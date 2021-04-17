 Skip to content
 
Las Vegas tourists finding new creative places to park to avoid high parking fees at resorts
    Las Vegas Strip, Hotel, DUI Strike Team, Nevada, Treasure Island Hotel and Casino, LAS VEGAS, The Mirage, Las Vegas Boulevard  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, what I did was drive to Jean and park in the lot at the Hotel/Casino that I stayed at.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Vegas. These things happen. Many years ago, I was driving to work. I approached the bridge over I-15 at Craig Road, and discovered a car upside-down in the middle of the road. There was nobody in the car. There was nobody around the car. There was nobody laying injured in the ditches or along the road. There was nobody around, except me. And a car laying upside-down in the middle of Craig Road. This was before cell phones were a thing, so I drove to work and called it in. When I drove past after work, the car was gone. I never found out how this happened or what happened to the people in the car.
 
Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I used to work at the Wynn, that bridge is the best way to get truss and gear into Encore Beach Club. Now they'll put ballards up so a Cushman and trailer won't be able to get across. Thanks, douche. Anyways, Wynn stopped charging for parking in 2019.
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows: I used to work at the Wynn, that bridge is the best way to get truss and gear into Encore Beach Club. Now they'll put ballards up so a Cushman and trailer won't be able to get across. Thanks, douche. Anyways, Wynn stopped charging for parking in 2019.


Username may check out.
 
Knight of the Woeful Countenance
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
they're not charging yet, at least the Venetian wasn't. I think they're waiting for the pandemic to be over with before they start charging again.
 
daffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He left a bit of room. You can squeeze past.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Vegas has a DUI "task-force" made up of several agencies?!
 
