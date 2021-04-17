 Skip to content
Once again for the people in the back: There are no 15-year-old girls that are meeting for sex on the Internet
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let them keep thinking it, they deserve to be caught
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Of course not. As Matt Gaetz well knows, they are only on Venmo.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nah they're all on Republican private jets...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There are no 15-year-old girls that are meeting for sex on the Internet


not even with each other? why would you deny two undercover cops the chance for love?
 
