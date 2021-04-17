 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Japan Today)   Osaka neighborhood creeped out by area corpse hotel, whose owner notes Covid killed traditional Iodging business, so he had to improvise. "I got some money from the (funeral hall) for the trouble, and it isn't against the law"   (japantoday.com) divider line
8
    More: Strange, Death, Body, Cremation, Embalming, Cemetery, corpse hotel, funeral homes, Burial  
•       •       •

197 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2021 at 8:45 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey AirBnB people, seems you've been leaving money on the table eh?  I mean come on these corpses don't use any utilities, they definitely won't throw parties and they're quiet enough you can even host them while you're home.  Heck you could probably stack them floor to ceiling in your kids' rooms without any issues.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are they worried about zombies?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Peaceful hotel. Quiet as the grave. I slept like the dead. Five stars."
 
JRoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now just convert it into a brothel for even MORE income.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You know it's a great idea when you have to explain there's no law against it.
 
ThunderPelvis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, nothing dystopian about this at all. Japan has a serious poverty problem and it's getting worse. The wealth gap here is becoming quietly enormous.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Hey AirBnB people, seems you've been leaving money on the table eh?  I mean come on these corpses don't use any utilities, they definitely won't throw parties and they're quiet enough you can even host them while you're home.  Heck you could probably stack them floor to ceiling in your kids' rooms without any issues.


Coffee table.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yet my concept of a Monster Hospital got shuttered...there is no justice
Metric - Monster Hospital (MSTRKRFT Remix)
Youtube i0uo0o6V0hs
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.