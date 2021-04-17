 Skip to content
 
(Newschannel 9)   Man shot while walking on water   (newschannel9.com) divider line
X-Geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He should be fine in about 3 days.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jesus.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But was he waiting for the bus to New Orleans all day? This is crucial information
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Huh, usually they just crucify you for things like that.
 
