(CTV News)   Store decides to bar people who have not gotten the Covid-19 vaccine from entering. That's pretty harsh considering not everybody is elegib...wait...sorry, I got that wrong: They are banning people who DID get vaccinated. What the fark?   (windsor.ctvnews.ca) divider line
37
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, the owners of Herbs Plus Beads are all about scientific proof and data. So they are going to wait for more clinical evidence that is the result of double blind studies, etc. Because that's how they roll at Herbs Plus Beads.
 
JediQ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hmm, let's see how that works out for them financially in the next few months.  My bet - they go bankrupt and close permanently.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They're smoking the "herbs" at that place!
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm just blown away at the number of conspiracy theorists over the last several years.

these people literally see science as something to be skeptical of, and then turn right around and believe the most outlandish BS without a second thought.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't get it.. do they think a vaccine is not only worse than the disease, but it's infectious itself?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Alphax: I don't get it.. do they think a vaccine is not only worse than the disease, but it's infectious itself?


That's how I'm reading it.

You can't fix stupid.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Personally, I'd be glad that they told me that the place was full of unvaccinated maskless people. They wouldn't have to ban me, I'd ban myself.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't support idiots
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
log_jammin:

The former requires understanding. The latter only wants a moment of your time.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Plague Rats! Come and get your Plague rats here!"
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOW where will I go to get my herbs and beads?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey! Let's see your unvaccinated card!"

How do they even imagine that's going to work?
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My ignorance is just as valid as your evidence-and-science-based knowledge"
 
Geordiebloke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Alphax: I don't get it.. do they think a vaccine is not only worse than the disease, but it's infectious itself?

That's how I'm reading it.

You can't fix stupid.


You can fix stupid, it's just that it's an unauthorised use of an oxygen cylinder
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The steps from "I want to try some all-natural remedies" to "Science is medieval hooey" are short and exceedingly stupid.
 
almandot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember making fun of the dark ages? Good times. Good times.
 
HeartBurnKid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love them blaming their insurance company. Yeah, that's believable.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can people this malignantly ignorant manage to put a key in a keyhole, let alone actually run a shop?
 
patcarew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I googled this thing about beads, and I did not like what I saw. It's all about the butt, apparently.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red5ish: NOW where will I go to get my herbs and beads?


Fern's Baubles.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate that these moronic, selfish, hateful people have pushed to the point they've turned relatively normal, sane, and peaceful people into angry assholes actively wishing harm and death befall them.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's dumb.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are going to be a business that sells things only stupid people would buy... you attract stupid people.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's not that simple," he says. "No shoes, no shirt, no service. I'm now dealing with genetics. This is what I'm saying. We don't have enough data right now to say that these are safe. They are obviously not safe that's why they are now pulling it off the market"

Wow! That is some concentrated stupid.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What kind of beads to they sell?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
alt-med has always been a cesspit of idiocy, anti-expertise, science-hatred, and conspiracy theories. A distressingly huge part of the subculture was already tied in to far right politics. The March of the Qcumbers has accelerated the radicalization. Guys who couldn't get laid in a whorehouse to outright racists to the herbs-'n-crystals crowd. "When alt-tighty-whitey sends its people, they're not sending their best. [...] They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing stupidity. They're bringing treason. They're bioterrorists. And some, I assume, are good people"
 
Intone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For those of you that have never been to Windsor, this is what you are missing.
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They're simply employing Eric Cartman's patented "You can't come" method. Soon legions of shoppers will be lined up outside trying to get in...

...aaany day now...
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I'm now dealing with genetics"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: What kind of beads to they sell?
[quagmire thinking of beads]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Giggi Tea
 
princhester
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JediQ: Hmm, let's see how that works out for them financially in the next few months.  My bet - they go bankrupt and close permanently.


No way.  The type of people who would shop at this place would lap this shiat up.

And anyone who really wants to go there for some reason but has been vaccinated is just going to lie.

This sign isn't about actually keeping out vaccinated people.  Stupid as the owner probably is, he would know he can't enforce his rule in any way.

This sign is about preaching his weird beliefs and establishing cred with his gullible idiot customers.

It's the anti-vax equivalent of marching around with your AR-15 wearing camo in a safe downtown streets in broad daylight.  It's not done because you actually think you are in danger.
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JeffMD: If you are going to be a business that sells things only stupid people would buy... you attract stupid people.


The sad thing is I do a lot of stuff with herbs. I don't just have a spices and seasonings rack. I have a five foot cabinet that includes some really weird stuff from tonka beans to orris root and capillaire fern. I will neither confirm nor deny anything that I do with a boiler with an herb basket inside and a column on the top. Once again, it means going to the herb store.

I make a bunch of medicinal preparations based on our best scientific knowledge about herbs. When I didn't have insurance it was better than having to choose between eating and meds. Not ideal, but it kept me alive. There's even a couple really good martial arts liniments that dissolve bruises and have been shown in trials to increase bone density faster than just beating on your shins and forearms. My orthopedist still hits me up for one of those. The pharmacopeia is full of plant products, and the ability to swindle new ones from indigenous people around the world is why the Pharma companies fund the academic field of ethnobotany.

There's an awful lot of smart people who do similar things. The problem is that there's an even bigger bunch of people who are in it because they fear and loathe science, reflexively distrust expertise, and believe that what they feel is better than what can be proved. And they attract other people like them. If you hear a hideous scream of agony from the upper left corner of the map it's because someone has blithered at me about how a plant or mushroom "Strengthens the Immune System".
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: "My ignorance is just as valid as your evidence-and-science-based knowledge"


Hey, their both opinions.

/someone corrected me once that all the spelling mistakes in scam/phishing emails were actually intentional, not because of language issues.... That if a person contacts you after all of THAT, then those are the kind of marks you want to deal with.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Boo_Guy: What kind of beads to they sell?
[quagmire thinking of beads]

[Fark user image image 425x425]
Giggi Tea


Man, that looks amazing.

/Ramadan
//insert Garfield watching TV while dieting comic
 
solarpoweredschittmachine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm glad this whole thing has made us all immunological experts.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And people wonder why i have no hope for humanity.
 
il Dottore
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I almost became a brainless hippie but gave it up because brainless hippies are brainless and smell nasty
 
