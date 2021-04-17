 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SeattlePI)   Westport's new Mermaid Museum hopes to expose visitors to the romance of the sea, ocean ecology, boobs   (seattlepi.com) divider line
20
    More: Spiffy, Scuba diving, Mermaid, help of local mermaid, Ocean, Kim Roberts, grounds of Westport Winery Garden Resort, Marine biology, The Little Mermaid  
•       •       •

879 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2021 at 10:42 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm looking forward to the dinglehopper display.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/oh blow it out your snarfblatt
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We saw this a few years ago.  It certainly is something.

https://weekiwachee.com/2014/10/25/me​r​maids-at-weeki-wachee-springs/
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family guy-The merman
Youtube ZIBLgLNLX2g
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Don't care, had sex.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a great museum. I stayed for the education on ocean ecology but I came for the mermaids!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: We saw this a few years ago.  It certainly is something.

https://weekiwachee.com/2014/10/25/mer​maids-at-weeki-wachee-springs/


Been there, and it beats a day at Disney.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My great-uncle's love of topless mermaid sculptures is why my mom didn't let him teach me chainsaw carving.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
В синем море, белой пене/ In the blue sea white foam (1984)
Youtube mmF_imBU9nE
 
X-Geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Spazticus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A reminder that Mike Rowe is, and has always been a creep.

Mike Rowe on QVC - Animated Love
Youtube mDBM8lwVmQo
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I really dislike clothing on mermaids.  Accepting that you have a fish/mammal hybrid that has breasts, there's no real reason for those breasts to need support in a marine environment, and no reason for mermaids to develop clothing in general.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ziiip
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I really dislike clothing on mermaids.


Farkied.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Unsung_Hero: I really dislike clothing on mermaids.

Farkied.


Look, there are some issues that are important enough you have to take a stand on principle.  This isn't one of them, but I'm doing it anyway.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.