(NBC News) And now we are facing a surplus of vaccine because reasons
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's okay.  Presuming that the remaining shelf-life is readily enough calculated, unused doses could be used to increase American goodwill by providing them to other countries. Start easily enough with Latin America and work our way around the world from there.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Give it to Canada and Mexico if they don't want it.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got my second dose Pfizer shot this past Wednesday, and the appointments are still getting scooped up as soon as the local health department posts them. Then again, I live in a "blue" city where people actually understand science and our local politicos have been pushing education and vaccination for months. Our more rural neighbors, however... oh boy. They are still in the "masks bad, covid democratic hoax" mode.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid people. That's the reason.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Desperate huh? How much will you pay me to take one, then?
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: I got my second dose Pfizer shot this past Wednesday, and the appointments are still getting scooped up as soon as the local health department posts them. Then again, I live in a "blue" city where people actually understand science and our local politicos have been pushing education and vaccination for months. Our more rural neighbors, however... oh boy. They are still in the "masks bad, covid democratic hoax" mode.


I live in a bright red area and the local appointments for vaccines are still booked solid. Honestly, I think it's just the compounding of layers getting it to the administrators of the vaccine that's making it so damned hard. Hell, there's 3 CVS's here and only one is giving the vaccine. There's 6 more 20-25 mins away and none of them are either.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkin republicans.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Desperate huh? How much will you pay me to take one, then?


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: That's okay.  Presuming that the remaining shelf-life is readily enough calculated, unused doses could be used to increase American goodwill by providing them to other countries. Start easily enough with Latin America and work our way around the world from there.


How about sending them to States were people are sane?  Oregon has been consistently under-allocated by 10-15% and demand is still very strong here.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat.

This household still hasn't had it's second dose.

Our son, who is boot camp, reports that they are told their vaccinations will start "soon."

At work, we are still helping people, especially the elderly, find access to the vaccine. People get up at 5:30 am to be among the first to register for an appointment when new ones are posted between 6:00 and 6:30 am. There might be "excess" vaccines in wealthier communities who were favored over less wealthy communities when it was first distributed, but there is not a glut of vaccine.

When there is a glut of vaccine in this nation, there will be plenty of people in need in Mexico, Central and South America, Africa, and various regions of Asia and Eastern Europe. If we don't help the entire world get vaccinated, we may as well not have bothered at all because a virus doesn't give a damn about  a border.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many people are treating like the new Iphone, letting other people jump on it first work out the kinks then they will get it.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3rd World shiathole with a few luxury trimmings.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: That's okay.  Presuming that the remaining shelf-life is readily enough calculated, unused doses could be used to increase American goodwill by providing them to other countries. Start easily enough with Latin America and work our way around the world from there.


Or to the states where it's still hard to get an appointment. Cut off shipments to states that don't want it and send it here instead.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All your smartest friends have recently received their 2nd shot or have it scheduled.
 
keldaria
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Desperate huh? How much will you pay me to take one, then?


How about 1 Kristy Kreme donut a day for the rest of the year? Just show your vaccination card at any location and they'll get you one.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Our household is all 1 shot in with the second out about 2 weeks. They just opened up availability to our group, so we couldn't grab it earlier or we would have.

If we really do end up with extra due to vaccine hesitancy, I agree with everyone upthread who suggested giving them to other countries. It's an easy way to score some goodwill.

And the USA can use some global goodwill.
 
keldaria
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

keldaria: MythDragon: Desperate huh? How much will you pay me to take one, then?

How about 1 Kristy Kreme donut a day for the rest of the year? Just show your vaccination card at any location and they'll get you one.


Krispy... farking autocorrect
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bowen: TWX: That's okay.  Presuming that the remaining shelf-life is readily enough calculated, unused doses could be used to increase American goodwill by providing them to other countries. Start easily enough with Latin America and work our way around the world from there.

Or to the states where it's still hard to get an appointment. Cut off shipments to states that don't want it and send it here instead.


They just opened it to everyone here.  Luckily, the state's system seems to be running pretty smoothly getting people appointments.  I registered my daughter (general pop), and she got a text the next day with an appointment 5 days out at a mass site. Pretty easy.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I live in a red part of a purple state and vaccines appointments are getting scooped up. I was scheduled for my second one on Monday but they called me on Thursday because they had a couple of doses left and didn't want to waste any.

We may be red but it is one of the wealthier counties in the state with high education so our reds are more "tax breaks and racism" than they are against science.
 
Shiboleth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Small Red states are almost experiencing excess vaccines.

There, I fixed it for you.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Many people are treating like the new Iphone, letting other people jump on it first work out the kinks then they will get it.


Not even work out the kinks, just avoid the line wrapped around the block.  I've said this since vaccinations started... Make it as easy to get as possible.  What we did was make it difficult with states, counties, and cities setting their own rules.  And then we shamed anyone who "cut the line".  The media ran stories about how hard it is to get the vaccine.  So instead of fighting the crowds, people are just waiting until they can just walk down to Walgreens without all the bullshiat.
 
jake3988
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TWX: That's okay.  Presuming that the remaining shelf-life is readily enough calculated, unused doses could be used to increase American goodwill by providing them to other countries. Start easily enough with Latin America and work our way around the world from there.


200 million doses have been given, it's inevitable that eventually surplus would outstrip demand.  We ordered like a billion total doses.

Of the few people who actually travel internationally every year, a large number of them go to Canada or Mexico.  So get them vaccinated next.  Don't want it to drag over the border easily.

A lot of Latin American countries are pretty corrupt.  If you want to go there after Canada/Mexico... it would need to be done very carefully.  Preferably with a group of civilians administering it (ala Doctors without Borders) and not [directly] the government.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Winterlight: I got my second dose Pfizer shot this past Wednesday, and the appointments are still getting scooped up as soon as the local health department posts them. Then again, I live in a "blue" city where people actually understand science and our local politicos have been pushing education and vaccination for months. Our more rural neighbors, however... oh boy. They are still in the "masks bad, covid democratic hoax" mode.


heh. I'm using a temp agency to find a receptionist for my office.  The person I'm working with said she found a candidate.  I told her "I'd like to set up an interview with this person.  Of course, we will wear masks and sit six feet apart during the interview. I've also been vaccinated". The person (who is the owner of the company) said, "oh.  We don't have a policy of masks. We haven't worn masks around the office for over a year, and no one has gotten sick.  A few of my employees tested themselves out of precaution, and no one tested positive".
After that, the conversation devolved into nonsense about this potential candidate moving to Florida from Connecticut because of the "political climate up north". Then the owner told me the candidate is from Ecuador, but you would never know it because her English is perfect.
Needless to say, I ended that business relationship immediately.  Just keep your political beliefs to yourself for Christ's sake.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

keldaria: keldaria: MythDragon: Desperate huh? How much will you pay me to take one, then?

How about 1 Kristy Kreme donut a day for the rest of the year? Just show your vaccination card at any location and they'll get you one.

Krispy... farking autocorrect


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size

You had it right the 1st time. That is a Commemorative for this guy's contributions to the donuts industry.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

catmandu: I live in a red part of a purple state and vaccines appointments are getting scooped up. I was scheduled for my second one on Monday but they called me on Thursday because they had a couple of doses left and didn't want to waste any.

We may be red but it is one of the wealthier counties in the state with high education so our reds are more "tax breaks and racism" than they are against science.


We live in the same area, and you're spot on.

Csb/
Went for my first shot at the local hospital, and they were running a huge line through. One crusty old dude was quite salty about the whole thing (ultra entitled) and he was irritated that his appointment was at 12:30, and they weren't leading him to the front of the line and kissing his ass. He walked out of line at 12:30 on the dot biatching to the staff that when he makes an appointment, he expects it to be kept!
I had the same 12:30 (it was a group time slot), and even after the 15 minute wait I was out of there by 12:50. I honestly believe he didn't want the shot and was just looking for an excuse to rant and leave.
End CSB
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

keldaria: MythDragon: Desperate huh? How much will you pay me to take one, then?

How about 1 Kristy Kreme donut a day for the rest of the year? Just show your vaccination card at any location and they'll get you one.


Diabeetus.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: keldaria: keldaria: MythDragon: Desperate huh? How much will you pay me to take one, then?

How about 1 Kristy Kreme donut a day for the rest of the year? Just show your vaccination card at any location and they'll get you one.

Krispy... farking autocorrect

[gannett-cdn.com image 660x372]
You had it right the 1st time. That is a Commemorative for this guy's contributions to the donuts industry.


Chris Christie got vaccinated 6 times so he could get 6 donuts per day.  It must be true.  I heard it on the Internet.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: WillofJ2: Many people are treating like the new Iphone, letting other people jump on it first work out the kinks then they will get it.

Not even work out the kinks, just avoid the line wrapped around the block.  I've said this since vaccinations started... Make it as easy to get as possible.  What we did was make it difficult with states, counties, and cities setting their own rules.  And then we shamed anyone who "cut the line".  The media ran stories about how hard it is to get the vaccine.  So instead of fighting the crowds, people are just waiting until they can just walk down to Walgreens without all the bullshiat.


I know two people who put off getting their shot a couple of weeks because of the lines.

The wait for my first one wasn't terrible, but it felt like I was on an assembly line for the second. I was constantly moving forward to the next station until I was out the door. They really have a good system down.

/very red area
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
put less of a focus on advance registration - open up sites to walk-ins and have mobile vaccine clinics. Yes, you run the risk of people not getting their second dose, but the first dose is what....80% effective? that might be enough for people in lower-risk categories.

this is most needed in disadvantaged neighborhoods where internet accessibility is poor.
 
munko
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I blame Trump.  Stupid last POTUS ordered too much.  Warp speed my ass.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Getting my second shot in two hours.  I know I still have to be vigilant but it will be nice to ease off on some of the anxiety.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Send them to Washington State. We just opened up or anyone 16 and older and I can't find vaccine appointments anywhere.
 
jake3988
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: WillofJ2: Many people are treating like the new Iphone, letting other people jump on it first work out the kinks then they will get it.

Not even work out the kinks, just avoid the line wrapped around the block.  I've said this since vaccinations started... Make it as easy to get as possible.  What we did was make it difficult with states, counties, and cities setting their own rules.  And then we shamed anyone who "cut the line".  The media ran stories about how hard it is to get the vaccine.  So instead of fighting the crowds, people are just waiting until they can just walk down to Walgreens without all the bullshiat.


You can already do that.

Although, ironically, it's the fact that there's SO MANY PLACES to get it that's the problem.

Instead of 1 or 2 mass vaccination sites, so you have one place you need to go to find an appointment, you have 30000 tiny ones.  So you have to find out every single place that's offering it and go from website to website (or find out about things like vaccine spotter, which is what I used) hoping to snag an appointment.  Most of those websites range from bad to awful.

If you mean without an appointment, that's NEVER going to happen, at least not with the mRNA versions.  They need to keep those at like -100C.  Very very very very very very very few places have the capability to do that.  There's only a couple centralized places that have those kinds of refrigeration which means you need to know the number of people that are going to get the vaccine so you know how many doses to get and send to each location.

Unless you want to end up with thousands of wasted doses every day... getting those vaccines without an appointment will NEVER happen (aside from leftover doses at the end of the day from no-shows).

Most people were hoping that long-term it was hoped that the ANZ (or JNJ) ones would be the ones to take over which would allow what you're asking for but thanks to anti-UK propaganda that's been smearing them from the start (I don't necessarily blame them for the uk brexit hate, but we're talking about life-saving medicine here.  Grow up people) that's unlikely to happen now.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TWX: That's okay.  Presuming that the remaining shelf-life is readily enough calculated, unused doses could be used to increase American goodwill by providing them to other countries. Start easily enough with Latin America and work our way around the world from there.


True but India needs help more than anyone right now, the biggest disaster of the Covid era is brewing there right now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Winterlight: I got my second dose Pfizer shot this past Wednesday, and the appointments are still getting scooped up as soon as the local health department posts them. Then again, I live in a "blue" city where people actually understand science and our local politicos have been pushing education and vaccination for months. Our more rural neighbors, however... oh boy. They are still in the "masks bad, covid democratic hoax" mode.

heh. I'm using a temp agency to find a receptionist for my office.  The person I'm working with said she found a candidate.  I told her "I'd like to set up an interview with this person.  Of course, we will wear masks and sit six feet apart during the interview. I've also been vaccinated". The person (who is the owner of the company) said, "oh.  We don't have a policy of masks. We haven't worn masks around the office for over a year, and no one has gotten sick.  A few of my employees tested themselves out of precaution, and no one tested positive".
After that, the conversation devolved into nonsense about this potential candidate moving to Florida from Connecticut because of the "political climate up north". Then the owner told me the candidate is from Ecuador, but you would never know it because her English is perfect.
Needless to say, I ended that business relationship immediately.  Just keep your political beliefs to yourself for Christ's sake.


Or out your political beliefs quick so other people can keep a veritable Typhoid Mary out of their offices.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

natazha: TWX: That's okay.  Presuming that the remaining shelf-life is readily enough calculated, unused doses could be used to increase American goodwill by providing them to other countries. Start easily enough with Latin America and work our way around the world from there.

How about sending them to States were people are sane?  Oregon has been consistently under-allocated by 10-15% and demand is still very strong here.


NPR is reporting that Oregon has given out 78% of its allocated doses 2,501,531 shots administered with 3,192,025 allocated.

New Hampshire is pedal-to-the-metal for shots administered, 99% of shots administered 1,075,608 shots, 1,082,445 allocated. They may also have a much better reporting system than other states, hard to tell. Wisconsin is next best, having given out 89% of its shots.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One of my friends has been putting it off because he as some odd clotting disorder, I don't think anyone can convince him to get it now.

Oddly most of the people I know that have not got it and not even considering it right now are health care workers.  And it's definitely not a red over blue thing
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: TWX: That's okay.  Presuming that the remaining shelf-life is readily enough calculated, unused doses could be used to increase American goodwill by providing them to other countries. Start easily enough with Latin America and work our way around the world from there.

True but India needs help more than anyone right now, the biggest disaster of the Covid era is brewing there right now.

[Fark user image image 525x280]


Brazil is a hot mess, too. It has also been breeding nasty variants.
 
Corvus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And we are not remotely close to herd immunity and moving into another spike.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And one of those reasons is because many states have turned distribution into a complete clusterfark due to lack of planning and constantly-shifting priority groups. Many people have temporarily given up due to the frustration of trying to get good information about their eligibility and vaccine availability.

It's really too bad they didn't have something like a year or so to figure out how they were going to do it.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We're not quite there in my home county yet, and we're the best in the state at about 47% of residents getting at least one dose.

Source
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think the deluge of reporting on vaccine hesitancy was/is idiotic.  As many have mentioned already, much of that hesitancy isn't die-hard anti-vaxxers, but people who are wary of anything whose long-term effects (or even medium-term effects) are by definition unknown, though less so by each passing day.  As more of their family and friends get vaccinated and are doing fine, they will become increasingly confident.  That's a good process, and there's no reason to shame those people for being cautious but open to being convinced.  The comparison to waiting until the bugs are worked out before buying a brand-new tech device seems apt, and depending on your age and risk factors, the cost-benefit analysis for each person will vary.  Again, that's not a bad thing.

For my own part, I live in an area where I still can't sign up for an appointment (and have to buy my own beer and doughnuts).  I take that to mean that people with greater need and greater risk of infection are getting their shots first, and by the time my turn comes, I'll already be safer by virtue of the current high demand being satisfied.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: All your smartest friends have recently received their 2nd shot or have it scheduled.


Yep!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tbe main problem now procrastinator crowd. The same people who intend to get a flu shot every year, but never get around to it because they are "too busy'.

/wife is one of those.
//I signed her up and taking her for her second shot in an hour.
///she's still coming up with excuses
////Costco is open all damn day!
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

keldaria: MythDragon: Desperate huh? How much will you pay me to take one, then?

How about 1 Kristy Kreme donut a day for the rest of the year? Just show your vaccination card at any location and they'll get you one.


I am gonna have to get a look at Kristy before I commit to this.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Tbe main problem now procrastinator crowd. The same people who intend to get a flu shot every year, but never get around to it because they are "too busy'.

/wife is one of those.
//I signed her up and taking her for her second shot in an hour.
///she's still coming up with excuses
////Costco is open all damn day!


So the billions in countries where they won't ever receive an mrna vaccine aren't a problem?
 
Daer21
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lab Monkey: I think the deluge of reporting on vaccine hesitancy was/is idiotic.  As many have mentioned already, much of that hesitancy isn't die-hard anti-vaxxers, but people who are wary of anything whose long-term effects (or even medium-term effects) are by definition unknown, though less so by each passing day.  As more of their family and friends get vaccinated and are doing fine, they will become increasingly confident.  That's a good process, and there's no reason to shame those people for being cautious but open to being convinced.  The comparison to waiting until the bugs are worked out before buying a brand-new tech device seems apt, and depending on your age and risk factors, the cost-benefit analysis for each person will vary.  Again, that's not a bad thing.

For my own part, I live in an area where I still can't sign up for an appointment (and have to buy my own beer and doughnuts).  I take that to mean that people with greater need and greater risk of infection are getting their shots first, and by the time my turn comes, I'll already be safer by virtue of the current high demand being satisfied.


I'll second this as someone who was in the J&J vaccine trial and lives in an area where BIPOC is the plurality. Most people can be convinced, but not by some white guy from the government, even if it is Anthony Faucci (who happens to be my wife's family friend).
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Send them to Washington State. We just opened up or anyone 16 and older and I can't find vaccine appointments anywhere.


If you're within a reasonable drive to Longview, try there. Seems like half of Portland has been going up there over the last few weeks, and providers still seem to have lots of appointments available.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Since I had COVID in late February it is recommended I wait until the end of May or June to get it. I still plan on getting it.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

keldaria: keldaria: MythDragon: Desperate huh? How much will you pay me to take one, then?

How about 1 Kristy Kreme donut a day for the rest of the year? Just show your vaccination card at any location and they'll get you one.

Krispy... farking autocorrect


Kristy Kreme, huh?  I've seen her videos.
 
