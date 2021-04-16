 Skip to content
(NBC Miami)   Being Florida, he'll probably spend it all on pet alligators and meth within a year   (nbcmiami.com)
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least it is someone young enough to do something with it instead of a 80+ year old in the Miami area whose family will suddenly care a whole lot more about the winner's health than before.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's dead.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy shiat. 160 million at 23. And his name is public. This wont end well.

Didnt they do some kind of study that people who won the lottery ended up murdered, overdosed or homeless like several thousands times the normal rate?
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is he single?
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
you're saying 'pet alligators and meth' like its a bad thing...?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I ever won the lottery, keep a strict vow of silence for as long as I can, get investors on the phone and put a majority of it in investments and live off the interest.

Unfortunately in Pennsylvania your name has to be public so I probably would go off and hide afterwards and change my name.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just gonna keep farming until it's all gone.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: If I ever won the lottery, keep a strict vow of silence for as long as I can, get investors on the phone and put a majority of it in investments and live off the interest.

Unfortunately in Pennsylvania your name has to be public so I probably would go off and hide afterwards and change my name.


Wouldnt you be able to change your name... BEFORE claiming the money... then change it back to what it was? Would that be legal?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nah, that's Pasco County.  More like oxys and fentanyl.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: He's dead.


Yeah, he's fooked.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Alligators and Meth? Is that Florida's version of Hookers and Blow?
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kayanlau: Alligators and Meth? Is that Florida's version of Hookers and Blow?


Yes, but with more alligators.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In Florida, you can set up a trust and have it claim the winning ticket. It's a decent way to stay off people's radar & also get a few extra tax advantages. It seems Mr. Yi didn't do this. Luckily, if does go to college, he can learn how to manage that wealth. That & don't fark anyone while there, because as soon as anyone knows you're loaded, they will be out for a payday.
 
daffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I knew that I should have played.
 
