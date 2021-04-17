 Skip to content
 
(Redfin)   This real estate listing goes off the rails about three photos deep   (redfin.com)
87
    affordable home, Home, Rooms, corner lot, Closet, bedrooms, great investment property, bathrooms  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ssl.cdn-redfin.comView Full Size


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude has some strange fetishes.

That's a lot of fish tanks.

The hummer in the driveway really ties it all together.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

unixpro: Dude has some strange fetishes.

That's a lot of fish tanks.

The hummer in the driveway really ties it all together.


Do like his arcade though.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump had a yard sale, I see.
 
Gravitationally Challenged [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Personally I really liked the roll of toilet paper on the unmade bed. So many questions!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ALL HAIL KING TCHOTCHKE

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet it smells bad.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gravitationally Challenged: Personally I really liked the roll of toilet paper on the unmade bed. So many questions!


That seemed the most easily answered question of the lot.
 
Gravitationally Challenged [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Gravitationally Challenged: Personally I really liked the roll of toilet paper on the unmade bed. So many questions!

That seemed the most easily answered question of the lot.


True. I was expecting a box of Kleenex and a bottle of lotion. But given the amount of untraditional decor, I shouldn't have been surprised.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the arcade games are included my agent will be in touch.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Screw the rest. I WANT this room

ssl.cdn-redfin.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't eat then brown acid....

But who am I to judge, I would be considered eclectic in many ways.  But, I know what it means to stage a house
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fish tanks, arcade games, and plentiful canned foods, these are the ways of kings!
 
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Behold... my stuff."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody is rich.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
300K? jfc
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pro-tip, hid the bondage cuffs before the realtor starts snapping pics.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gravitationally Challenged: Personally I really liked the roll of toilet paper on the unmade bed. So many questions!


There's a convenient garbage can within reach of the main toilet, so who really cares where you put the toilet paper at that point.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: Pro-tip, hid the bondage cuffs before the realtor starts snapping pics.
[Fark user image 716x628]


You sure that's not a couple of these?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's even more impressive is according to the listing it was last sold in 2019, so all that character was installed over a mere two years.  That is true dedication to one's eccentricity.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You really should clean the place up a bit and do basic stuff like make up the beds, put dirty laundry in a hamper or basket, etc. before the realty listing pics are taken. In short, tidy up so it doesn't look like a tornado ripped through the interior. Those photos make me think that the place has overall been poorly maintained and probably hasn't had a thorough cleaning in a long time.

Also, $300,000 seems a bit pricy for a manufactured home, but maybe that's just me.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: What's even more impressive is according to the listing it was last sold in 2019, so all that character was installed over a mere two years.  That is true dedication to one's eccentricity.


I'm calling it. Lottery winner. Won a million or so two years ago, blew the lot on this junk and is now broke hence the sale.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Screw the rest. I WANT this room

[ssl.cdn-redfin.com image 850x637]


If he has Defender I'll pay two times the asking price
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

leeto2: Pro-tip, hid the bondage cuffs before the realtor starts snapping pics.
[Fark user image 716x628]


He didn't hide the laundry piles.

I'm guessing those cuffs have never been used.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Must have been some acid-tripping staging company set that one up.
 
Two16
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aimtastic: leeto2: Pro-tip, hid the bondage cuffs before the realtor starts snapping pics.
[Fark user image 716x628]

You sure that's not a couple of these?

[Fark user image 449x449]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Definitely massive credit for the overall Gaming Nerd meets Hunter S Thompson approach...
 
Muta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

leeto2: Pro-tip, hid the bondage cuffs before the realtor starts snapping pics.
[Fark user image 716x628]


There's the roll of 'clean up' TP on the bed too.

ssl.cdn-redfin.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gravitationally Challenged: Personally I really liked the roll of toilet paper on the unmade bed. So many questions!


Only rich people buy five types of paper.
Toilet paper
Paper towels
Tissue
Napkins
Alllllll cost money . Some people only buy one.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: BumpInTheNight: What's even more impressive is according to the listing it was last sold in 2019, so all that character was installed over a mere two years.  That is true dedication to one's eccentricity.

I'm calling it. Lottery winner. Won a million or so two years ago, blew the lot on this junk and is now broke hence the sale.


Oh man, I think you are right on the money there.  Explains the class of the decor, the choices of vehicles and rapid accumulation of it all.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

aimtastic: leeto2: Pro-tip, hid the bondage cuffs before the realtor starts snapping pics.
[Fark user image 716x628]

You sure that's not a couple of these?

[Fark user image 449x449]


Quite possibly.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Neck beard palace? Where's the fedora collection hiding?

I like the computer chair in the kitchen. I'm imagining someone slowly rolling from the fridge to an open space on the counter to eat.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh. My. Ra. I love it!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: If the arcade games are included my agent will be in touch.


I'd only buy this place, if it came with everyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy thing.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Muta: leeto2: Pro-tip, hid the bondage cuffs before the realtor starts snapping pics.
[Fark user image 716x628]

There's the roll of 'clean up' TP on the bed too.

[ssl.cdn-redfin.com image 850x637]


I'm more concerned about the foot to the left...
 
zbtop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh god, thats local, and in my price range.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Muta: leeto2: Pro-tip, hid the bondage cuffs before the realtor starts snapping pics.
[Fark user image 716x628]

There's the roll of 'clean up' TP on the bed too.

[ssl.cdn-redfin.com image 850x637]


Look at that upright fan pointed right at where their asses would be doggy style.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I really like how the only room that looks like it is cleaned and occupied at all is the geek room. Every other room is just where the junk accumulates.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Whoever lives here is not ready to move.  Makes me wonder what the story is.  Probably something that would make me sad.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: BumpInTheNight: What's even more impressive is according to the listing it was last sold in 2019, so all that character was installed over a mere two years.  That is true dedication to one's eccentricity.

I'm calling it. Lottery winner. Won a million or so two years ago, blew the lot on this junk and is now broke hence the sale.


Considering there's a flat screen TV on top of two dresser drawers pushed together I have to agree you're probably correct.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Screw the rest. I WANT this room

[ssl.cdn-redfin.com image 850x637]


Those are mostly Arcade1UP machines, available at Walmart. They're about $350 to $400.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
$800 a sq ft.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If that is off the rails well then I don't want to be on them.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here's the poor man's version of those pictures:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: BumpInTheNight: What's even more impressive is according to the listing it was last sold in 2019, so all that character was installed over a mere two years.  That is true dedication to one's eccentricity.

I'm calling it. Lottery winner. Won a million or so two years ago, blew the lot on this junk and is now broke hence the sale.


Or inheritance money blown on impulse purchases.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Muta: leeto2: Pro-tip, hid the bondage cuffs before the realtor starts snapping pics.
[Fark user image 716x628]

There's the roll of 'clean up' TP on the bed too.

[ssl.cdn-redfin.com image 850x637]

I'm more concerned about the foot to the left...


I'm picking bargain basement Real Doll. You know, just the waist down
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fancy thrones and artwork in a masterbatoriam sure makes a statement.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: $800 a sq ft.


I was looking at house down the page $1,199,000 for 1500 sqft
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Muta: leeto2: Pro-tip, hid the bondage cuffs before the realtor starts snapping pics.
[Fark user image 716x628]

There's the roll of 'clean up' TP on the bed too.

[ssl.cdn-redfin.com image 850x637]


Wait...whose sock is sticking out from under that blanket???
 
