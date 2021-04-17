 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Not news: Man argues with supermarket employees. Fark: While armed with a grenade   (solanonews.substack.com)
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think it would be against supermarket policy for its employees to have live grenades
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: You would think it would be against supermarket policy for its employees to have live grenades


Not necessarily, for those who work in the produce section.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should cut the conversation sho...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
smhttp-ssl-86150.nexcesscdn.netView Full Size
 
Chevello
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [smhttp-ssl-86150.nexcesscdn.net image 475x475]


Those things always drive me crazy.

So I pull the pin and go wait and the receptionist gets blown up? Seems like a harsh way to deal with the receptionist
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This reminds me of when I was a teenager and some spoiled kid I was friends with got jumped for all of 20 bucks with either an unloaded gun or repainted "toy" gun by some lower-middle class kid at the handball courts (according to TFA the grenade was empty). Both of them were first-generation Americans. Such a typical "NYC suburbs" story.

I was like 115 pounds soaking wet and only had a dull ass swiss army knife on me at the time so he never gave me shiat about not stepping in, btw.
 
Vern
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [smhttp-ssl-86150.nexcesscdn.net image 475x475]


I was gonna say he probably just took the number tag off one of these joke grenades.

Hell, they might not have even called the cops if he hadn't argued and threatened them with a grenade.

Oh well, he played a stupid game and won the grand prize. Pretty sure threatening someone with an explosive device, even if it's fake, is still a pretty serious felony.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Came here expecting this to be another psycho maskhole, pleasantly happy to be wrong.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Chevello: Archie Goodwin: [smhttp-ssl-86150.nexcesscdn.net image 475x475]

Those things always drive me crazy.

So I pull the pin and go wait and the receptionist gets blown up? Seems like a harsh way to deal with the receptionist


Step smartly to the waiting room, those fuses were notoriously inconsistent. Sometimes cracks developed in the fill across their length and broke continuity and they would just dud; sometimes cracks developed longitudinally and the damned things went off early. Then again, sometimes what you thought was a dud was just a hangfire taking a nap...
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: ...at the handball courts. Both of them were first-generation Americans. Such a typical "NYC suburbs" story...


I suddenly realized many Americans outside of certain metros might not know what I'm talking about, American Handball.
 
