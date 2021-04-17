 Skip to content
(FOX6Now)   Arguing about their dirty laundry (figuratively), leads to fire set to dirty laundry (literally). A laundry list of charges awaits   (fox6now.com) divider line
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Overheard moments before: "Liar, liar..."
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kick 'em when they're up
Kick 'em when they're down
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That is one big officer.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrparks: That is one big officer.


I think its a woman.  Thats a cop?
Holy f*ck
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why would you put dirty laundry on a line outside?

That makes no sense.

Clean it then put it on the line.
 
othmar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
has serious mental issues ....don't set stuff on fire
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

frankb00th: mrparks: That is one big officer.

I think its a woman.  Thats a cop?
Holy f*ck


Likely random corrections personnel rather than a cop.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
charged with a laundry list

The reporter has been waiting his life to use that line in a story like this.
 
The Third Man
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Candygram for Mongo: Kick 'em when they're up
Kick 'em when they're down


It's interesting when people die
 
