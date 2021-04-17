 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Good to know our brave officers are fearlessly patrolling Pornhub to keep us safe (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, about 10yrs ago my buddy showed me an email he got from his mother in law... she sent him a link for one of those "Ice Age" movies... or, maybe it was "Frozen".... anyway, click the link... straight to Pornhub. I mean, It WAS the movie and not porn but the ads alone.... and... just.... also it had the pornhub logo in the lower right corner the whole time... it raised a lot of questions about the grandparents that nobody wanted to ask.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Many brave kittens were sacrificed during the investigation into this heinous, illicit sexing by two consenting adults.  Good job cops!
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do volunteer patrols there all the time. I consider it to be part of my civic duties.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these heinous videos available online so that I might review then to determine what the appropriate level of outrage should be?

/kthxbye
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just working the beat
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a waste of tax dollars.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: So, about 10yrs ago my buddy showed me an email he got from his mother in law... she sent him a link for one of those "Ice Age" movies... or, maybe it was "Frozen".... anyway, click the link... straight to Pornhub. I mean, It WAS the movie and not porn but the ads alone.... and... just.... also it had the pornhub logo in the lower right corner the whole time... it raised a lot of questions about the grandparents that nobody wanted to ask.


Was she hot?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no sex things might corrupt the children before we can shoot them
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would just claim green screen technology.

It would probably work on 90+% of technology illiterate judges.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thoroughly dislike a legal system like this.

Ignoring all the much more serious crimes than some hiding of pickles, it simply shouldn't be possible for a crime to be a 3 year sentence in prison yet also just be 2 years probation and a one thousand dollar fine. If three years is reasonable, the probation is not. If probation is reasonable, then 3 years in prison is not.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: I thoroughly dislike a legal system like this.

Ignoring all the much more serious crimes than some hiding of pickles, it simply shouldn't be possible for a crime to be a 3 year sentence in prison yet also just be 2 years probation and a one thousand dollar fine. If three years is reasonable, the probation is not. If probation is reasonable, then 3 years in prison is not.


It's because the "righteous" and "sanctimonious" old geezers think sex is DURRR DEEEE.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: I thoroughly dislike a legal system like this.

Ignoring all the much more serious crimes than some hiding of pickles, it simply shouldn't be possible for a crime to be a 3 year sentence in prison yet also just be 2 years probation and a one thousand dollar fine. If three years is reasonable, the probation is not. If probation is reasonable, then 3 years in prison is not.


I agree. I don't think we really understand the psychological and societal ramifications that 3 years in prison carries. I can't fathom the ways it would (quite literally) ruin my life.

Granted it dissuades me from committing crimes, so I get that, but I do think we too easily say "well this wasn't a Serious crime so just a couple years in prison will do it."
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I have no problem with this being a crime. I don't want people filming porn on a ferris wheel at an amusement park. That is not something we should be looking the other way on.

As for how it was discovered, does anyone object to prosecuting Jan. 6 terrorists based on their self-published videos alone?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it rape? No? Then why prosecute?

The statute of limitations for public indecency should be twenty minutes or whatever the average time it takes to chase down a streaker who does their cardio is.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The couple were originally arrested on January 16 by Horry County police

Ok that's funny.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

log_jammin: I do volunteer patrols there all the time. I consider it to be part of my civic duties.


Username euphemistically checks out.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: FTFA: The couple were originally arrested on January 16 by Horry County police

Ok that's funny.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tr0mBoNe: Oh no sex things might corrupt the children before we can shoot them

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A three year sentence seems absurd.
A nice big fine and community service would be more appropriate.
 
1funguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sex!
Natures Entertainment System!


Those that are too ugly, old, lazy, or stupid to do it should not be allowed to criticize it.
Stay home and eat porridge dreary people.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is this worth community service or something? Sure. Sex in public should probably be discouraged. Prison or probation though? That seems way excessive.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So this and killing black people is what is what your tax dollars pay for people!
 
loral
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The 3 year sentence, most likely, isn't based on just this incident.  I remember reading about this same couple about 4-5 months ago having public sex other places.  They had a handslap then. If you continue, the penalty gets worse.

And cops searching sites like pornhub are many times looking for underage "actors" or missing/runaways.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: So this and killing black people is what is what your tax dollars pay for people!


When society says, "Let's round up most of the former school bullies and give them guns", this is pretty much what happens.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The corresponding indecency law up here requires proof that somebody saw the exposure and was shocked and alarmed. No harm, no foul.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The corresponding indecency law up here requires proof that somebody saw the exposure and was shocked and alarmed. No harm, no foul.


So someone can be arrested just because some sexual repressed jerk was offened? That's not good.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

loral: The 3 year sentence, most likely, isn't based on just this incident.  I remember reading about this same couple about 4-5 months ago having public sex other places.  They had a handslap then. If you continue, the penalty gets worse.

And cops searching sites like pornhub are many times looking for underage "actors" or missing/runaways.


It's still absurdly excessive.
As a taxpayer, I don't have the means to give three hots and a cot for three years to people who screw on Ferris wheels.
I don't care if they did it twice.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: ZAZ: The corresponding indecency law up here requires proof that somebody saw the exposure and was shocked and alarmed. No harm, no foul.

So someone can be arrested just because some sexual repressed jerk was offened? That's not good.


Well, so-called "decency" laws shouldn't exist at all, but that's sort of a different topic.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Remember..Body parts (You know, we all have those) are terrible and shameful....But blowing peoples
bodies apart is brave and entertaining...
 
