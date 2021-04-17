 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slateposition: "It's time to stop outdoor mask wearing"   (slate.com) divider line
77
•       •       •

77 Comments     (+0 »)
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"You're talking about a probability of getting hit by a car, and being struck by lightning."

I still actively avoid both.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"You're talking about a probability of getting hit by a car, and being struck by lightning."
Because we actively avoid those situations.

If everyone walked on the highways or went outside in thunderstorms, the probability would be much higher.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Walking my dog through the neighborhood where I can easily stay 6 feet away from anyone else I might encounter? Sure, I'll leave the mask at home. At a busy farmer's market? I'll keep the mask on, thanks.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Right on man! Lets try to infect every child in the country. Sure as shiat wont need school taxes anymore.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: "You're talking about a probability of getting hit by a car, and being struck by lightning."
Because we actively avoid those situations.

If everyone walked on the highways or went outside in thunderstorms, the probability would be much higher.


I refer to where the best lightning detection systems are and developed for commercially, golf courses.  Standing outside in a relatively flat open area with a metal rod in hand during lightning is not a good idea.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aimtastic: Walking my dog through the neighborhood where I can easily stay 6 feet away from anyone else I might encounter? Sure, I'll leave the mask at home. At a busy farmer's market? I'll keep the mask on, thanks.


Except, of course, for PROB-lems. PROBs (Plague Rats On Bicycles) can appear like magic from behind you, or from around a corner. Sometimes they show up on the opposite side of the street and then, as if drawn like moths to a flame, cross the road for no apparent reason to zoom by you.

This zooming, from whatever direction, is generally within inches of your maskless body. And as they are PROBs, they are, of course, maskless (because otherwise they can't breathe, you see). And they are always huffing and puffing, filling the still air around you with their lung aerosols. So good luck with your quiet morning mask free walk, bucko.
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe it is a basically zero chance of spreading covid in an unmasked outdoor environment. But wearing a mask is not a huge deal. And we are so close to having vaccine coverage. And it also helps the problem of people walking from outside to inside and "forgetting" to put the mask on until after they get inside.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Right on man! Lets try to infect every child in the country. Sure as shiat wont need school taxes anymore.


Au contraire. So far, at least, children seem to be large asymptomatic. But the little darlings will mingle, trade bodily fluids as children are wont to do, infect each other to the point where the entire school is a solid disease vector, then go home and infect their parents... who quite often will not be asymptomatic.

So you will still need school taxes... plus additional taxes for the public orphanages for the kids who end up killing their parents. WINNER!
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Except, of course, for PROB-lems. PROBs (Plague Rats On Bicycles) can appear like magic from behind you, or from around a corner. Sometimes they show up on the opposite side of the street and then, as if drawn like moths to a flame, cross the road for no apparent reason to zoom by you.

This zooming, from whatever direction, is generally within inches of your maskless body. And as they are PROBs, they are, of course, maskless (because otherwise they can't breathe, you see). And they are always huffing and puffing, filling the still air around you with their lung aerosols. So good luck with your quiet morning mask free walk, bucko.


You're not going to catch anything from someone passing you on a bicycle. It just doesn't work that way.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm wearing mine until mid-June  when the numbers should be about right (on the population being vaccinated).  If they are not, it'll be a bit longer.

You people in Republican controlled states, who the fark knows?  You'll probably be fighting each other Road Warrior style while shooting up department stores.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Uchiha_Cycliste: Right on man! Lets try to infect every child in the country. Sure as shiat wont need school taxes anymore.

Au contraire. So far, at least, children seem to be large asymptomatic. But the little darlings will mingle, trade bodily fluids as children are wont to do, infect each other to the point where the entire school is a solid disease vector, then go home and infect their parents... who quite often will not be asymptomatic.

So you will still need school taxes... plus additional taxes for the public orphanages for the kids who end up killing their parents. WINNER!


Gosh, there's just no way to prevent that from happening, evidently.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it very disrespectful for people being out on trails without masks available...like NO attempt to even fumble with a mask when we approach each other. Have some respect for yourself and others. We MIGHT have to stop and talk to each other or breathe each other's air. Have a goddamn mask available. Make an attempt to make it LOOK like you are concerned with the well-being of yourself and others.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Except the Statesplanation clearly says one must wear a mask when twoing ones Three
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ric romero reporting
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ctrl+f "allergies" Phrase not found

Eat shiat, Shannon.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Also, I fear that it is making us look a little ridiculous.

You thundering idiot, this highly contagious disease kills people. Not wearing a mask when you're in a reasonable chance of inhaling someone else's aerosols makes you look a little stupid.

Six feet isn't a magic number - somebody just pulled that out of their ass.  Are you immune from smelling someone else's fart at seven feet away?  No.  Have you ever 'crop dusted' someone en passant with a fart, or been the victim of a crop-dusting?  Being outside isn't magic.

The 6-foot social-distancing rule is based on nearly 80-year-old science.

"Breathing out, singing, coughing, and sneezing generate warm, moist, high-momentum gas clouds of exhaled air containing respiratory droplets," Bourouiba and her coauthors wrote in the BMJ.
"In such instances, a distance of even 20 to 30 feet may not be enough to protect you from an infection."
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aimtastic: At a busy farmer's market? I'll keep the mask on, thanks.


Speaking of risking being hit by a car.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's fine with me if you don't want to wear a mask outside. Just stay the fark away from me or find out.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What's the cosmic hurry?  Most people look better when I can't see their faces.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just spent three hours at a playground with my 5 year old.  We were the only ones masked up.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Responses are hysterical here. Slate is the flag-bearer of the extreme Left, yet when they take a science-based common-sense position it gets pilloried ... because that's not the position of the control-freak wing of the Democratic Party.

It's just amazingly funny.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've seen people wearing them while driving alone on the highway. At least they're on the safe side of crazy as their unsafe crazy counterparts are out protesting mask mandates.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I go on daily lunch walks and will continue wearing masks outside. People run past me mask-less breathing heavy, spewing possible COVID particles at me. People walk past me mask-less coughing, sneezing, talking loudly on Facetime or the speakerphone spewing possible COVID particles at me. So you do you Slate and I'll do me. I'm not vaccinated yet and don't feel like dying yet.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I've seen people wearing them while driving alone on the highway. At least they're on the safe side of crazy as their unsafe crazy counterparts are out protesting mask mandates.


They may be ubers.

Also, I wear my mask at all times when I'm outside my home no matter what.  It's not worth taking it off and putting it on.  Makes things simpler.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sorry, I think people should continue to wear masks.

/ most people are too goddam fugly
// self included
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I've seen people wearing them while driving alone on the highway. At least they're on the safe side of crazy as their unsafe crazy counterparts are out protesting mask mandates.


I do that if I know I'm going to have to put a mask on when I get out. Just saves time fumbling for it.
I kind of like wearing a mask anyway; they're kinda fun. Probably will wear masks after covid.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Walking my dog through the neighborhood where I can easily stay 6 feet away from anyone else I might encounter? Sure, I'll leave the mask at home. At a busy farmer's market? I'll keep the mask on, thanks.


This. I keep mine on because I live in an area where it's always busy. I went hiking a couple weekends ago, and I had my mask on for most of the hike because it was super crowded.  I moved it down when I didn't see people, but it got to the point of constantly moving above and below my face, so I just left it up. Especially with the heavy breathing during exercise while hiking.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PaulRB: I'm wearing mine until mid-June  when the numbers should be about right (on the population being vaccinated).  If they are not, it'll be a bit longer.

You people in Republican controlled states, who the fark knows?  You'll probably be fighting each other Road Warrior style while shooting up department stores.


Oddly enough, democrat run states seem to be having the most problems now. Hell, when texas opened up their cases went down.

Maybe it's not political.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
SHANNON PALUS
Shannon Palus is a senior editor for Slate.

Feck you.  You need to experience Spring Allergies, where everyone's car is coated thick with yellow pollen from innumerable plants and trees.

Folks who work inside and outside are very clear that the unusual wearing of a mask outdoors this year has brought those painful allergy symptoms to their knees.  Without a doubt.  From any observer around the world.  Masks may become a Spring and Fall habit, and a fashion statement for the allergy freedom crowd.
 
cleek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Responses are hysterical here. Slate is the flag-bearer of the extreme Left, yet when they take a science-based common-sense position it gets pilloried ... because that's not the position of the control-freak wing of the Democratic Party.

It's just amazingly funny.


oh look, it's someone who knows nothing about the actual left but has big thoughts about the left in his imagination.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Right on man! Lets try to infect every child in the country. Sure as shiat wont need school taxes anymore.


Just think of all that carbon and other pollutants we'll keep from entering the atmosphere now that we won't have to run all those busses!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Russ1642: I've seen people wearing them while driving alone on the highway. At least they're on the safe side of crazy as their unsafe crazy counterparts are out protesting mask mandates.

They may be ubers.

Also, I wear my mask at all times when I'm outside my home no matter what.  It's not worth taking it off and putting it on.  Makes things simpler.


Or they're in a hurry so when they get somewhere they can run right inside because they put the mask on at the last red light.

Or they're coming back from a place where they didn't get a chance to clean their hands and a mask is a good reminder not to pick your nose.

Or it's just easier for them to put the mask on once or adjust it.

Or mind your own business.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: IRestoreFurniture: Russ1642: I've seen people wearing them while driving alone on the highway. At least they're on the safe side of crazy as their unsafe crazy counterparts are out protesting mask mandates.

They may be ubers.

Also, I wear my mask at all times when I'm outside my home no matter what.  It's not worth taking it off and putting it on.  Makes things simpler.

Or they're in a hurry so when they get somewhere they can run right inside because they put the mask on at the last red light.

Or they're coming back from a place where they didn't get a chance to clean their hands and a mask is a good reminder not to pick your nose.

Or it's just easier for them to put the mask on once or adjust it.

Or mind your own business.


Whoops that last one was needlessly dickish. Sorry.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I've seen people wearing them while driving alone on the highway. At least they're on the safe side of crazy as their unsafe crazy counterparts are out protesting mask mandates.


I put mine on when driving and I know it looks insane.  But when going to work I have to badge in to get into the parking lot, and there's always someone close when I badge in. When coming home I often going through the drive through (one of the joys of having no time during graduate studies). So it's easier to leave it on then fumble with it while driving.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

skyotter: "You're talking about a probability of getting hit by a car, and being struck by lightning."

I still actively avoid both.


IKR?  You don't decide that looking both ways before crossing the street is suddenly "too much trouble" or "too much strain on my neck"...

I'm half-vaxed by a week and I just got back from my outdoor exercise of choice.  I still wear a mask, wash it every day, and cross the street when I see an unmasked person outside or coming toward me...  And I'm going to continue to do so until I'm fully vaxed in about a month.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Slate is the flag-bearer of the extreme Left


lol
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also, if you're afraid, stay home.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
#1: either coast

/suckers
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
rong thred
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Myself and Mrs. Palpatine got both of our jabs. We still wear masks in public, mostly to remind other Texans that Governor Abbott did not in fact cure coronavirus and that there's still a pandemic going on. It's a lonely job here sometimes....

Wear your damned masks.
 
cleek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: PaulRB: I'm wearing mine until mid-June  when the numbers should be about right (on the population being vaccinated).  If they are not, it'll be a bit longer.

You people in Republican controlled states, who the fark knows?  You'll probably be fighting each other Road Warrior style while shooting up department stores.

Oddly enough, democrat run states seem to be having the most problems now. Hell, when texas opened up their cases went down.

Maybe it's not political.


https://www.statista.com/statistics/1​1​09004/coronavirus-covid19-cases-rate-u​s-americans-by-state/

highest infection rate per captia 4/16, top 15, in order:

North Dakota
South Dakota
RI
Utah
TN

AZ
IO
OK
WI
NE

Arkansas
SC
NJ
Alabama
Kansas

which are the "democrat run states" ?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Also, if you're afraid, stay home.


Why should I have to stay home? Why can't people just be decent and wear a piece of cloth over their face?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I still double mask when going to stores and also avoid large crowds .. I walk 2 or 3 miles 4 or 5 days a week and most of the people I see out and about are still wearing masks ..
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harlee: aimtastic: Walking my dog through the neighborhood where I can easily stay 6 feet away from anyone else I might encounter? Sure, I'll leave the mask at home. At a busy farmer's market? I'll keep the mask on, thanks.

Except, of course, for PROB-lems. PROBs (Plague Rats On Bicycles) can appear like magic from behind you, or from around a corner. Sometimes they show up on the opposite side of the street and then, as if drawn like moths to a flame, cross the road for no apparent reason to zoom by you.

This zooming, from whatever direction, is generally within inches of your maskless body. And as they are PROBs, they are, of course, maskless (because otherwise they can't breathe, you see). And they are always huffing and puffing, filling the still air around you with their lung aerosols. So good luck with your quiet morning mask free walk, bucko.


To have a 50% chance of contagion, one must be within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes within a single day. Even a bicycle passing so close that some of their sweat wipes off you is in that zone for a quarter second. So you would need to be buzzed by 4,000 infected cyclists to be at risk. About one in 300 Americans are infected with COVID right now, so to be likely to be passed by that many infected cyclists you would need 1.2 million to ride past you close enough to brush your shoulder.

I think you'll be OK.

Also, if they're "within inches of your maskless body", I have some advice for you: Get the f*** out of the bike lane!
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

StevieRayPalpatine: Myself and Mrs. Palpatine got both of our jabs. We still wear masks in public, mostly to remind other Texans that Governor Abbott did not in fact cure coronavirus and that there's still a pandemic going on. It's a lonely job here sometimes....

Wear your damned masks.


I've been relatively surprised at how any people actually are still wearing masks here in Texas where I live. There's been a smattering of jerks, but most people and businesses seem to be doing a decent job.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cleek: Chinesenookiefactory: PaulRB: I'm wearing mine until mid-June  when the numbers should be about right (on the population being vaccinated).  If they are not, it'll be a bit longer.

You people in Republican controlled states, who the fark knows?  You'll probably be fighting each other Road Warrior style while shooting up department stores.

Oddly enough, democrat run states seem to be having the most problems now. Hell, when texas opened up their cases went down.

Maybe it's not political.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/11​09004/coronavirus-covid19-cases-rate-u​s-americans-by-state/

highest infection rate per captia 4/16, top 15, in order:

North Dakota
South Dakota
RI
Utah
TN

AZ
IO
OK
WI
NE

Arkansas
SC
NJ
Alabama
Kansas

which are the "democrat run states" ?


Per capita mystifies right wing pogues.

The simplest explanation is that phony conservatives are stupid, but maybe they are just bad at math.

/ And science
// And history
/// And life in general
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PaulRB: I'm wearing mine until mid-June  when the numbers should be about right (on the population being vaccinated).  If they are not, it'll be a bit longer.

You people in Republican controlled states, who the fark knows?  You'll probably be fighting each other Road Warrior style while shooting up department stores.


Google searching mass shooting California pulled up some results that make me wonder when California got controlled by Republicans, according to your logic.
 
snarfblam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Harlee: Except, of course, for PROB-lems. PROBs (Plague Rats On Bicycles) can appear like magic from behind you, or from around a corner. Sometimes they show up on the opposite side of the street and then, as if drawn like moths to a flame, cross the road for no apparent reason to zoom by you.

This zooming, from whatever direction, is generally within inches of your maskless body. And as they are PROBs, they are, of course, maskless (because otherwise they can't breathe, you see). And they are always huffing and puffing, filling the still air around you with their lung aerosols. So good luck with your quiet morning mask free walk, bucko.

You're not going to catch anything from someone passing you on a bicycle. It just doesn't work that way.


Uh, right. When they pass directly next to you, blasting out exhaust. Is there a smaller chance since they spend less time in your vicinity? Probably. Does it make sense to treat that situation any differently? Definitely not.

The next most irritating thing after people that refuse to wear masks are people that kind of do but carve out a ton of exceptions where they don't think they need them. I have coworkers that spend more time with their masks off than on. Guess which ones caught covid. Outside your household, keep lots of distance or wear a mask. It really is that simple.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: zgrizz: Slate is the flag-bearer of the extreme Left

lol


So many lols in so short of sentence. Not only is Slate barely on anyone's political radar, let alone a 'flag-bearer', it's barely left of center.

The US needs an actual "extreme left", if only to nudge the Overton window. If only our political system were more favorable to third parties.
 
