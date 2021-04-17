 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated that the bear is a brown bear. While it is a bear that is brown, it is not a brown bear; it is a black bear (that is brown). The story has been updated to reflect this   (sfgate.com) divider line
21
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How about a black & tan?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's not a brown bear, it's just a brown bear.

Got it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black is the new brown.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I should get my drop gun and crack bag to toss on it, after we shoot it?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also a black bear:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps we should default to the more inclusive BIBOC?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This bears repeating.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The great outdoors
Youtube CknFDVrYDa0


It's easy to get confused and relay the wrong information when dealing with bears, because everyone is so out of breath from running away from bears.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And thus we see the problem of basing species names on appearance.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's a thin looking bear.
 
robodog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is also a brown Black bear, but it's actually probably a hybrid because she was huge, easily 2x the size of a typical Black bear:
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How to tell what kind of bear has broken into your home:

The bear is scared away by your tiny dogs: Black Bear
The bear kills your dogs: Brown Bear
The bear eats your bamboo: Panda Bear. Also you live in a zoo.
You froze to death last winter, and the bear scavenges your corpse: Polar Bear
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Also a black bear:
[Fark user image 730x606]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

robodog: This is also a brown Black bear, but it's actually probably a hybrid because she was huge, easily 2x the size of a typical Black bear:
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 850x565]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clawsoon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Better to meet a brown black bear than a black brown bear.
 
archeochick
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: That's a thin looking bear.


Just waking up from hibernation.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We don't see color here at FARK
 
archeochick
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So cute! Look that the little fluffy round ears!!!

Bear in Mueller Home 4 10 21
Youtube xSTzUZZEDTk
 
ifky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: That's a thin looking bear.


Less filling.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did it smell like berries ?
 
