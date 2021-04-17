 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Lowe's truck is too high as the 11'8" (+8") strikes again   (youtube.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the sign out? Has it just given up? This is like the fourth time I've seen a video where a vehicle that is over-height NOT get the warning sign...granted that this truck is clearly speeding.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a bridge in the midwest that was very controversial. The posted height was clearly wrong, because trucks that should have fit were hitting it. But time and time again, the highway department would come out and measure and confirm the sign was correct.

Turns out that the problem was that the road passing under the bridge was on a grade. The highway department was measuring straight down to the road surface, when they should have measured perpendicular to the road surface to get the true clearance. Only made a difference of an inch or two, but that was enough for carnage.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's clearing speeding, plus the truck seems to barely graze the bridge. I couldn't see any visible roof damage, just a metal on metal sound and sparks.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I believe that it's 11 feet high, but that clearly isn't an additional 8 inches.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've read all the comments about how they can't raise the bridge or lower the road- but why does the light change to green when an overheight truck is present? Dunno if it would work for mr speeder here (who looked to be going too fast for the sensors?) but for the guys who stop at the light, why not keep it red until they figure it out? Has this been tried?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Which one of you jerks added more air to the tires!?"
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

theteacher: Is the sign out? Has it just given up? This is like the fourth time I've seen a video where a vehicle that is over-height NOT get the warning sign...granted that this truck is clearly speeding.


Maybe it only works when it has time to process the data.

That truck wanted the bird poop cleaned of the roof!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What about the rest of Rockpile?

tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size


Nick Lowe's the second one from the left (for you kids). (produced the first five Elvis Costello albums!)
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The truck almost made it under the bridge. Perhaps it was close enough that the sensors didn't read the truck height correctly. Not really that much fun of a crash. Severely disappointing.
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

theteacher: Is the sign out? Has it just given up? This is like the fourth time I've seen a video where a vehicle that is over-height NOT get the warning sign...granted that this truck is clearly speeding.


Mayne he had a Lowe IQ, and needed an abridged version of the sign?
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: I've read all the comments about how they can't raise the bridge or lower the road- but why does the light change to green when an overheight truck is present? Dunno if it would work for mr speeder here (who looked to be going too fast for the sensors?) but for the guys who stop at the light, why not keep it red until they figure it out? Has this been tried?


They raised the bridge. It's now at 12'4" (11'8+8)
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did the guy ever stop or even slow down? He was flying.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Once again, the alarm is not going off.  Seems like that's the sort of thing where they should err on the side of caution.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's no surprise that most of the vehicles that crash into 11'8"+8 are types not typically driven by professional drivers--a LOT of rental trucks, and a number of RV's.  Not too sure about the military vehicle that had some equipment swiftly removed.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If I go really fast I can get through before the bridge sees me!
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Spectrum: There was a bridge in the midwest that was very controversial. The posted height was clearly wrong, because trucks that should have fit were hitting it. But time and time again, the highway department would come out and measure and confirm the sign was correct.

Turns out that the problem was that the road passing under the bridge was on a grade. The highway department was measuring straight down to the road surface, when they should have measured perpendicular to the road surface to get the true clearance. Only made a difference of an inch or two, but that was enough for carnage.


Back in the day that used to be an issue with repaving roads as well.
They just put down a new layer without stripping anything, then wouldn't measure and/or change the sign on the overpass.
 
