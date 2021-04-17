 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   If you live in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, or Denver, you may not have enough fresh water by the end of summer. Get outdoors now and enjoy the fresh air because it's gonna be burning in a month   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Colorado River, upper Colorado River basin, headwaters of the Colorado River, Lake Powell inflows, Lake Powell, beginning of April, Hydrology, southern portion of the upper basin  
•       •       •

8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Duh, it's in the name, SALT Lake City.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People from Kansas think it's a damn utopia and end up moving there.

Jokes on them I guess?
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not if the forests are properly raked, and you don't let all that fresh water in the revers spill into the ocean.  Geez, an expert has already told you this.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe anyone thought settling the desert was a good idea. Oh, well.

We've got room for all of you around the Great Lakes.

greatlakesecho.orgView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IDisME: Not if the forests are properly raked, and you don't let all that fresh water in the revers spill into the ocean.  Geez, an expert has already told you this.


*rivers
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NW Oregon issued a red-flag fire warning yesterday because of ridiculously dry conditions and high winds. I think this is the first time I've seen a warning like that in April. I have a bad feeling about this summer.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get that we're all supposed to be focused/mad at the dickheads watering their lawns, but any article about west coast water shortages that don't lead with the word "Nestle" are being disingenuous, I feel.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come move to my crap-bag little southern town. We just got rid of a Confederate monument and we gots plenty o' fresh water. (Oh, wait, you need good schools, too??)
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If theyre smart, west coast states will pump a lot of that infrastructure cash into desalinization tech.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right now, in a Denver suburb, there's an absolute farkload of snow on everything.

Imma take TWO hot showers today.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but everyone in LA drinks bottled mineral water so no big deal.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good thing climate change is a myth.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: I can't believe anyone thought settling the desert was a good idea. Oh, well.

We've got room for all of you around the Great Lakes.

[greatlakesecho.org image 850x609]


When English-speaking people began settling in the western portion of the USA, they were unaware that the western portion was experiencing an abnormally wet era. It was only after the west was settled did climate scientists learn that the west is historically a very dry place.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's gonna be a busy fire season.

If your personal situation allows, please consider donating time or money to the American Red Cross
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: good thing climate change is a myth.


Actually, the climate in the western USA is reverting back to the way it was before English-speaking people started settling there.
 
DethZero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: Right now, in a Denver suburb, there's an absolute farkload of snow on everything.

Imma take TWO hot showers today.


Denver April means that farkload of snow is going to melt next day.  We just need to get people to stop watering their damn lawns everyday and we should be good.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: If theyre smart, west coast states will pump a lot of that infrastructure cash into desalinization tech.


Problem with desal is it has a lot of nasty byproducts.

Also there is a finite amount of water on the planet.
Not many icy asteroids crash here anymore.
Water that gets drained from the sea to make potable water only has a small percentage that ends up back in the sea.

The earth's marine ecosystem is already stressed hard.

Intelligent use of the fresh water we have is a better solution, problem is that requires intelligent humans.
 
gimlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuclear power and desalination plants are the future.

Color the salt byproduct blue, call it Appalachian and sell it at a premium.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Colorado River Basin's snowpack season earns low grades..."

Should have studied harder.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DethZero: gonegirl: Right now, in a Denver suburb, there's an absolute farkload of snow on everything.

Imma take TWO hot showers today.

Denver April means that farkload of snow is going to melt next day.  We just need to get people to stop watering their damn lawns everyday and we should be good.


During the last blizzard, I had a friend living in North Dakota worriedly text me to ask if I was okay, with all the snow.

Lady, your concern is adorable, but Colorado snow isn't like North Dakota snow. I'll be in flipflops in two days.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: If theyre smart, west coast states will pump a lot of that infrastructure cash into desalinization tech.


They're not. It will be wasted on stupid shiat.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: If theyre smart, west coast states will pump a lot of that infrastructure cash into desalinization tech.


The truth of the matter (and I work in the water industry): there is no magic bullet and no new large source of fresh water to tap anymore. We are not getting mythical pipelines from the Great Lakes or desal plants that are cheap and affordable and power neutral. 

We are maxing out our finite resources. VP Harris announced that the US would wage wars for water so maybe we will get a little form taking it from other regions but if we are at that point we are already screwed.

A man made disaster a century in the making and all the Cassandra's were ignored.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If global warming is real then explain why there's still ice in my freezer.

Checkmate, liberals
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DethZero: gonegirl: Right now, in a Denver suburb, there's an absolute farkload of snow on everything.

Imma take TWO hot showers today.

Denver April means that farkload of snow is going to melt next day.  We just need to get people to stop watering their damn lawns everyday and we should be good.


Salt Lake, too. At least it hasn't been a hot spring. Not only do we need enough snow to create the snowpack, it can't melt too early or it all runs off. But we've already had 3 times where it was 80 one day and snow a day or two later, only to be back to sunny 2 days after that. Gotta love Spring, it keeps things interesting.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: I can't believe anyone thought settling the desert was a good idea. Oh, well.

We've got room for all of you around the Great Lakes.

[greatlakesecho.org image 850x609]


You should Google up the exciting plans to build a pipeline from the Great Lakes to Phoenix sometime.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
LA? Doesn't its water come mostly from the Sierra Nevada? Quick read of the linked piece and I only saw it talk about snowpack in the Colorado River watershed.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: Alebak: If theyre smart, west coast states will pump a lot of that infrastructure cash into desalinization tech.

Problem with desal is it has a lot of nasty byproducts.

Also there is a finite amount of water on the planet.
Not many icy asteroids crash here anymore.
Water that gets drained from the sea to make potable water only has a small percentage that ends up back in the sea.

The earth's marine ecosystem is already stressed hard.

Intelligent use of the fresh water we have is a better solution, problem is that requires intelligent humans.


If people would just stop eating meat then we could use all the animals to make yarn and use the yarn to make fabric and the fabric to make a huge rug and then we can sweep the effluent from desalinization plants under it.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Right now, in a Denver suburb, there's an absolute farkload of snow on everything.

Imma take TWO hot showers today.


Haven't lived here long have ya?
 
hogans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dodo David: When English-speaking people began settling in the western portion of the USA, they were unaware that the western portion was experiencing an abnormally wet era. It was only after the west was settled did climate scientists learn that the west is historically a very dry place.


...for varying definitions of "dry," sure...
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DethZero: gonegirl: Right now, in a Denver suburb, there's an absolute farkload of snow on everything.

Imma take TWO hot showers today.

Denver April means that farkload of snow is going to melt next day.  We just need to get people to stop watering their damn lawns everyday and we should be good.


Tax water use.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gonegirl: DethZero: gonegirl: Right now, in a Denver suburb, there's an absolute farkload of snow on everything.

Imma take TWO hot showers today.

Denver April means that farkload of snow is going to melt next day.  We just need to get people to stop watering their damn lawns everyday and we should be good.

During the last blizzard, I had a friend living in North Dakota worriedly text me to ask if I was okay, with all the snow.

Lady, your concern is adorable, but Colorado snow isn't like North Dakota snow. I'll be in flipflops in two days.


While I'm spamming the thread.

The suburbs should be allowed to choke on their own inefficiency.
 
powhound
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Salt Lake, too. At least it hasn't been a hot spring. Not only do we need enough snow to create the snowpack, it can't melt too early or it all runs off. But we've already had 3 times where it was 80 one day and snow a day or two later, only to be back to sunny 2 days after that. Gotta love Spring, it keeps things interesting.


Hey. We just got like 3 days of rain. Drought problem is solved!

/s

They really ought to be providing incentives to get rid of grass and xeriscape.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: gonegirl: Right now, in a Denver suburb, there's an absolute farkload of snow on everything.

Imma take TWO hot showers today.

Haven't lived here long have ya?


. . . fifteen years at irregular intervals, I'd say.
 
zjoik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: Alebak: If theyre smart, west coast states will pump a lot of that infrastructure cash into desalinization tech.

Problem with desal is it has a lot of nasty byproducts.

Also there is a finite amount of water on the planet.
Not many icy asteroids crash here anymore.
Water that gets drained from the sea to make potable water only has a small percentage that ends up back in the sea.

The earth's marine ecosystem is already stressed hard.

Intelligent use of the fresh water we have is a better solution, problem is that requires intelligent humans.


There's some structure for a desal in Santa Barbara iirc.

Another piece of the problem is how do you pipe the stuff back uphill cheaply.  oceans tens to be sea level.
 
inner ted
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You mean that a week plus of near 80 and bright blue sky is abnormal here in Portland in April

We have a new season now: smoke season
 
parasol
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: NW Oregon issued a red-flag fire warning yesterday because of ridiculously dry conditions and high winds. I think this is the first time I've seen a warning like that in April. I have a bad feeling about this summer.


I do, too.

Our Spring has been very dry and that typically means a more active Hurricane season.

I worry we're going to get our fair share of water and then some while the West scorches.

I hate when that happens.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looks like it's time to direct even more of the Colorado River over to the Eastern Slope. Tough shiat, Arizona.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: LA? Doesn't its water come mostly from the Sierra Nevada? Quick read of the linked piece and I only saw it talk about snowpack in the Colorado River watershed.


I lived in Bishop for a year in the 1980's. The Sierra looked like the Swiss Alps back then. During the lockdown, I decided to Google street view around town to see what it looked like now. What I really noticed was there wasn't very much snow at all on those mountains that used to be covered all year...it kind of broke my heart.
 
parasol
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

powhound: Mikey1969: Salt Lake, too. At least it hasn't been a hot spring. Not only do we need enough snow to create the snowpack, it can't melt too early or it all runs off. But we've already had 3 times where it was 80 one day and snow a day or two later, only to be back to sunny 2 days after that. Gotta love Spring, it keeps things interesting.

Hey. We just got like 3 days of rain. Drought problem is solved!

/s

They really ought to be providing incentives to get rid of grass and xeriscape.


rain barrels are a cheap and easy weekend project that come in handy now and then

grass lawns are foolish and so are the fines some towns here levy for having brown grass

"draught? who cares! crank up that sprinkler system or else!"
 
wademh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: Alebak: If theyre smart, west coast states will pump a lot of that infrastructure cash into desalinization tech.

Problem with desal is it has a lot of nasty byproducts.

Also there is a finite amount of water on the planet.
Not many icy asteroids crash here anymore.
Water that gets drained from the sea to make potable water only has a small percentage that ends up back in the sea.

The earth's marine ecosystem is already stressed hard.

Intelligent use of the fresh water we have is a better solution, problem is that requires intelligent humans.


Citation Needed

There are 4 major fates. Transpiration --- basically evaporation via plants, straight up evaporation, ground water, flows to the sea. Water that goes into ground water can be held there for some time but we're pumping out ground water way faster than it's going in and that mostly goes to evaporation/transpiration.

We're not boing to deplete the oceans via desal.  Done on a very aggressive scale, we may wind up creating some mildly high salinity zones where we exhaust enriched saline but that is something that we can probably safely manage by piping it about a mile out into currents.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hogans: Dodo David: When English-speaking people began settling in the western portion of the USA, they were unaware that the western portion was experiencing an abnormally wet era. It was only after the west was settled did climate scientists learn that the west is historically a very dry place.

...for varying definitions of "dry," sure...


"Less wet".
 
taintbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I live in an area of Salt Lake City that does not meter water
I live in a desert valley and can use as much water as I like for $20 a month
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Yeah but everyone in LA drinks bottled mineral water so no big deal.


drink it? I thought they showered in it.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Looks like it's time to direct even more of the Colorado River over to the Eastern Slope. Tough shiat, Arizona.


It isn't Arizona you are gonna have to contend with. It's California.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meh.  Atlanta and most of GA is always at drought level.  We survive, in spite of government policies that exacerbate the problem.  Every single time a water issue pops up, it doesn't matter whose region it's in, the government (state, county, city, probably even the Feds by now) all shrug and do the least effective patch possible and leave it for someone else to fix in the next administration.

At least out west, there are a few responsible adults trying to address the issue.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zjoik: Muzzleloader: Alebak: If theyre smart, west coast states will pump a lot of that infrastructure cash into desalinization tech.

Problem with desal is it has a lot of nasty byproducts.

Also there is a finite amount of water on the planet.
Not many icy asteroids crash here anymore.
Water that gets drained from the sea to make potable water only has a small percentage that ends up back in the sea.

The earth's marine ecosystem is already stressed hard.

Intelligent use of the fresh water we have is a better solution, problem is that requires intelligent humans.

There's some structure for a desal in Santa Barbara iirc.

Another piece of the problem is how do you pipe the stuff back uphill cheaply.  oceans tens to be sea level.


Oh man.  Wait until you hear that about these things called wells.

Honestly, I don't think the piping it uphill part is a problem at all.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: Alebak: If theyre smart, west coast states will pump a lot of that infrastructure cash into desalinization tech.

Problem with desal is it has a lot of nasty byproducts.

Also there is a finite amount of water on the planet.
Not many icy asteroids crash here anymore.
Water that gets drained from the sea to make potable water only has a small percentage that ends up back in the sea.


Do what now?
 
The Darkest Timeline [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: People from Kansas think it's a damn utopia and end up moving there.

Jokes on them I guess?


Not when the alternative is living in farking Wichita.
 
powhound
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

taintbaggins: I live in an area of Salt Lake City that does not meter water
I live in a desert valley and can use as much water as I like for $20 a month


I'm pretty sure that Murray charges a premium if over a certain amount. At least go after the people who love their grass. I quit watering our grass years ago. One of these days I'll get it xeriscaped. I only water flowers to make the bees and butterflies happy and some veggies.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.