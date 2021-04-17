 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   Well who are we to believe? Dr. Fauci or Dr. DeDeath?   (wesh.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I guess it must be really popular, to be a complete dumbass.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I guess it must be really popular, to be a complete dumbass.


Yet republicans eat it up.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
now now subby, that should really read:

"should i believe doctor fauci? or total NON-DOCTOR governor DeDeath? soooo confused!"
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If you get a vaccine... you're immune. So act immune," the governor said

If you wear a seatbelt... you're safe. So drive at 110mph on the opposite side of the road. You're safe.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WoolyManwich: "If you get a vaccine... you're immune. So act immune," the governor said

If you wear a seatbelt... you're safe. So drive at 110mph on the opposite side of the road. You're safe.


"you're immune!"

until florida gets community spread of a bunch of new variants out of brasil, or india, or polk county, and suddenly the vaccinated aren't immune at all.........

f*ck DeSuckass right in the ear. he belongs in gitmo, with trump for a roommate.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Act immune"

Someone doesn't know what "95% effectiveness" means.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fauci is gong to drag this out as long as he can. He loves his newfound fame and power to control the movement of the masses.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Unlike "Doctor" Fauci, Governor DeSantis stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last night.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: "If you get a vaccine... you're immune. So act immune," the governor said

If you wear a seatbelt... you're safe. So drive at 110mph on the opposite side of the road. You're safe.


If you wear a condom ... you're safe. Shove your face in that crotch and chow down.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fauci has been caught in how many admitted lies now about vaccination?

He's lost credibility.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What is acting immune? Can I go up to random women and grope and kiss them again?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Fauci has been caught in how many admitted lies now about vaccination?

He's lost credibility.


Zero?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Fauci has been caught in how many admitted lies now about vaccination?

He's lost credibility.


It's dinner time, you'll get some nibbles.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There was a headline the other day about Arizona investigating nearly 300 people who caught it after being vaccinated.  It was something like .0126% of people that were vaccinated.  Not sure what's so controversial about this.  Or is the vaccine supposed to be 100% effective?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
farking jackass
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: "If you get a vaccine... you're immune. So act immune," the governor said

If you wear a seatbelt... you're safe. So drive at 110mph on the opposite side of the road like normal. You're safe.


FTFY
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The vaccine is not 100%
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll put my money on Dr. Fauci. Better yet, I'll bet my life on Dr. Fauci. Not some backwards nonsense word-salad generator like the current governor of Florida. Let's go over the steps:

1) Wear a mask, wash your hands, use sanitizer. Avoid people in public to the best of your ability.

2) Get vaccinated. If your vaccine requires a second shot, get the second shot.

3) Continue to do number 1.

4) When WHO, CDC and other public health organizations agree it is safe to do so you can choose to stop wearing a mask. I recommend continuing the washing of hands well beyond that.

Why is this so hard?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: The vaccine is not 100%


I hear your mom is though
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"If you get a vaccine... you're immune. So act immune," the governor said

In other words - go out and spend money! The economy needs it!
Ya know, the economy wouldn't need it so badly of we had closed everything down for 2 months last March and April and kept it under control. Instead people had to get their hair cut, so now we have to deal with out of control Covid. This all was preventable, but people like desantis decided not to.

stawmsacomin': Fauci is gong to drag this out as long as he can. He loves his newfound fame and power to control the movement of the masses.


Yes, I'm sure he's just loving those death threats to himself and his family for saying people should be careful.

sprgrss: Fauci has been caught in how many admitted lies now about vaccination?


Far far fewer than pretty much ANY republican.
The only one I know of is that he initial said masks weren't effective, and that was before the data came in that Covid was primarily spread by breathing the spit of infected people.

Jeebus Saves: WoolyManwich: "If you get a vaccine... you're immune. So act immune," the governor said

If you wear a seatbelt... you're safe. So drive at 110mph on the opposite side of the road like normal. You're safe.

FTFY

If you wear a seatbelt... you're safe. So drive at 110mph on the opposite side of the road like normal whale half of the population drives at 110 mph on the wrong side of the road. You're safe.

FTFY


The "Covid is a hoax" plague rats aren't acting normal. They are aggressively trying to spread it, so doing something "normal" is doing that thing in a high risk environment.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I'll put my money on Dr. Fauci. Better yet, I'll bet my life on Dr. Fauci. Not some backwards nonsense word-salad generator like the current governor of Florida. Let's go over the steps:

1) Wear a mask, wash your hands, use sanitizer. Avoid people in public to the best of your ability.

2) Get vaccinated. If your vaccine requires a second shot, get the second shot.

3) Continue to do number 1.

4) When WHO, CDC and other public health organizations agree it is safe to do so you can choose to stop wearing a mask. I recommend continuing the washing of hands well beyond that.

Why is this so hard?


Seriously.

The only thing I have lightened up on is when spending time with family. We are all vaccinated and continue to gather in small groups but no longer wear masks when we do. Nobody is immunocompromised and the eldest is 68 so our risk factors are lower than some families.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I'll put my money on Dr. Fauci. Better yet, I'll bet my life on Dr. Fauci. Not some backwards nonsense word-salad generator like the current governor of Florida. Let's go over the steps:

1) Wear a mask, wash your hands, use sanitizer. Avoid people in public to the best of your ability.

2) Get vaccinated. If your vaccine requires a second shot, get the second shot.

3) Continue to do number 1.

4) When WHO, CDC and other public health organizations agree it is safe to do so you can choose to stop wearing a mask. I recommend continuing the washing of hands well beyond that.

Why is this so hard?


It is so hard because some people want to vilify Dr. Fauci. After all, he is the bearer of unpleasant news.
 
Number 216
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
fark DeathSantis

Only way that asshole could get a medical degree is the same way Rand Paul got one: create your own medical board to ignore your gross incompetence
 
Number 216
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Republicans: I need to conceal carry to protect myself!

Also Republicans: LOL Why you so scared of Covid, it's just a hoax!
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll wear a mask in public, that's fine. Mostly I just want other people to feel safe even once I get my second shot and wait two weeks. Around fully vaccinated friends? Not so worried.

I can still spend money while wearing a mask.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

luna1580: now now subby, that should really read:

"should i believe doctor fauci? or total NON-DOCTOR governor DeDeath? soooo confused!"


Thanks for the first real laugh I've had all day!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
First:  all Republicans are traitors to Democracy.  We all knew what was happening, they did it anyways.

Second:  fine.  All us vaccinated stop wearing masks.  Will unvaccinated wear masks?  Did Republican traitors wear them in the first place?  Are the Republican traitors going to be honest members of society when there are people not wearing masks?  Why would those sh*tf*cks start being honest now?

There are 2 solutions that don't involve continuing unnecessary spread:

1. Everyone still wears a mask until vaccines are fully effective to communities.
2. Review the voter rolls and remove all Republican voters from society.

Yes, it's that simple.  I never would have chosen #2 but if faced with the choice of letting innocent people die or controlling this disease by removing offenders from society, the choice is easy.  And it should have been made long ago.  Republican internment is a real option that should have started in mid 2020.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He has a BA in History (Yale) and a JD from Harvard....... he knows infectious diseases
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dodo David:

It is so hard because some people want to vilify Dr. Fauci. After all, he is the bearer of unpleasant news.

I'm more and more convinced that conservatives simply don't handle anxiety very well. Their entire worldview, I think, is designed to see things in simplistic, black-and-white ways, because a complex world means we can't always act with complete knowledge and this kind of uncertainty simply drives them nuts.

Science really drives them crazy, because what we know about the universe is fluid and based on currently known facts and our theories change as our knowledge increases. And they just can't tolerate the anxiety this creates--like George Costanza who needs to be liked by everybody, they have an intense need for the world to be a simple, unchanging, and easy-to-understand place, which it just isn't.
 
