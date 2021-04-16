 Skip to content
(Pew Research)   Americans overwhelmingly say marijuana should be legal. Also Cheetos and Doritos products taken over by the government and made free for all   (pewresearch.org) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Decriminalization, Law, Legal and medical status of cannabis, recreational use, medical use, overwhelming share of U.S. adults, Pew Research Center, new survey  
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know what I hadn't had in a while, but recently ate a bag of? Fritos. Damn, I forgot how good those are. Addictive.

Also, I am very hungry and far from food.

Send Fritos soonish.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 I don't smoke daily, but I do partake. I do drink daily, which causes me far more problems. Though I keep it separate from my vehicle and criminal record, there are hangovers, aggression, and very poor choices in sexual partners.

My point is that when I smoke, nothing bad happens. I'm on the couch watching old George Carlin specials. Eating whatever junk food is lying around. Listening to Pink Floyd on my awesome headphones, etc. About the worst thing about weed is the weight gain from all the Cheetos.

It needs to be legal. Everywhere. Certain restrictions should still apply (such as driving) but otherwise it's the most harmless thing out there. Also, if there were a legal store where I knew what I was buying, I'd probably stop drinking and start sparking up. Street weed is too unpredictable.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes but what matters is what the police unions and private prisons think.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got my Trumpanzee Qamom off of opioids and onto medical marijuana.

Now you're gonna get her hooked on soshalizms.

Good.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funyuns or no deal.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Yes but what matters is what the police unions and private prisons think.


Dude, I like *inhales* disagree.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What surprises me is that there is a large contingent of "medical use ONLY" people out there.

The whole point of the medical use trope was to lower the societal barriers to general recreational use of marijuana. It was just a stepping stone to get marijuana decriminalized and eventually legalized.

That there are people who think there are medical uses that should be protected but not recreational use just goes to show how effective the medical marijuana campaigning was. It likely turned die hard anti-marijuana people into hesitant but somewhat accepting proponents (or at least not opponents) of some uses of the product.

Hopefully it's just a matter of time before those morons get led over to the recreational side as well.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only should it be legal, it should be mandatory.

/hi, I'm Denis Leary
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Wisconsin, the people want it and the Governor agrees. However, thanks to heavy gerrymanders, the state house and senate are controlled by the GOP, and they, for whatever reason, don't want it - so no legal weed for us.

It's amazing just how much those assholes manage to hold back our country.
 
Tomahawk513 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was just pricing out some flower to make into butter to make into edibles for 4/20 (actually next weekend, I got kids and a full time job, what can I say?). Surprised to find that for flower, Ohio and Michigan are about the same price. Usually MI is cheaper.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The smell shouldn't be .
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Yes but what matters is what the police unions and private prisons think.


And big pharma
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RottenEggs: The smell shouldn't be .


Says a guy named rotten eggs!
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: What surprises me is that there is a large contingent of "medical use ONLY" people out there.

The whole point of the medical use trope was to lower the societal barriers to general recreational use of marijuana. It was just a stepping stone to get marijuana decriminalized and eventually legalized.

That there are people who think there are medical uses that should be protected but not recreational use just goes to show how effective the medical marijuana campaigning was. It likely turned die hard anti-marijuana people into hesitant but somewhat accepting proponents (or at least not opponents) of some uses of the product.

Hopefully it's just a matter of time before those morons get led over to the recreational side as well.


I'm in favor of 100% legalization of most drugs and decriminalization of the rest (I'm not convinced fentanyl shouldn't be controlled for example).

But it isn't hypocritical or necessarily wrong for someone to acknowledge medical value of pot and still favor medical exceptions. I mean that logically, based on their assumptions about pot; they are still absolutely wrong.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: I don't smoke daily, but I do partake. I do drink daily, which causes me far more problems. Though I keep it separate from my vehicle and criminal record, there are hangovers, aggression, and very poor choices in sexual partners.

My point is that when I smoke, nothing bad happens. I'm on the couch watching old George Carlin specials. Eating whatever junk food is lying around. Listening to Pink Floyd on my awesome headphones, etc. About the worst thing about weed is the weight gain from all the Cheetos.

It needs to be legal. Everywhere. Certain restrictions should still apply (such as driving) but otherwise it's the most harmless thing out there. Also, if there were a legal store where I knew what I was buying, I'd probably stop drinking and start sparking up. Street weed is too unpredictable.


I have an anxiety disorder.  I'm on good meds and stable, but still have issues. But I am getting better, slowly but surely. Part of me would like to try a low dose of Marijuana to see if it would help me. But I can't with my job.

Stupid question: is the link between Marijuana and worsening mental health true or is that just propaganda?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prohibition voids free will. Religious people should not be forcing their ideas onto everyone against their will.
That's the opposite of freedom ladies and gentlemen.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the majority of people think it should be legal, why are we allowing the government to still put people in prison for it?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Here in Wisconsin, the people want it and the Governor agrees. However, thanks to heavy gerrymanders, the state house and senate are controlled by the GOP, and they, for whatever reason, don't want it - so no legal weed for us.

It's amazing just how much those assholes manage to hold back our country.


Give it time.  When states see their neighbors rake in that sweet, sweet tax money with no downside, the dominos will start to fall.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legal and recreational here in Alaska and there are some amazing strains of flower in some of these dispensaries.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Private_Citizen: Here in Wisconsin, the people want it and the Governor agrees. However, thanks to heavy gerrymanders, the state house and senate are controlled by the GOP, and they, for whatever reason, don't want it - so no legal weed for us.

It's amazing just how much those assholes manage to hold back our country.

Give it time.  When states see their neighbors rake in that sweet, sweet tax money with no downside, the dominos will start to fall.


And you know what would make things go faster?  If the feds made the first step.  Then states couldn't use the illegal at federal level excuse.  Now would be a perfect time to do that.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: If the majority of people think it should be legal, why are we allowing the government to still put people in prison for it?


because a majority of our representatives are still not in favor of it.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Private_Citizen: Here in Wisconsin, the people want it and the Governor agrees. However, thanks to heavy gerrymanders, the state house and senate are controlled by the GOP, and they, for whatever reason, don't want it - so no legal weed for us.

It's amazing just how much those assholes manage to hold back our country.

Give it time.  When states see their neighbors rake in that sweet, sweet tax money with no downside, the dominos will start to fall.


Our Governor was on Twitter the other day saying he's getting tired of meeting the Governors of Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota and having them all thank us for our tax dollars.

/The GOP here have made us an island of idiotic drought surrounded by green waters.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thank FSM we elected an administration that has long fought the good fight. Thank. FSM.

/trololo. no, i'm not the one trolling.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yes. it should be.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Here in Wisconsin, the people want it and the Governor agrees. However, thanks to heavy gerrymanders, the state house and senate are controlled by the GOP, and they, for whatever reason, don't want it - so no legal weed for us.

It's amazing just how much those assholes manage to hold back our country.


Drive south
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: The smell shouldn't be .


Username checks out.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cannabis legalization is a great example of just how our "representative" government is anything but.

Sure, not everything the people want they should automatically get. If the public overwhelmingly supported lynching, it'd still be horrendous to legalize it. But no such moral problems exist with cannabis. All arguments presented against legalizing it are either based on lies or irrational fear.
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: What surprises me is that there is a large contingent of "medical use ONLY" people out there.

The whole point of the medical use trope was to lower the societal barriers to general recreational use of marijuana. It was just a stepping stone to get marijuana decriminalized and eventually legalized.

That there are people who think there are medical uses that should be protected but not recreational use just goes to show how effective the medical marijuana campaigning was. It likely turned die hard anti-marijuana people into hesitant but somewhat accepting proponents (or at least not opponents) of some uses of the product.

Hopefully it's just a matter of time before those morons get led over to the recreational side as well.


And medical use only may not prevent you from being drug tested.

Federal legalization would likely take it off of most job related drug screenings.
 
wesmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Private_Citizen: Here in Wisconsin, the people want it and the Governor agrees. However, thanks to heavy gerrymanders, the state house and senate are controlled by the GOP, and they, for whatever reason, don't want it - so no legal weed for us.

It's amazing just how much those assholes manage to hold back our country.

Drive south


I've got my medical card here in Florida and I talk to my friends in Madison. They do drive down to Illinois but the prices are super high compared to here
 
Korzine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: The smell shouldn't be .


I'm good with legalization, but damn does it stink something fierce.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: What surprises me is that there is a large contingent of "medical use ONLY" people out there.

The whole point of the medical use trope was to lower the societal barriers to general recreational use of marijuana. It was just a stepping stone to get marijuana decriminalized and eventually legalized.

That there are people who think there are medical uses that should be protected but not recreational use just goes to show how effective the medical marijuana campaigning was. It likely turned die hard anti-marijuana people into hesitant but somewhat accepting proponents (or at least not opponents) of some uses of the product.

Hopefully it's just a matter of time before those morons get led over to the recreational side as well.


Cannabevets inconsolable
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Not only should it be legal, it should be mandatory.

/hi, I'm Denis Leary


Same
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: dickfreckle: I don't smoke daily, but I do partake. I do drink daily, which causes me far more problems. Though I keep it separate from my vehicle and criminal record, there are hangovers, aggression, and very poor choices in sexual partners.

My point is that when I smoke, nothing bad happens. I'm on the couch watching old George Carlin specials. Eating whatever junk food is lying around. Listening to Pink Floyd on my awesome headphones, etc. About the worst thing about weed is the weight gain from all the Cheetos.

It needs to be legal. Everywhere. Certain restrictions should still apply (such as driving) but otherwise it's the most harmless thing out there. Also, if there were a legal store where I knew what I was buying, I'd probably stop drinking and start sparking up. Street weed is too unpredictable.

I have an anxiety disorder.  I'm on good meds and stable, but still have issues. But I am getting better, slowly but surely. Part of me would like to try a low dose of Marijuana to see if it would help me. But I can't with my job.

Stupid question: is the link between Marijuana and worsening mental health true or is that just propaganda?


There are studies that show if you are already prone to schizophrenia it might make you worse.

If you have anxiety or depression it is a godsend.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cannabevets's lament

Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Private_Citizen: Here in Wisconsin, the people want it and the Governor agrees. However, thanks to heavy gerrymanders, the state house and senate are controlled by the GOP, and they, for whatever reason, don't want it - so no legal weed for us.

It's amazing just how much those assholes manage to hold back our country.

Give it time.  When states see their neighbors rake in that sweet, sweet tax money with no downside, the dominos will start to fall.


Hey the border states are hoovering up all that sweet sweet civil asset forfeiture money from those smuggling dope back into their states. They are doing fine
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Private_Citizen: Here in Wisconsin, the people want it and the Governor agrees. However, thanks to heavy gerrymanders, the state house and senate are controlled by the GOP, and they, for whatever reason, don't want it - so no legal weed for us.

It's amazing just how much those assholes manage to hold back our country.

Give it time.  When states see their neighbors rake in that sweet, sweet tax money with no downside, the dominos will start to fall.


Based on that, I hope Texas never legalizes it. We need that sweet revenue that pot tourists  will bring to NM.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Counterpoint in the form of a prediction in this piece from a guy who is both a law professor and professor of psychiatry:

https://eastbayexpress.com/up-in-smok​e​/

"Cannabis is getting legalized on very big promises it will raise tax revenue, make society more equitable, and cure lots of diseases. I think we're in a period of extremely low criticism of cannabis as an unvarnished good. It will probably stay that way for maybe five years or so. And then particularly left wing people will realize the cannabis industry is run by very rich people, not by gentle hippies from the 60s. It's guys in business suits and women with MBAs who want to maximize profit, increase addiction, just like tobacco. Right now, people are naïve about it and will be sorry later."

I hope he's right; if he is, I guess I'm ahead of the curve.

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The whole point of the medical use trope was to lower the societal barriers to general recreational use of marijuana. It was just a stepping stone to get marijuana decriminalized and eventually legalized.


Do you mean to tell me that the idea that weed is medicine is mostly BS?  I can't believe it!

On the same subject, have a look at the piece I just l just linked.  One quote from the same professor: "You can make claims about cannabis that would make you lose your physician's license if you made them about any other medication."
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 4seasons85!: dickfreckle: I don't smoke daily, but I do partake. I do drink daily, which causes me far more problems. Though I keep it separate from my vehicle and criminal record, there are hangovers, aggression, and very poor choices in sexual partners.

My point is that when I smoke, nothing bad happens. I'm on the couch watching old George Carlin specials. Eating whatever junk food is lying around. Listening to Pink Floyd on my awesome headphones, etc. About the worst thing about weed is the weight gain from all the Cheetos.

It needs to be legal. Everywhere. Certain restrictions should still apply (such as driving) but otherwise it's the most harmless thing out there. Also, if there were a legal store where I knew what I was buying, I'd probably stop drinking and start sparking up. Street weed is too unpredictable.

I have an anxiety disorder.  I'm on good meds and stable, but still have issues. But I am getting better, slowly but surely. Part of me would like to try a low dose of Marijuana to see if it would help me. But I can't with my job.

Stupid question: is the link between Marijuana and worsening mental health true or is that just propaganda?

There are studies that show if you are already prone to schizophrenia it might make you worse.

If you have anxiety or depression it is a godsend.


That would be nice to try it. Unfortunately I can't. I think even if they legalized it I wouldn't be able to keep my job and take some.
 
