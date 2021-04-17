 Skip to content
BizarreMan
1 hour ago  
The insane thing is that the US has over 1/6 of the cases of the overall cases.
 
FlashHarry
1 hour ago  
The US: 4% of the global population, 19% of global covid deaths.

USA! USA! USA!
 
Mister Buttons
10 minutes ago  
I bet patient zero feels like a real dick about now.
 
BafflerMeal
8 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I bet patient zero feels like a real dick about now.


They probably feel squishy.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
8 minutes ago  
Man, those hoaxers are really putting their all into this. Must be a hell of a lot of effort.
 
Smoking GNU
7 minutes ago  
Totally just like the flu, nothing to worry about, precautions are stupid, masks kill, WHERE'S MY HAIRCUT!

/s
 
Tyrone Slothrop
6 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: The insane thing is that the US has over 1/6 of the cases of the overall cases.


Thank you, Donald Trump, Republicans, and the 10 million more* people who saw this and said "yeah, I want more of it".

*Than in 2016.
 
Leader O'Cola
5 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: The US: 4% of the global population, 19% of global covid deaths.

USA! USA! USA!


About the same as our oil use.
 
ChrisDe
4 minutes ago  
I got myself one of those Frank accounts and am starting the rumor that the virus is spread by pillows.
 
Laobaojun
4 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: The insane thing is that the US has over 1/6 of the cases of the overall cases.


FlashHarry: The US: 4% of the global population, 19% of global covid deaths.

USA! USA! USA!


Doesn't help that India's and China's reported numbers seem very not quite right.
 
GrinzGrimly
3 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I bet patient zero feels like a real dick about now.


Yeah, I'll be the other guys down at the lab give him shiat about it constantly.
 
dukeblue219
2 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: The US: 4% of the global population, 19% of global covid deaths.

USA! USA! USA!


Yeah, sure.

Maybe China is telling the truth and they just beat covid early, but I don't believe Russia, Iran, North Korea, and on and on for a minute.

There could be millions of unreported COVID deaths out there.
 
Gubbo
less than a minute ago  

Laobaojun: BizarreMan: The insane thing is that the US has over 1/6 of the cases of the overall cases.

FlashHarry: The US: 4% of the global population, 19% of global covid deaths.

USA! USA! USA!

Doesn't help that India's and China's reported numbers seem very not quite right.


By the same token. I don't believe the american numbers.

Looking at you florida.
 
dukeblue219
less than a minute ago  

ChrisDe: I got myself one of those Frank accounts and am starting the rumor that the virus is spread by pillows.


I heard that most people who test positive for COVID have used a pillow within the last 12 hours. Coincidence?
 
