A dingo almost ate your baby
11
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Finally proof that lady might have been telling the truth
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Finally proof that lady might have been telling the truth


And to think, all we needed was a good bait-baby.
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What was wrong with that baby? It smells like beef jerky.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And thus starts a lifetime of potential deaths by the flora,fauna and climate in and around Australia..
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: waxbeans: Finally proof that lady might have been telling the truth

And to think, all we needed was a good bait-baby.


On 7 February 1986, after the discovery of new evidence, Chamberlain was released from prison on remission. She and her husband Michael Chamberlain, co-accused, were officially pardoned in 1987,[1] and their convictions were quashed by the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory in 1988.[4] In 1992, the Australian government paid Chamberlain $1.3 million in compensation.[5]
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Claude Ballse: waxbeans: Finally proof that lady might have been telling the truth

And to think, all we needed was a good bait-baby.

On 7 February 1986, after the discovery of new evidence, Chamberlain was released from prison on remission. She and her husband Michael Chamberlain, co-accused, were officially pardoned in 1987,[1] and their convictions were quashed by the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory in 1988.[4] In 1992, the Australian government paid Chamberlain $1.3 million in compensation.[5]


Yes, but Tina Fey can see Russia from Wasilla.

And every Alaskan can see Russia from Alaska if they fly to the Diomede islands, but that ruins the joke.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AK_Mabuhay: waxbeans: Claude Ballse: waxbeans: Finally proof that lady might have been telling the truth

And to think, all we needed was a good bait-baby.

On 7 February 1986, after the discovery of new evidence, Chamberlain was released from prison on remission. She and her husband Michael Chamberlain, co-accused, were officially pardoned in 1987,[1] and their convictions were quashed by the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory in 1988.[4] In 1992, the Australian government paid Chamberlain $1.3 million in compensation.[5]

Yes, but Tina Fey can see Russia from Wasilla.

And every Alaskan can see Russia from Alaska if they fly to the Diomede islands, but that ruins the joke.


The Russian island of Big Diomede (part of Chukotka Autonomous Okrug), also known as Imaqliq, Inaliq, Nunarbuk or Ratmanov Island
The U.S. island of Little Diomede (part of Alaska) or Ignaluk, also known as Krusenstern Island[a]


Interesting

Thanks

I find learning stuff like this fascinating I'm easily I'm easily impressed
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Claude Ballse: waxbeans: Finally proof that lady might have been telling the truth

And to think, all we needed was a good bait-baby.

On 7 February 1986, after the discovery of new evidence, Chamberlain was released from prison on remission. She and her husband Michael Chamberlain, co-accused, were officially pardoned in 1987,[1] and their convictions were quashed by the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory in 1988.[4] In 1992, the Australian government paid Chamberlain $1.3 million in compensation.[5]


The members of the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory were subsequently eaten by dingos. [6]
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's not the dingo's fault human babies are delicious.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Four Star Mary (aka Dingoes Ate My Baby) - Shadows (from Buffy)
Youtube B7-IoFyp_68
 
