 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Therapist faces expulsion from Mormon church for treating her patients with dignity and without condemnation   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
21
    More: Facepalm, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Utah, Joseph Smith, Jr., Mental health, Mental health professional, Restorationism, Psychology, Psychiatry  
•       •       •

593 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 11:04 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: Belonging to the LDS Church is viewed as essential to someone's well-being. Being expelled can be devastating and lead to being shunned within the Mormon community.

"When you're born a Mormon, it is a kind of ethnic identity," Finlayson-Fife said. "To have an official rejection, it's like your parents telling you you're the rotten kid and you don't belong because you don't see things the way we do."


Natasha Helfer on the human impact of unhealthy sexual education
Youtube aE_GB3kl8cU


I was born and raised in the religion and was asked if I masturbated almost monthly by a church leader for the entirety of my teenage years up to and including my mission.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: FTA: Belonging to the LDS Church is viewed as essential to someone's well-being. Being expelled can be devastating and lead to being shunned within the Mormon community.

"When you're born a Mormon, it is a kind of ethnic identity," Finlayson-Fife said. "To have an official rejection, it's like your parents telling you you're the rotten kid and you don't belong because you don't see things the way we do."


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aE_GB3kl​8cU]

I was born and raised in the religion and was asked if I masturbated almost monthly by a church leader for the entirety of my teenage years up to and including my mission.


I know a guy that was ex-communicated because he was boffing every wife in the church, and freely admitted it.  He claims to have nailed them all, and I had no reason to doubt him.  He was 40 at the time, and had been out for 20 years or so, and he was one of those people that simply did not care what you thought about him.  At all.  I like that in a person.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: FTA: Belonging to the LDS Church is viewed as essential to someone's well-being. Being expelled can be devastating and lead to being shunned within the Mormon community.

"When you're born a Mormon, it is a kind of ethnic identity," Finlayson-Fife said. "To have an official rejection, it's like your parents telling you you're the rotten kid and you don't belong because you don't see things the way we do."


[YouTube video: Natasha Helfer on the human impact of unhealthy sexual education]

I was born and raised in the religion and was asked if I masturbated almost monthly by a church leader for the entirety of my teenage years up to and including my mission.


So...how did you answer? Also that is extremely creepy.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nadie_AZ:

I was born and raised in the religion and was asked if I masturbated almost monthly by a church leader for the entirety of my teenage years up to and including my mission.

I find it helpful to mastubate more frequently than that.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpockYouOut: Nadie_AZ:

I was born and raised in the religion and was asked if I masturbated almost monthly by a church leader for the entirety of my teenage years up to and including my mission.

I find it helpful to mastubate more frequently than that.


Lil Jon on Masturbation
Youtube hxwvByiQGbg
 
starsrift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, basically, after catering to a captive audience like the LDS she's afraid of going mainstream since she was kicked from the LDS circles?

Cry me a river.

Either she's good at her job or she's shiat.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good. Let her prove that she thinks all people are worthy of respect by joining a different sect of Christianity.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I was born and raised in the religion and was asked if I masturbated almost monthly by a church leader for the entirety of my teenage years up to and including my mission.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I was born and raised in the religion and was asked if I masturbated almost monthly by a church leader for the entirety of my teenage years up to and including my mission.


Yeah I'd would end up being kicked out. Because, I'd be like, that's between me and God. And my freewill.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Private club kicks out member for whatever reason. Why should we give the slightest shart?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sure the man reason they need her gone is she helps people remove the guilt from otherwise normal activities.  Less guilt means less tithing.  It's all about the $$$$$.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meh. If you lie with dogs, you wake up with fleas.
 
TheSubjunctive [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

starsrift: Either she's good at her job or she's shiat.


She might be perfectly good at her job, and be like thousands of other perfectly adequate mainline therapists trying to line up enough Zoom sessions to make this month's payment on her Kia Soul.  She wouldn't be making national news stories, that for sure.  So she benefits from the relationship and the KS stake prez is unfamiliar with the Streisand effect.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Good. Let her prove that she thinks all people are worthy of respect by joining a different sect of Christianity.


.. or by not believing in any flavor of that bronze age fairy tale
 
Watubi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dum dum DUM Dum dum
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't get your (magic) underwear in a knot.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone wasn't quite generous enough with their tithing, eh?
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She told people that there was a position other than missionary?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These are the kinds of situations that test someone's faith in their beliefs.

They have to decide if they place their faith in the books and words and people who interpret them about your fate, your place in things, the meaning and purposes, and any exceptions on you.
Or in the idea of the divine, and your soul, and their all knowing divine judgement of you, your soul for ever. A knowledge(faith) that you can not be separated from or denied you.

The thing is that in so doing you take your own soul, assuming you believe in such a thing, into your own responsibility. Now you have to interpret what god wants of you, what it all means, where it all goers, what is your influence on your own unknown that lies in the future past the veil and all that.

Heavy chit if that's your reality.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
some non-LDS therapists will suggest leaving the church.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.