(Fox 35 Orlando)   Florida man spots 'baby dinosaur' running through yard. With grainy video. No word it alcohol was involved   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, it alcohol alright.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inasmuch as birds are dinosaurs... sure, it's a baby dinosaur.
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: Inasmuch as birds are dinosaurs... sure, it's a baby dinosaur.


imasportsphile.comView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: Inasmuch as birds are dinosaurs... sure, it's a baby dinosaur.


There are iguanas too. I could see calling that or an alligator a baby dinosaur.

DRTFA
 
flamesfan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Iguana, lizard or small alligator.

Chemically induced hysteria may be involved.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What is wrong with all of you! Smurfs are asexual!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: What is wrong with all of you! Smurfs are asexual!


A Species that Lays Eggs | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube CNm9M7JDlq4
 
griz13
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just for the sake of being pedantic - Florida woman - not man.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How do we know it was a baby dinosaur? Maybe it was a full grown dinosaur of small stature?
 
crumblecat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And he changed sex apparently
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Whole lot of "Not the mama" in this thread
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Are you sure it wasn't a...Baby Shark...

/yes, you're now mentally humming
//father of a toddler
///life of the household during the shutdown
/:::now back to the humming
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

