(Travel and Leisure)   Who said it was Flyover Country? Seven of the best midwestern road trips
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you must eat three metric tonnes of cereal grains to find one raisin, you aren't eating Raisin Bran.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is not a bookmark
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am the one who said it was Flyover Country. Me. I'm the one you're looking for.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
#8:

roadsideamerica.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe, but the best thing you can do in Ohio is get on the turnpike and get from one side to the other as quickly as possible. Difficulty: now you're in Indiana or Pennsylvania.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
#1: either coast

/suckers
 
kokomo61
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I grew up there, and its STILL flyover country.
https://visitkokomo.org/search-kokomo​/​old-ben-worlds-largest-steer/
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I could see why the Griswold's house isn't on the list.   Too well known.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Maybe, but the best thing you can do in Ohio is get on the turnpike and get from one side to the other as quickly as possible. Difficulty: now you're in Indiana or Pennsylvania.


i thought ohio was bleak until i got to indiana.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: ChrisDe: Maybe, but the best thing you can do in Ohio is get on the turnpike and get from one side to the other as quickly as possible. Difficulty: now you're in Indiana or Pennsylvania.

i thought ohio was bleak until i got to indiana.


Keep going west across Illinois to Iowa, you'll remember Indiana nostalgically. If you manage to persevere all the way across Iowa you achieve... Nebraska.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, no House on the Rock?  How can you ignore the Midwest's most bizarre tourist trap of them all?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: i thought ohio was bleak until i got to indiana.


Although they were correct in their selections for Indiana, such as they are.  A little pocket up north, a little pocket down south (they could have mentioned French Lick as well, though), and a city.  That's about it.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We did a 3 day road trip around our state a few years ago. Gorgeous crystal clear rivers. Huge waterfalls (30+ feet tall 150+ feet wide). Azure springs. Caves. Swam in lakes.  And that was just the tiniest fraction of stops we could have made. We were focused on rivers and outdoor stuff along highway 44.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Keep going west across Illinois to Iowa, you'll remember Indiana nostalgically. If you manage to persevere all the way across Iowa you achieve... Nebraska.


When I was a little kid, we lived in Nebraska.  I remember once falling asleep in the car, and when I woke up we were still driving past the same goddamn cornfield.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Keep going west across Illinois to Iowa, you'll remember Indiana nostalgically.


When I was little, one of my aunts lived in Iowa.  I used to hate going to visit her because I thought the entire state smelled like cow poop.

Thirty-five-plus years later, my opinion on the state hasn't changed one bit.
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One of my funnest road trips was spending a full week following Franzwa's book on following the original Oregon Trail.  It directs you to every visible trace.  But I am a history geek. I plan on doing it again when I retire, but taking the California Cutoff.

Another great road trip is the Southern Utah scenic highways that connect Zion, Bryce, Grand Staircase Escalante, Capitol Reef, Goblin Valley state park, Arches and Canyonlands National Parks.
 
Tyler Perry's Tyler Perry Fark Account
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wisconsin and Minne have their own charm, and I enjoy the Onalaska/ Lacrosse area in particular  even though it's really just a stop over to points further for me.  Western South Dakota though is its own special kind of place. Route 90 from Wall west is just a geological wonder.

I have yet to find a reason to stop in Indiana aside from fuel, bathroom or food stops.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I take the triple-D approach to the Midwest.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives - enjoy the variety of amazing but horribly unhealthy meat dishes

And any girls with big jugs you meet.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If a malevolent representative of the judicial system should happen to sentence you to traversing the State of Mississippi from northeast to southwest, fark you because your crime must have been hideous, but a great route would be the Natchez Trace Parkway, even though it has a hole in the middle at Jackson.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeff5: JudgeSmails: ChrisDe: Maybe, but the best thing you can do in Ohio is get on the turnpike and get from one side to the other as quickly as possible. Difficulty: now you're in Indiana or Pennsylvania.

i thought ohio was bleak until i got to indiana.

Keep going west across Illinois to Iowa, you'll remember Indiana nostalgically. If you manage to persevere all the way across Iowa you achieve... Nebraska.


Try driving from San Antonio to San Diego.  The highlight of your trip is... El Paso.  Maybe Tuscon is you can survive long enough.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tyler Perry's Tyler Perry Fark Account: Wisconsin and Minne have their own charm, and I enjoy the Onalaska/ Lacrosse area in particular  even though it's really just a stop over to points further for me.  Western South Dakota though is its own special kind of place. Route 90 from Wall west is just a geological wonder.

I have yet to find a reason to stop in Indiana aside from fuel, bathroom or food stops.


The area near the Mississippi river around Onalaska, Winona, etc. is one of my favorite places in the Midwest.  The bluff country is absolutely beautiful, there are some great parks and hiking areas, and it's an all-around nice place to unwind.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wall Drugs!!, only 350 miles!!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tyler Perry's Tyler Perry Fark Account: Wisconsin and Minne have their own charm, and I enjoy the Onalaska/ Lacrosse area in particular  even though it's really just a stop over to points further for me.  Western South Dakota though is its own special kind of place. Route 90 from Wall west is just a geological wonder.

I have yet to find a reason to stop in Indiana aside from fuel, bathroom or food stops.


I've driven across them both as part of road trips multiple times.  My car can, provided there's no traffic backups or anything to detract from efficient driving, just barely make it on one tank of gas from IL to PA.  Last time I did it, I believe I had lunch in PA at a gas station + Subway combo, and then the next stop was near my destination in IL.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If we really required "Truth in Advertising" in this Country every town in several States would be named "Fark It, I Quit" because they were all founded at the point where somebody gave up all hope of escaping Iowa or Kansas or a Dakota or...
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Except for the part where they shipped in (from Chicago) four unique homes that were displayed in the 1933 world's fair (and which you can't go into or even walk around because they're privately owned... let it sink in that viewing private property is one of the major advertised things to do at this park), Indiana Dunes National Park was a huge downer, and I would've been pissed if it had been an actual destination and not just a side stop. Hike out to the dunes and shore, and in one direction you'll be looking at this

Fark user imageView Full Size


and in the other, Michigan City, Indiana, which is about the same. But hey, at least along your ~2 mile hike you'll be able to collect more litter than you can fit into the trash can when you get back to the trailhead!
 
hlehmann
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Wait, no House on the Rock?  How can you ignore the Midwest's most bizarre tourist trap of them all?

[Fark user image 850x566]


It pales in comparison the the original Tommy Bartlett's Robot World.
 
