(Twitter)   "Captain's log, April 13, 1945. Today I flushed the toilet and sank our sub"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You should see the screen doors on some of them.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That must have been some log...
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The "thunder box" is what I call my toilet.
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For awhile I was renting a house that had a pressurized air toilet with a push-button on top that you pressed to flush it. It had a nice loud 'Whoosh' sound when you flushed it. So pretty much every time I flushed that thing I accompanied it with some kind of 'fire torpedo one!' statement as it loudly sent my liquid and solid waste down the tubes.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hence the phrase "now we're in deep shiat".
 
NINEv2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

So what did you say if you dropped a duke.

/Or a #3?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Yeah, those vacuum toilets are standard as marine heads. I reported to the boat after a long drive. There was a dire need... a supreme urgency to answer nature's call. I had never used one before so I didn't realize the limits of the system. Needless to say, the head engineer spent the next 16 hours taking apart the poop tubes trying to figure out where things had gone wrong.

I finally told the engineer that it was me a year later, right before he was moving to another boat. I apologized profusely for causing him that much work and effort.

If you're going to work on a boat, don't have turds of steel.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fun fact. On Russian subs the head is known as The Galleon.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sub Human: The "thunder box" is what I call my toilet.


Man, you had the perfect opportunity to go with:
"Captain's log..."
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

"Fire in the hull!" ?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wouldn't those be environmentally better in terms of water usage, especially in places where there droughts?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Which was in the headline.  *facepalm*

/sorry
 
ISO15693 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
emmacruises.comView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

had to goose step in down the turlet
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The crew did not see that coming?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's some fine sciencin' there, Ludwig.
 
orbister
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, maybe. It seems more likely that it hit another wreck and sprang a leak because of that.

https://canmore.org.uk/site/101830/u-​1​206-north-sea
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
prettysimplesweet.comView Full Size
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
orbister:

"The accuracy of this record remains unclear"

So maybe they hit a wreck, maybe a turd sunk it, maybe a DE rammed it? *shrug*

I would imagine that the thunder box was hell for them and a boon for ASDIC operators...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Tannen sounds like a German name so I wonder if it was any relation.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nope, sewage systems have a minimum required amount of water to work properly
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I'm not sure how much water was actually saved. I guess technically is was a pressurized air assist toilet so it just shot the water down at greater velocity. I think the water and air mixed together under pressure in a tank within the usual water tank. It never malfunctioned in the 4-5 years we lived there so never had to take it apart or otherwise closely examine how it all worked.
 
