, but he needs to get treatment. We need to do a better job treating the mentally ill.


There's nothing wrong with him in fact it's not even illegal to be racist
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait, the calm reasonable guy in that exchange is the mentally ill one? Did the reporter confuse the two?
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

my_links_never_get_greenlighted: jso2897: my_links_never_get_greenlighted: The mental guy should not have been in that neighborhood. It is a shame we have to move to gated communities to get away from those type people  that could never afford to live there.

Well, apparently he could - he did.

that means it is time to move to  a more expensive area then with better vetting of people they allow to buy homes there..


But you can't afford to live there either.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Wow, that article is really making it sound like, somehow, Deandre is at fault.

Mentally ill people are most likely to be victims of crimes, not perpetrators. The article was written in about as prejudiced a manner as it could be. An editor should have made the writer rearrange those paragraphs. I won't even get into the mess that some of those thematically disorganized paragraphs are.


I'm going to assume the 2 funnies my comment got is the irony that me, of all Farkers, is complaining about disorganized paragraphs. Ha ha yeah, I know, laugh it up fuzzball.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I lived in the city about 20 years ago in a sketchy neighborhood.  I was there for only a few days and one neighbor, brandishing a shovel, was yelling at a guy "you don't come down this street ever again".  Shovel guy was white and about to get beaten guy was black.

Come to find out, about to get beaten with a shovel guy was a huge addict that consistently broke into cars and sheds to steal whatever he could.  He had pulled a knife on someone and was just a horrible person.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was unaware that speaking quietly and allowing someone to push you was aggressive. Man, the wacky differences between BBC English and American Standard.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Now look, I don't go into black neighborhoods wearing a top hat, tails, monocle and cigarette holder...


....while walking like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mentally ill no doubt, but the marines didn't notice. Someone's angling for a medical discharge.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
His chain-of-command isn't going to give a shiat.

He farked.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Mentally ill no doubt, but the marines didn't notice. Someone's angling for a medical discharge.


Marines?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: FTFA: Brigadier General Milford Beagle Jnr, commander of Fort Jackson, said...

MIlford BEAGLE? MWAHAHAHAHA!

And he's a junior, so his Dad is called that too?

MWAHAHAHAHA times two here!


I wonder if they call him Milf?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

g.fro: bigdog1960: Mentally ill no doubt, but the marines didn't notice. Someone's angling for a medical discharge.

Marines?


Sorry reminds me of my ex marine neighbor, loud drunk, wife just left him. Drinks in his garage every night.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wellon Dowd: Sounds like this guy should be a cop rather than a soldier.


Oh, he's gonna be a cop as soon as he gets kicked out the military.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.