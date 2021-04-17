 Skip to content
 
(Las Vegas Sun) Boobies Nevada, now *almost* sure that boobies don't cause the COVIDs, is considering allowing strippers to resume dancing without them   (lasvegassun.com) divider line
19
241 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2021 at 1:38 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the point in going if the strippers have no boobies?
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would someone want a stripper without boobies?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
dammit
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can deal with just the vag
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: I can deal with just the vag


Username checks out
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Vegas, autocorrect changes Face Masks to Boobies.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I understand not allowing lap dances because of social distancing. But covering up the boobies? What did the boobies ever do?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Notabunny: I understand not allowing lap dances because of social distancing. But covering up the boobies? What did the boobies ever do?


There's plenty of hard science on this subject
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dancers Without Boobies is the name of my thrashcore Lou Reed cover band
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Strippers without boobies? Is this supposed to be a new opportunity for those who have had mastectomies?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Am I the only one hoping that the next pandemic is "fair"?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: What's the point in going if the strippers have no boobies?


"It's been really hard to keep afloat," she said.

she seems to get by
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
state officials have been keeping abreast (or two) of the situation
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Smitty, are you gonna own your abortion of a headline and explain what you meant to say, or are we just dunking on you about b00bless peelers all day?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
give them their boobies back
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Oh hey, check out this [restaurant]: 'Topless, bottomless, frontless, backless, sideless' ... doesn't sound like much to eat".

-- Mork & Mindy

/RIP Robin
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In the interests of science and the public health, there should be testing. I volunteer.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't understand the point of stripping without contact dances.  You can LOOK at naked women on the Internet all you want, you can easily find one who looks exactly like you want her to and does whatever you're in to.  And it's a lot less expensive.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can't let the virus interfere with the exploitation of women.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

