(The Daily Beast)   Gym where everyone had 26 minutes to arrive and work out without masks linked to 580 Covid cases and one death   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The coolest COVID hot spot, where everyone is breathing heavily on each other.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One of my wingnut coworkers complained that closing gyms makes no sense because people go to gyms to stay healthy
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
City officials are trying to figure out how a single Quebec City gym that refused to obey lockdown orders could have been linked to the infection of at least 580 people including one 40-year-old man who died after contracting COVID.

Truly a mystery for the ages...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of the 579 that lived, I wonder how many did not enjoy having COVID and will have lifetime symptoms. Even if you live you don't really want to get it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death is never a good enough excuse to cancel a gym membership.
 
Flincher
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I spent 100 dollars total for a bench and weights last March. It's paid for itself already and I have zero desire to ever belong to a gym infested with morons who just HAVE to be around other humans to feel normal.

/I hate people
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Sir, how do you sleep at night knowing your gym is responsible for 580 Covid cases and one death?"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
haha.me
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Selfish vain idiots
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stickup kids can't even beat that negative economic impact.
 
Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
On one hand are idiot gym owners/users.

On the other is the Daily Beast.

I am hard pressed to decide which is more worthy of my scorn.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We are gonna see this in Canada, all over the place. At the end of this month, lots of Canadians start losing their government income support. We are going to have a rough summer. :(
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This may be a surprise to many Americans, but a significant number of Québécois would be right at home in the Deep South - except the language thing. Lots of hicks there.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We really need laws about intentionally disregarding pandemic protocols, criminal laws.  These plague rats are literally getting away with murder.

Same time though, keep that financial support system alive or we're just going to see more of this.  Its simply not fair to insist on one but not offer the other, like some shiat-hole countries were doing.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: This may be a surprise to many Americans, but a significant number of Québécois would be right at home in the Deep South - except the language thing. Lots of hicks there.


Letterkenny Season 3 - Les Hiques
Youtube KWGLaCqvISc


Life finds a way.
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
1 death in 580 cases?  That's a survival rate of 99.83%.   Better then the 99.9% or 99.98% rate everyone else touts.  I don't see what the problem is.  Apparently the guy who died was just scared.
 
